« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 749826 times)

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15040 on: June 26, 2022, 12:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Unless it was a PGMOL retreat
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15041 on: June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 26, 2022, 12:23:02 pm
Webb was also a Sgt. in SYP.  Shouldn't be anywhere near a Liverpool football match.

I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15042 on: June 26, 2022, 02:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Comets are mostly ice and dust too. What we need is a small meteoroid that that mostly breaks up in the atsmosphere before becoming a tiny but singularly deadly meteorite. I remember reading that the chances of this are surprisingly high, like around 1 in 250,000.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,147
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15043 on: June 26, 2022, 02:36:29 pm »
Meteoroids have previous for wiping out dinosaurs

So that's Everton fucked, then
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,814
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15044 on: June 26, 2022, 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 02:56:18 pm
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.

Yeah, of course he will be

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,814
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15045 on: June 26, 2022, 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: a little break on June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm
I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!



Howard Webb has returned to his former job with the police - but has no plans to quit refereeing. The decorated official, who took charge of the 2010 World Cup Final, has brought an end to the five-year sabbatical he was given to concentrate on refereeing.

Webb returned to the force, but there is no sense that this will act as an obstacle to his officiating, despite murmurings in some refereeing circles. He is obliged to work 10 hours a week with the South Yorkshire Police Force and he is being accommodated on a flexible basis to fit in with football commitments. Over the hectic Christmas period, for instance, Webb was granted full leave.

https://refereeingworld.blogspot.com/2014/01/webb-returned-to-police-force.html?m=1
« Last Edit: June 26, 2022, 03:49:44 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15046 on: July 1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm »
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15047 on: July 1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July  1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?

Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15048 on: July 2, 2022, 07:41:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm
Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Although in reality they will still be the corrupt/ incompetent biased pricks they have always been.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,953
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15049 on: July 2, 2022, 06:08:07 pm »
Qatar no, but I like the sound of this tech.

Watch them mess it up

https://www.engadget.com/fifa-approves-semi-automatic-offside-technology-word-cup-qatar-2022-213057911.html

Quote
The new system features 12 stadium cameras that will track the positioning of both the ball and each individual player, including 29 different data points on each players limbs and extremities. On top of that, a ball outfitted with a motion sensor will be used in each match, which will deliver live data on a players position at the time it's kicked.

FIFA believes that SOAT will help match officials make faster and more accurate decisions on offside calls. VAR has already had a very positive impact on football and we can see that the number of major mistakes has already been dramatically reduced. We expect that semi-automated offside technology can take us a step further, said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a statement.

According to ESPN, the new system should cut the average time it takes to make a VAR offside decision from 70 seconds to 25 seconds. The old VAR system required manually drawing offside lines and calculating the kick point. FIFA officials claim that SOAT will automatically select both the offside line and kick point in seconds, using both data from the ball and limb-tracking data from the cameras. Human officials will then manually confirm each decision. After each decision is reached, a 3D animation will be displayed to spectators that visualizes the offside decision.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15050 on: July 5, 2022, 01:08:37 am »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,452
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15051 on: July 5, 2022, 06:59:02 am »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,040
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15052 on: July 30, 2022, 10:02:40 pm »
.
Glad it didn't cost us today - these VAR guys are meant to be professional referees or match officials, yes?


Alvarez goal on 70 mins (Foden kicked the ball out of GK Adrian's hands) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/q37ayz & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1553434188459786240

GK Adrian with 2 hands on the ball (before having it kicked out of his hands) : https://twitter.com/LFC_FootyChat/status/1553482332304248832 (images)







Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,483
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15053 on: July 30, 2022, 10:31:52 pm »
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15054 on: July 30, 2022, 11:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July 30, 2022, 10:31:52 pm
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.

I think you're right about Adrian not being in control, however Foden kicks his arm and not the ball. I still think it's a foul.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,171
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15055 on: July 30, 2022, 11:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July 30, 2022, 10:31:52 pm
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.

The rule is:


A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when:
 the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface
(e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands
or arms, except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper
has made a save
 holding the ball in the outstretched open hand
 bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air
A goalkeeper cannot be challenged by an opponent when in control of
the ball with the hand(s).
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15056 on: July 30, 2022, 11:46:20 pm »
I didnt have any issue with it. Thought it was never really under control. If it was us Id have wanted that given. More concerned about some of the onfield decisions beyond VAR remit.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,687
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15057 on: July 31, 2022, 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 02:36:29 pm
Meteoroids have previous for wiping out dinosaurs


That was actually haemorrhoids.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15058 on: July 31, 2022, 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 30, 2022, 11:46:20 pm
I didnt have any issue with it. Thought it was never really under control. If it was us Id have wanted that given. More concerned about some of the onfield decisions beyond VAR remit.

Whether you have issues with it or not, the laws of the game state that it's a foul.

Both the 'referee' and useless c*nt in the VAR room think it's fine and clearly don't know the laws of the game.

Both useless c*nts clearly don't understand the handball law either given the useless c*nt Pawson didn't make the decision on the field, and the useless c*nt in the VAR room didn't have the balls to tell Pawson he's a useless c*nt for our penalty.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15059 on: Yesterday at 01:07:59 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 30, 2022, 10:02:40 pm
.
Glad it didn't cost us today - these VAR guys are meant to be professional referees or match officials, yes?


Alvarez goal on 70 mins (Foden kicked the ball out of GK Adrian's hands) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/q37ayz & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1553434188459786240

GK Adrian with 2 hands on the ball (before having it kicked out of his hands) : https://twitter.com/LFC_FootyChat/status/1553482332304248832 (images)







https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1553829673733349379 From one of the top GK experts
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15060 on: Yesterday at 01:13:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 31, 2022, 12:17:17 am
Whether you have issues with it or not, the laws of the game state that it's a foul.

Both the 'referee' and useless c*nt in the VAR room think it's fine and clearly don't know the laws of the game.

Both useless c*nts clearly don't understand the handball law either given the useless c*nt Pawson didn't make the decision on the field, and the useless c*nt in the VAR room didn't have the balls to tell Pawson he's a useless c*nt for our penalty.
The problem is that it's been decided that VAR is not going to rereferee the game. They are under no obligation to make the right call, but to check if the referee made the wrong call. Neither the referee, nor the linesman called a foul on Adrian (the ref should have, but he didn't). VAR must have check for offside, which the linesman gave. There was no offside, hence they gave the goal. Should that be how the game evolves? No. But they can't give a foul the referee didn't give.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15061 on: Yesterday at 06:42:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:13:10 am
The problem is that it's been decided that VAR is not going to rereferee the game. They are under no obligation to make the right call, but to check if the referee made the wrong call. Neither the referee, nor the linesman called a foul on Adrian (the ref should have, but he didn't). VAR must have check for offside, which the linesman gave. There was no offside, hence they gave the goal. Should that be how the game evolves? No. But they can't give a foul the referee didn't give.
Then why did they spend ANY time looking at the Ádrian incident ? Just look at the offside, and give the goal.
They clearly did spend quite a bit of time looking at it, so what was the purpose, if they can't change it?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,521
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15062 on: Yesterday at 07:35:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:13:10 am
The problem is that it's been decided that VAR is not going to rereferee the game. They are under no obligation to make the right call, but to check if the referee made the wrong call. Neither the referee, nor the linesman called a foul on Adrian (the ref should have, but he didn't). VAR must have check for offside, which the linesman gave. There was no offside, hence they gave the goal. Should that be how the game evolves? No. But they can't give a foul the referee didn't give.

That's not actually true is it? They look at incidents in the lead up.

They clearly checked the foul on Adrian and thought it was OK. The commentary team said so
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15063 on: Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:07:59 am
https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1553829673733349379 From one of the top GK experts

Thing is, if Foden doesn't make that challenge, Adrian DOES have the ball under control because he has both hands on the ball first, and it is grounded.
That's the rule and lots of goals were chalked off last season for exactly the same reason. It should never have stood.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,171
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15064 on: Yesterday at 12:48:01 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm
Thing is, if Foden doesn't make that challenge, Adrian DOES have the ball under control because he has both hands on the ball first, and it is grounded.
That's the rule and lots of goals were chalked off last season for exactly the same reason. It should never have stood.


the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface
(e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands
or arms, except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper
has made a save

The shot hit Adrian, he dives to his right, gets both hands on the ball......and it's not a foul because it was a rebound/save immediately beforehand.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15065 on: Yesterday at 01:04:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:13:10 am
The problem is that it's been decided that VAR is not going to rereferee the game. They are under no obligation to make the right call, but to check if the referee made the wrong call. Neither the referee, nor the linesman called a foul on Adrian (the ref should have, but he didn't). VAR must have check for offside, which the linesman gave. There was no offside, hence they gave the goal. Should that be how the game evolves? No. But they can't give a foul the referee didn't give.

Of course they can. That's the point of VAR. There's no difference in that than telling the ref he has missed a handball for a pen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,223
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15066 on: Yesterday at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm
Thing is, if Foden doesn't make that challenge, Adrian DOES have the ball under control because he has both hands on the ball first, and it is grounded.
That's the rule and lots of goals were chalked off last season for exactly the same reason. It should never have stood.

Firmino had a goal ruled out against the Mancs because van Dijk had the audacity to challenge De Gea and he was deemed to have it under control simply because his hands were touching the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,001
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15067 on: Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm »
There are three parts separated by the word 'or':

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:48:01 pm
the ball is between the hands

or

between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body)

or

by touching it with any part of the hands or arms, except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save

The shot hit Adrian, he dives to his right, gets both hands on the ball......and it's not a foul because it was a rebound/save immediately beforehand.

The qualification relates to the third part.

The last one is for situations such as the goalie holding the ball in his outstretched hand for a goal kick.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15068 on: Yesterday at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm
There are three parts separated by the word 'or':

The qualification relates to the third part.

The last one is for situations such as the goalie holding the ball in his outstretched hand for a goal kick.
Thanks Alan.  That last one did sound a bit weird without context.

My feeling on the incident is if the assistant hadn't flagged for offside then the referee had a decision to make for the potential foul.  We'll of course never know what decision he would have made but it would have at least been actively thought through rather than the seemingly passive "it doesn't matter as it was offside".  If the referee blows for the foul then VAR wouldn't have overruled it and given the goal.

Watching it live I was adamant it was a foul - admittedly I'm biased - but equally sure VAR wouldn't call it.  "Clear and obvious error" is a phrase you can drive a coach and horses through!
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15069 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm »
It still takes a fucking age. I do wish they were mic'd up then at least we know whats going on. The offside looked pretty clear that he was level so was the reason it took so long because they were also checking the foul on Adrian? At least if we can hear them we know they were checking both.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,033
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15070 on: Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm
It still takes a fucking age. I do wish they were mic'd up then at least we know whats going on. The offside looked pretty clear that he was level so was the reason it took so long because they were also checking the foul on Adrian? At least if we can hear them we know they were checking both.
It's bizarre that it took them so long to make decisions. Their goal was clearly onside, but should have been chalked off for a clear foul on Adrian. It should have taken seconds to sort that out.

Our penalty was so blatant. God only knows how Pawson missed it.

I agree it would be nice to hear what is being said. Even if it was just recorded so it can be reviewed later would be a help. At least we'd then know how they arrive at decisions, some of which defy all logic.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline driftinwest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • You'll Never Walk Alone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15071 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm »
I couldn't believe how long var took over our penalty, if the ref missed it surely the assistant ref saw it or don't they make decisions anymore?  There was a time they'd hold their flag across their chest to indicate a penalty nowadays all they seem to do is flag if the ball is out or a last grasp wave for offside
Logged
If my assistant had not signalled a goal, I would have given a penalty and sent off goalkeeper Patr Cheh. he beeped me to signal the foul. The noise from the crowd  stopped me hearing it, I have been involved at places like Barcelona, Ibrox, Old Trafford, Arsenal, but I've never in my life been involved in such an atmosphere. IT WAS INCREDIBLE

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,171
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15072 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm »
And then there's ex-Ref's sticking their nose in:

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the officials on the day got the decision wrong saying I think its a tough call,

Whats important this year is that the Premier League, through the PGMOL, in the close season have hopefully talked to match officials to get a more consistent understanding of what handball is and how they are going to punish it.

In a way, the whole discussion centres around this making the body larger. Weve also got to take into account that arm movement is linked to body movement when players are trying to get to the ball.

What disappoints me is that there isnt an emphasis in law and referees interpretation on the word deliberate. Can we say that handball was deliberate?"


Hackett then went on to say he believes Rodri's arm position was natural, therefore not a penalty You want to see some movement, you want to see that body extension. For me, this appeared to be a natural play by the defender with no intention of handling the ball.

I think the ball struck him, I dont think his arm was out deliberately to stop the ball or in an unnatural position. Therefore, for me, I dont support the decision of a handball.

This coming season weve got to get a greater clarification and consistency on handball. On this one, Im going with Craig Pawsons initial decision. I think VAR has gone hunting.

I think the penalty kick was harsh and this highlights the dilemma that referees have got until the guy at the top gives a very clear brief on what is going to be punished and what is not going to be punished.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,147
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15073 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm
And then there's ex-Ref's sticking their nose in:

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the officials on the day got the decision wrong saying I think its a tough call,

Whats important this year is that the Premier League, through the PGMOL, in the close season have hopefully talked to match officials to get a more consistent understanding of what handball is and how they are going to punish it.

In a way, the whole discussion centres around this making the body larger. Weve also got to take into account that arm movement is linked to body movement when players are trying to get to the ball.

What disappoints me is that there isnt an emphasis in law and referees interpretation on the word deliberate. Can we say that handball was deliberate?"


Hackett then went on to say he believes Rodri's arm position was natural, therefore not a penalty You want to see some movement, you want to see that body extension. For me, this appeared to be a natural play by the defender with no intention of handling the ball.

I think the ball struck him, I dont think his arm was out deliberately to stop the ball or in an unnatural position. Therefore, for me, I dont support the decision of a handball.

This coming season weve got to get a greater clarification and consistency on handball. On this one, Im going with Craig Pawsons initial decision. I think VAR has gone hunting.

I think the penalty kick was harsh and this highlights the dilemma that referees have got until the guy at the top gives a very clear brief on what is going to be punished and what is not going to be punished.
Bullshit from Hackett.

The idea of 'Deliberate' is...er...deliberately not found in the Laws of the Game because you see, Mr Hackett, referees are not mind readers and therefore will never be able to know if an action or foul is deliberate or not. That's why the Laws use external criteria to judge incidents - recklessness or liable to stop a goal illegally etc. Not intentions, which only the player can know. 

The people who first codified football were not fools. The fools came much later.

It was a penalty because the hand stopped and affected the path of the ball close to the goal-line and therefore in a goal-scoring situation. It doesn't matter if Darwin's header was "not going in" because someone else may have come in and touched the ball in. And it doesn't matter if there wasn't anyone sliding in on this occasion because next time there might be and a replica handball might prevent a clear goal. That's why such handballs are not allowed.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15074 on: Today at 02:14:13 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm
And then there's ex-Ref's sticking their nose in:

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the officials on the day got the decision wrong saying I think its a tough call,

Whats important this year is that the Premier League, through the PGMOL, in the close season have hopefully talked to match officials to get a more consistent understanding of what handball is and how they are going to punish it.

In a way, the whole discussion centres around this making the body larger. Weve also got to take into account that arm movement is linked to body movement when players are trying to get to the ball.

What disappoints me is that there isnt an emphasis in law and referees interpretation on the word deliberate. Can we say that handball was deliberate?"


Hackett then went on to say he believes Rodri's arm position was natural, therefore not a penalty You want to see some movement, you want to see that body extension. For me, this appeared to be a natural play by the defender with no intention of handling the ball.

I think the ball struck him, I dont think his arm was out deliberately to stop the ball or in an unnatural position. Therefore, for me, I dont support the decision of a handball.

This coming season weve got to get a greater clarification and consistency on handball. On this one, Im going with Craig Pawsons initial decision. I think VAR has gone hunting.

I think the penalty kick was harsh and this highlights the dilemma that referees have got until the guy at the top gives a very clear brief on what is going to be punished and what is not going to be punished.
Was Hackett living under a stone for the past decade?  The whole "was it deliberate?" argument was done away with as nobody ever knows if it was deliberate except the player that handballed and, with the best will in the world, they're not going to go to the ref with a confession.  It's just introducing another immeasurable element to the decision making.

Making the body bigger is also open to interpretation but it's at least measurable.

Anyway, seeing a Uruguayan playing up-front for Liverpool and frantically appealing for a handball was a nice flashback!
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15075 on: Today at 06:43:46 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July 30, 2022, 10:31:52 pm
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.




(Unbelievable how opaquely the laws are written.)

This is from the Twitter VAR nerd Dale Johnson
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1554069359307505667?s=20&t=UHHXuTg47rhvP6wiTZW-ug

By his interpretation, because it's a rebound from a keeper's spill (unlike the Schmeichel incident last December) having it under control is not the issue, the issue is whether there's a foul on Adrián. (At least I think that's what he means.)

In my opinion, there clearly is a foul, but I also think that referees are hard on players who are a bit crap, e.g. Adrián, who is well-known to be a bit of a disaster. You get punished for spilling a shot inside your own six-yard box. It's like how Xhaka gets sent off for every rough tackle where other players with less bad reputations get away with it: it fits the pre-conceived narrative. To add to that narrative factor, Adrián probably would've gotten away with it if he'd have rolled around and pretended he was really hurt, or pretended it was a head injury.

From my point of view, it's a clear foul on Adrián, but Adrián has to do better to avoid getting in that situation and not leaving it in the hands of the refs who are shite. Mind you, he's our third choice keeper, so I don't expect much more and thought he did OK in the rest of the game. Scott Carson is City's third choice keeper and their second choice keeper (Steffen) wasn't much cop either in the FA Cup semi-final.

Also the linesman shouldn't be flagging in that situation having spent the last two seasons not flagging anything even when it was clearly offside. When they flag now, players will expect that it's not even close to being onside. (I think this is a cock-up rather than a change in procedure though.)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:47 am by lamonti »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 