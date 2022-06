Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.



Comets are mostly ice and dust too. What we need is a small meteoroid that that mostly breaks up in the atsmosphere before becoming a tiny but singularly deadly meteorite. I remember reading that the chances of this are surprisingly high, like around 1 in 250,000.