Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.
Blind chimp would do a better job than Mike Riley, so a clear upgrade.
Webb being away from the PL for a while might make for a better ref boss, but who knows. It can't be any worse than it already is though.
Howard Webb, eh? the man who spouts bollocks why he chose not to send off Nigel De Jong for his karate kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup Final.Despite Webb can see De Jong was not even looking at the ball, he is looking at Alonso, catches him with force and studs to his chest, and with no attempt to even play the ball.And claimed "I hadn't seen point of impact" and "It never crossed my mind that it was red" - despite video evidence pointing to Webb looking directly at the incident, and being quick to give a yellow card without asking for advice or input from other match officials he was linked up with."I hadn't bottled out of the big decision, I hadn't felt intimidated by the occasion, and I'd certainly not felt under any pressure from FIFA to curb dismissals. I'd simply handed out the appropriate penalty for what I'd seen with my own eyes, from my vantage point. And that's the truth." - https://en.as.com/en/2016/10/18/soccer/1476807082_115329.html<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90</a>^ and also at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcIicsfW660Sorry, I may have gone off on one there
All those old photoshops of Webb in Man Utd kits will have a new lease of life.God, we all thought we were so cool and edgy with those back then
Jonjo Shelvey was a true pioneer
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]