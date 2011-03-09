Thats not incompetence, thats making a conscious decision not to give a decision you know full well is incorrect. You dont get to their level by not being able to spot that as a foul.
After 17 years, we really shouldn't be surprised at this from Atkinson. We've long known he's a referee who "likes to let the game flow" - ie allow teams of cloggers to keep fouling with impunity because he's allergic to blowing his whistle.
Klopp hasn't forgotten the Rashford goal, and there have been plenty of other examples over the years that I'm sure we can all remember.
I don't think he's especially biased against us. We got away with a few last night that other refs would have given as fouls against us.
The refs are shit, their implementation of VAR or when to use it is shit or vague at best, and some clearly have a lot of bias towards\against certain teams or players.
More a bias against certain styles of play, perhaps - ie any style that's not based on kicking the shit out of your opponent. Atkinson is clearly a bit "old school" - probably wishes he'd been a ref in the 70s, When Footballers Were Real Men.
So it's really just his style of refereeing, ie shit.
As for VAR, Tyler came out with the line last night that the Premier League implementation of VAR "has a high threshold for intervention". Which is a roundabout way of saying they're only interested in protecting their mate out on the pitch rather than doing their actual fucking job.
The fundamental problem remains that PGMOL is an old boys club that is not subject to independent scrutiny. Quit custodiet and all that.