« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 725204 times)

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 08:07:46 pm »
Who is on VAR?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,961
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm »
Carragher the prick making every excuse under the sun to not say its a foul
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
Atkinson fucking off after this season is almost another trophey. How do you miss that foul then it not be reviewed- he can't win the ball without fouling
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm »
What can you do, when two qualified referees decide they don't see the foul that everyone else sees?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14885 on: Yesterday at 08:19:59 pm »
Going to be so so happy when Martin Atkinson retires/dies.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14886 on: Yesterday at 08:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:19:59 pm
Going to be so so happy when Martin Atkinson retires/dies.

He's retiring this season, but I think he's going to work as a VAR
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14887 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm
Carragher the prick making every excuse under the sun to not say its a foul

Carragher is a gobshite
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14888 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:28:49 pm
He's retiring this season, but I think he's going to work as a VAR
Fucking perfect.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14889 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm
Carragher is a gobshite
Shithouse, my most disliked former Red, along with Steve fuckING McManaman.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14890 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm
Carragher the prick making every excuse under the sun to not say its a foul

He knew it on the replay too, he suddenly stopped what he was saying and changed his story completely.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14891 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm »
"clear and obvious" = "licence to apply bias"

VAR is only useful for offside, and our team has exploited it beautifully. For fouls it is almost completely useless and only serves to infuriate fans. Oh wait, that was the idea all along, wasn't it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,299
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14892 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:28:49 pm
He's retiring this season, but I think he's going to work as a VAR

Training new refs
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14893 on: Yesterday at 09:13:29 pm »
Did Sky say VAR checked if the ball went out off the corner. Fucking madness how they look for any excuse to rule ours out
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,299
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14894 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:13:29 pm
Did Sky say VAR checked if the ball went out off the corner. Fucking madness how they look for any excuse to rule ours out

He did but that's not allowed because they never checked the one the Mancs scored at West ham where it went behind moyes on the touchline
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14895 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:13:29 pm
Did Sky say VAR checked if the ball went out off the corner. Fucking madness how they look for any excuse to rule ours out

I think that was Tyler just hoping that something could rule it out.  :butt
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14896 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »

Can someone please explain to me what happened before the first goal. Let's assume the referee thought the player got the ball why the VAR official decided its not a foul too ?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,961
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14897 on: Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm »
Theres no excusing that today. Its like the decisions in the Spurs game, the decisions in the City/Bitter game. Theyre the decisions youd dream of being asked to make on VAR, you cant get them wrong unless youre trying to deliberately. You cant blame incompetence when its the same names.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14898 on: Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm »
Looked like a possible hand ball at one point to but no replay
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14899 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Training new refs
That is Stevie Wonder's job, apparently.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,670
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14900 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
Attwell on VAR does have a few strange decisions against us, to be honest....
Add Atkinson as the ref and you have a perfect 12th man.
Luckily the saints today did not have much ambition, did not use the resources provided by the referees to them.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14901 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Theres no excusing that today. Its like the decisions in the Spurs game, the decisions in the City/Bitter game. Theyre the decisions youd dream of being asked to make on VAR, you cant get them wrong unless youre trying to deliberately. You cant blame incompetence when its the same names.

That's what I have been saying since Spurs game. Take Kane tackle for example. The law of the game is clear so why not a red ?  it's not a mistake they simply choose to ignore it and not send off Kane yet no punishment or anything for those offiacls and one of them gets awarded of being the VAR official for our final wtf ? and we all saw how they influenced the title and 4th race with some crazy decisions.

Premier Leauge clubs are weak. Foreign managers and players etc so why not push for foreign referees.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14902 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm
Carragher the prick making every excuse under the sun to not say its a foul
Both NBC studio analysts thought it was a clear foul, It was Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14903 on: Today at 12:50:17 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm
Looked like a possible hand ball at one point to but no replay
If it was the One that Milner appealed for, USA Network showed a replay, it was clear as day it hit his shoulder
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14904 on: Today at 03:22:20 am »
Can't help but think about next season when three (very fucking) old referees will retire (years past their time) and new ones will come up... How many would be of Coote's standard, or lower?...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 