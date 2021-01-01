Who is on VAR?
Going to be so so happy when Martin Atkinson retires/dies.
Carragher the prick making every excuse under the sun to not say its a foul
He's retiring this season, but I think he's going to work as a VAR
Carragher is a gobshite
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Did Sky say VAR checked if the ball went out off the corner. Fucking madness how they look for any excuse to rule ours out
Training new refs
Theres no excusing that today. Its like the decisions in the Spurs game, the decisions in the City/Bitter game. Theyre the decisions youd dream of being asked to make on VAR, you cant get them wrong unless youre trying to deliberately. You cant blame incompetence when its the same names.
Looked like a possible hand ball at one point to but no replay
