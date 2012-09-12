« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 712959 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14800 on: April 12, 2022, 08:05:09 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on April 11, 2022, 07:56:48 am
How many frames a second do you think there are? VAR cameras use 50 fps. There won't be ten frames where it's impossible to say whether the ball has left the player's foot. There will be a frame where it's in contact and the following frame where it's moving.

That leaves a small window (0.02 seconds) but as long as they use the later of the two frames the margin of error is small.

If the decision is a few millimetres then that might be relevant but I have more of an issue with the analysis of a 3D figure in a space that's filmed in 3-point perspective.

There was analysis on this previously that suggested it could be out by inches given the limitations of the equipment. Not only the FPS, but the resolution used makes it impossible to be accurate to what they are claiming.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14801 on: April 12, 2022, 08:32:22 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on April 12, 2022, 05:54:11 am
Haha - I give up. You said a player moving at 15mph is visible frame to frame but a ball moving twice the speed isnt.

A ball being struck is virtually instantaneous. It wont still be touching the kicking foot in the next frame. Youre right that the ball is often a blur in the selected frame but thats because its moving within that frame.

I dont know what video-editing software you use (I use Adobe Premier) but Id be interested to see an example of the ball connecting with the striking foot in two consecutive frames. I suppose there could be a chance that the foot following though is in the same area as the moving ball but thats unlikely.

*edit - not sure what you mean by the camera cant keep up.

Can I recommend having a read of this academic study on this very issue (5 minute read): https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0301006620972006

An important section of the abstract summarises nicely if you don't want to read the whole thing: "First, due to physical and perceptual limits on spatial resolution, there is a significant probability that the spatial positions of the ball and players as judged by VAR will be several centimetres to one side of their true positions. Second, the 50 Hz TV update rate means that judgements of the time-of-contact between player and ball will on average be 10 ms too late, which translates into an increased likelihood of offside calls in fast-moving play."

I'm not inventing this issue. It's well-documented in relatively obscure places. I think the mainstream media need to talk about it a little more though. Offsides are not the black and white issue they are made out to be and VAR is not currently a suitable tool in measuring them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14802 on: April 12, 2022, 09:38:07 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 12, 2022, 03:27:29 am
this is the very thing, i'll reiterate, the very thing juventus relied on

cba to go into it anymore than that, we've been there and done that, the juventus case is online for anyone to read if they really want to explore what has been brought up in this thread but such posters typcially won't (i was like that too, i get it), they just wait for a decision that fits their view of the scenario (tho actually fits the model juventus laid out) and wade in with tin foil hats etc

Its crazy to me that people genuinely don't think match-fixing involving officials could even possibly be a thing, when we're literally already seen it in a top European league.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14803 on: April 12, 2022, 09:53:54 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 12, 2022, 09:38:07 am
Its crazy to me that people genuinely don't think match-fixing involving officials could even possibly be a thing, when we're literally already seen it in a top European league.

Not just one: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_German_football_match-fixing_scandal
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,413
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14804 on: April 12, 2022, 10:32:55 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 12, 2022, 03:27:29 am

wasn't worried about taylor before the game and thought he was fine, the deflection could've been missed, i dont have a prob with it, he's not one of the officials that has reoccured in inexplicable decisions, so doesn't bother me

Those early flags up for our offsides were a bit strange though, considering the biggest gripe this season has been very very late flags

Quote from: El Lobo on April 12, 2022, 09:38:07 am
Its crazy to me that people genuinely don't think match-fixing involving officials could even possibly be a thing, when we're literally already seen it in a top European league.

As a club we've even been involved in match fixing ourselves, Good Friday 1915 when some LFC players met and conspired with Utd players to fix the game as a 2-0 win to the Mancs at odds of 8/1 and to help the Mancs not get relegated

https://www.westernfrontassociation.com/world-war-i-articles/the-manchester-united-v-liverpool-match-fixing-scandal-of-1915/
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,767
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14805 on: April 12, 2022, 12:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on April 12, 2022, 05:54:11 am
Haha - I give up. You said a player moving at 15mph is visible frame to frame but a ball moving twice the speed isnt.

A ball being struck is virtually instantaneous. It wont still be touching the kicking foot in the next frame. Youre right that the ball is often a blur in the selected frame but thats because its moving within that frame.

I dont know what video-editing software you use (I use Adobe Premier) but Id be interested to see an example of the ball connecting with the striking foot in two consecutive frames. I suppose there could be a chance that the foot following though is in the same area as the moving ball but thats unlikely.

*edit - not sure what you mean by the camera cant keep up.

I find this discussion interesting. You may well be right Alan, but I'm surprised by how little scrutiny there has been on TV about the general question of when to 'freeze' the action. My feeling - and it is only a feeling - is that the VAR editor sometimes has a choice. In other words he can sometimes alter the outcome - offside on this frame, onside in this one.

As I say it's only a feeling. It's based on playing football for many years and knowing what a ball feels like against your foot when you pass it. At one extreme it is a stab, or a toe-poke. There's no follow through of the leg (or the foot). At the other extreme there is the caress. I used to like doing these caress passes because it was all about disguise and maintaining contact between the boot and ball for longer than your opponent was expecting (so as to dramatically change the angle of the pass).  However, here is the point. It is easy with the stab to see when the ball leaves the foot because the foot withdraws as soon as contact is made with the leather. On the other hand it is difficult with the caress since the foot is trying to maintain contact with the ball for as long as possible to heighten the disguise.

When I see action frozen to determine the possibility of an offside I sometimes think to myself "No way. He's caressing the ball, not stabbing it. You need to examine the next few frames to see if the boot is still touching the ball."

This could all be bollocks. But the fact remains that I am not the only football fan who has his/her suspicions. And, very surprisingly I would say, I have yet to see the issue addressed in a TV studio.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14806 on: April 12, 2022, 03:28:46 pm »
There are surely many frames for VAR to choose from.  Assuming they at least are running off 50 frames per second like the best TV package you can get.

The players are normally at an angle making it hard to see the ball actually touching the foot.  It's not like they're exactly side on using the tip of their toe to kick it - even then I bet there would be a few frames you could make an argument for.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,180
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14807 on: April 12, 2022, 04:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 12, 2022, 12:45:58 pm
I find this discussion interesting. You may well be right Alan, but I'm surprised by how little scrutiny there has been on TV about the general question of when to 'freeze' the action. My feeling - and it is only a feeling - is that the VAR editor sometimes has a choice. In other words he can sometimes alter the outcome - offside on this frame, onside in this one.

As I say it's only a feeling. It's based on playing football for many years and knowing what a ball feels like against your foot when you pass it. At one extreme it is a stab, or a toe-poke. There's no follow through of the leg (or the foot). At the other extreme there is the caress. I used to like doing these caress passes because it was all about disguise and maintaining contact between the boot and ball for longer than your opponent was expecting (so as to dramatically change the angle of the pass).  However, here is the point. It is easy with the stab to see when the ball leaves the foot because the foot withdraws as soon as contact is made with the leather. On the other hand it is difficult with the caress since the foot is trying to maintain contact with the ball for as long as possible to heighten the disguise.

When I see action frozen to determine the possibility of an offside I sometimes think to myself "No way. He's caressing the ball, not stabbing it. You need to examine the next few frames to see if the boot is still touching the ball."

This could all be bollocks. But the fact remains that I am not the only football fan who has his/her suspicions. And, very surprisingly I would say, I have yet to see the issue addressed in a TV studio.

It's nothing to do with the ball leaving the foot, the law says
Quote
*The first point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball should be used
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,767
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14808 on: April 12, 2022, 05:35:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 12, 2022, 04:16:21 pm
It's nothing to do with the ball leaving the foot, the law says

I never knew that! So it's not when the pass is played, but when it starts. Wow. That certainly narrows the possibility of "choosing" a frame.

I guess that makes me more in favour of VAR than I was (and I was already a little bit in favour).

EDIT: so just to be absolutely clear on this, if a player facing away from goal controls the ball with the sole of his boot and then drags the ball behind him into the path of a forward, the action is frozen at the moment the ball hits his studs rather than the moment he releases the ball? Because that could be a two or three second difference.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2022, 05:40:07 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,779
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14809 on: April 12, 2022, 05:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 12, 2022, 05:35:28 pm
EDIT: so just to be absolutely clear on this, if a player facing away from goal controls the ball with the sole of his boot and then drags the ball behind him into the path of a forward, the action is frozen at the moment the ball hits his studs rather than the moment he releases the ball? Because that could be a two or three second difference.

I'd say in that scenario it wouldn't be the moment the ball hits the studs, as he's not playing a pass at that stage. It would be the action of dragging the ball would be the starting point.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,413
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14810 on: April 12, 2022, 05:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 12, 2022, 05:35:28 pm
I never knew that! So it's not when the pass is played, but when it starts. Wow. That certainly narrows the possibility of "choosing" a frame.

I guess that makes me more in favour of VAR than I was (and I was already a little bit in favour).

EDIT: so just to be absolutely clear on this, if a player facing away from goal controls the ball with the sole of his boot and then drags the ball behind him into the path of a forward, the action is frozen at the moment the ball hits his studs rather than the moment he releases the ball? Because that could be a two or three second difference.

The Law will have been written to cater for the scenarios mentioned, caress, toe poke etc, so in that situation, you would hope that the official in the VAR room uses the initial movement backwards as the starting point and not the initial trapping of the ball. I would assume referees/lineos have always gone with that movement pre VAR.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14811 on: April 16, 2022, 04:46:11 pm »
Micheal Oliver is supposedly the best referee available in the Premier League. Let that sink in.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,276
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14812 on: April 16, 2022, 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on April 16, 2022, 04:46:11 pm
Micheal Oliver is supposedly the best referee available in the Premier League. Let that sink in.
Oliver regressed badly during the empty stadium season - most notably when he didn't send Pickford off for the season ending challenge on VVD.


I don't think he'll ever be the ref he was before.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14813 on: April 16, 2022, 05:19:47 pm »
Michael Oliver isn't consistent at all. Today he's having a shocker.

I think Craig Pawson is a better ref
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,180
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14814 on: April 16, 2022, 05:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 16, 2022, 05:19:47 pm
Michael Oliver isn't consistent at all. Today he's having a shocker.

I think Craig Pawson is a better ref

At least Pawson would shit the bed at all decisions, unlike Oliver who couldn't get the card out fast enough for first time offenders in red
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14815 on: April 16, 2022, 06:15:46 pm »
Considering Oliver is thought to be one of the better referees in England I thought he was poor today. He let Abu Dhabi players get away with far too much, yet booked Fabinho for puling out of a challenge. Some head-scratching stuff from him today.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,661
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14816 on: April 16, 2022, 06:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 16, 2022, 06:15:46 pm
Considering Oliver is thought to be one of the better referees in England I thought he was poor today. He let Abu Dhabi players get away with far too much, yet booked Fabinho for puling out of a challenge. Some head-scratching stuff from him today.

There was an identical foul to Fabinhos committed about 5 minutes later (but was actual foul, not a dive), I think it was by Silva.  No card.

Then Ake did the same thing on the half way line just before half time, and it was also stopping a counter attack. No card.

I dont think he wanted to send anyone off, so he was comfortable booking our lads knowing they wouldnt commit another one, but couldnt trust the City players not to do it again, so kept letting them off. 

Fucking mad way of going about things.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14817 on: April 16, 2022, 08:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on April 16, 2022, 06:44:04 pm
There was an identical foul to Fabinhos committed about 5 minutes later (but was actual foul, not a dive), I think it was by Silva.  No card.

Then Ake did the same thing on the half way line just before half time, and it was also stopping a counter attack. No card.

I dont think he wanted to send anyone off, so he was comfortable booking our lads knowing they wouldnt commit another one, but couldnt trust the City players not to do it again, so kept letting them off. 

Fucking mad way of going about things.
It was like warning verbal for fouls early. Then Cards started coming. He clearly didn't want to send anybody off unless need too. Fernandinho Yellow, if he was given as a red I don't think would have been overturned(because not 100% sure he was in control) but looked he like Ref he was talking with 4th official or Var for it to make sure no studs where up before giving the Yellow which felt like the right call, Fernandinho had 2 fouls before that he was getting booked on the 3rd one it felt like but that 3rd one was a clear yellow.
Silva same thing but his 2nd foul could have been a Yellow pretty easily.
Fabinho Foul I thought in real time was a Yellow from the camera angle it was pretty not on the replay. Was right in front of the 4th official though.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14818 on: April 16, 2022, 10:17:50 pm »
Would have preferred someone like Anthony Taylor or Paul Tierney
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14819 on: April 16, 2022, 11:01:17 pm »
The Fabinho yellow was arguably a Jesus red. He was on a yellow and then dived. Fernandinho and Silva both couldve seen double yellows too. I like Oliver but think he had a stinker today.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,925
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14820 on: April 17, 2022, 01:21:16 am »

'Imaginary handball called as a penalty after a VAR review in the African CL Quarter-final today. Al Ahly SC 2-1 Raja CA':-

https://v.redd.it/w0f3ifr5ezt81


^ Wow! No words for that...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14821 on: April 17, 2022, 02:09:25 am »
Quote from: Kekule on April 16, 2022, 06:44:04 pm
I dont think he wanted to send anyone off, so he was comfortable booking our lads knowing they wouldnt commit another one, but couldnt trust the City players not to do it again, so kept letting them off. 

Fucking mad way of going about things.
That actually makes some sense and could explain his bizarre performance.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14822 on: April 17, 2022, 02:22:12 am »
Quote from: oojason on April 17, 2022, 01:21:16 am
'Imaginary handball called as a penalty after a VAR review in the African CL Quarter-final today. Al Ahly SC 2-1 Raja CA':-

https://v.redd.it/w0f3ifr5ezt81


^ Wow! No words for that...
How did that happen
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,616
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14823 on: April 17, 2022, 04:27:01 am »
Quote from: oojason on April 17, 2022, 01:21:16 am
'Imaginary handball called as a penalty after a VAR review in the African CL Quarter-final today. Al Ahly SC 2-1 Raja CA':-

https://v.redd.it/w0f3ifr5ezt81


^ Wow! No words for that...


Wondered where the Man Utd penalty VAR refs went...lol
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14824 on: April 17, 2022, 06:34:21 am »
Thought Oliver was fine today.

One or two first half fouls by City players could have been yellows before they eventually got booked, but at the same time can sort of see why they weren't if he was trying to be lenient on cards generally.

Fabinho's one was all deception by Jesus, hard to fault the ref, he made it look like he was clipped by diving (at great speed) and flicking his leg out to connect with Fabinho who had actually pulled completely out of the tackle.

Thought Fernandinho should've been booked in first half and his yellow was an orange but again... he wasn't on a card, and while he went in wildly, he didn't have his feet up.

Oliver still by miles the best ref in the country. Whoever said they want Pawson instead I presume is taking the absolute piss.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,779
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14825 on: April 18, 2022, 06:15:44 pm »
Over 4 and a half minutes between a challenge being made and penalty taken in Napoli game. Keen to see how long the ref adds on at the end of the half.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,779
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14826 on: April 18, 2022, 06:47:11 pm »
3 minutes  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14827 on: Yesterday at 01:08:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 18, 2022, 06:47:11 pm
3 minutes  ;D
It's crazy but I do remember reading something when VAR first came in that the time spent VARing would not count when calculating added on time. VAR use makes the game legitimately shorter.

Haven't seen or heard any mention of that since, though, so who knows?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14828 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm »
Atkinson having a special hotline to Ferguson fitted..
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14829 on: Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm »
Thought Keita and Fernandes were both orange cards tonight.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14830 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm
Thought Keita and Fernandes were both orange cards tonight.
Keita I dont think was a red, looked more accident type of yellow(If i get a good replay could change my mind), Bruno could have got sent off same with Mejbri. Atkinson didnt want to send anybody off.
The no Foul on Robertson was bad though.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14831 on: Today at 12:40:32 am »
keita stepping on whoever that was is something that isn't unusual in a weekend of games, it can happen, looks horrible but yellow at most (neville was making the most of it without, in his own words, seeing it clearly, only thing that was gonna help them was a red for us, wishful thinking on his part)

now bruno, i was thinking borderline red, red wouldn't be outlandish but hard yellow kind of acceptable

then i thought of robbo's red at spurs, which i agreed with, what's the difference? both forceful, both petulent, both nasty kicks with no intent but to do the player - one through the back, one very high on the upper knee

Mejbri could've gone for two yellows cos he came on and had no interest in playing football, just kicked someone everytime he was involved in play, ref clearly gave him a final warning and then the game was over, a normal game/match he goes for two yellows probably, dont give a shit about it myself, seeing utd turn into everton was amusing
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:20 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14832 on: Today at 02:22:06 am »
Did Mo win any free kicks? More data for Tompkins...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14833 on: Today at 02:27:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:22:06 am
Did Mo win any free kicks? More data for Tompkins...
None but think there one that might been a foul but he wasnt bad foul on him not called.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Up
« previous next »
 