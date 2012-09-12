Haha - I give up. You said a player moving at 15mph is visible frame to frame but a ball moving twice the speed isnt.



A ball being struck is virtually instantaneous. It wont still be touching the kicking foot in the next frame. Youre right that the ball is often a blur in the selected frame but thats because its moving within that frame.



I dont know what video-editing software you use (I use Adobe Premier) but Id be interested to see an example of the ball connecting with the striking foot in two consecutive frames. I suppose there could be a chance that the foot following though is in the same area as the moving ball but thats unlikely.



*edit - not sure what you mean by the camera cant keep up.



I find this discussion interesting. You may well be right Alan, but I'm surprised by how little scrutiny there has been on TV about the general question of when to 'freeze' the action. My feeling - and it is only a feeling - is that the VAR editor sometimes has a choice. In other words he can sometimes alter the outcome - offside on this frame, onside in this one.As I say it's only a feeling. It's based on playing football for many years and knowing what a ball feels like against your foot when you pass it. At one extreme it is a stab, or a toe-poke. There's no follow through of the leg (or the foot). At the other extreme there is the caress. I used to like doing these caress passes because it was all about disguise and maintaining contact between the boot and ball for longer than your opponent was expecting (so as to dramatically change the angle of the pass). However, here is the point. It is easy with the stab to see when the ball leaves the foot because the foot withdraws as soon as contact is made with the leather. On the other hand it is difficult with the caress since the foot is trying to maintain contact with the ball for as long as possible to heighten the disguise.When I see action frozen to determine the possibility of an offside I sometimes think to myself "No way. He's caressing the ball, not stabbing it. You need to examine the next few frames to see if the boot is still touching the ball."This could all be bollocks. But the fact remains that I am not the only football fan who has his/her suspicions. And, very surprisingly I would say, I have yet to see the issue addressed in a TV studio.