How many frames a second do you think there are? VAR cameras use 50 fps. There won't be ten frames where it's impossible to say whether the ball has left the player's foot. There will be a frame where it's in contact and the following frame where it's moving.



That leaves a small window (0.02 seconds) but as long as they use the later of the two frames the margin of error is small.



If the decision is a few millimetres then that might be relevant but I have more of an issue with the analysis of a 3D figure in a space that's filmed in 3-point perspective.



There was analysis on this previously that suggested it could be out by inches given the limitations of the equipment. Not only the FPS, but the resolution used makes it impossible to be accurate to what they are claiming.