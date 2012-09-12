Arsenal was royally fucked by the VAR decision at the end of the first half. The VAR basically gambled on the player being offside, as the video angles shown were clearly inconclusive.



yeah i flagged that up in the game day thread, he looks offside and im sure he is but it was very evident they couldn't get an angle to draw their lines to be 100% sure as cucurella was covered by other players from any angle of the multiple cam shotsso eventually VAR chooses a distant angle and draws two lines, one of which must be arbitarythese kind of scenarios come up in NFL often, more often than not with a potential touchdown on the line with a shit ton of players mauling each other (or if the player was down or not - nfl fans will know what that means), there it is accepted that refs can use multiple camera angles to piece the info together and if they build a scenario where they are very confident of the outcome, they'll call it - and to my mind they are usually correct. often tho it will stay with the decision on the pitch where there isn't possible. So in NFL terms im sure they would've built a case where martinelli is offside, cos he is clearly closer to the line than cucurella in body position (you can't see cucurella's feet, that's the prob).i dont know the procedure for VAR if they can't draw their lines - i assumed if they can't then the decision on the pitch will stand, but maybe there are some guidelines im not aware of.and that's the troubling thing in this instance, they chose to draw two lines, one of which is arbitary (ie the one that concludes where cucurella's last pertinent body part is in relation to martinelli) which comes across as making this shit up as you go along, rather than saying we can't draw a line cos no camera angle is available. the question for me is in the rules is their an allowance for the common sense approach (what i call the NFL model i've outlined above - piecing together vid evidence and reaching a confident decision) or is it 'lines' or nothing?i can't say i've seen a case like this come up in football prior to this where the needed angle isn't available (drawing arbitary lines... that's a different story