« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 706894 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14720 on: April 6, 2022, 08:17:33 pm »
So Dean makes two wrong decisions, being conned by a dive and then not giving Everton a pen (which then makes it more fair).

Yet VAR intervenes on one but not the other. What's the point of it? It's like at Spurs where Kane gets away with a horror challenge and VAR ignores it but decides to send Robertson off (after Tierney booked him to at least be consistent).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14721 on: April 8, 2022, 12:31:22 pm »
Dont know how you fuck up so bad the PGMOL has to issue an apology and then be involved in the biggest league game in the world a few weeks later. Involving the same fucking team you advantaged.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,628
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14722 on: April 8, 2022, 12:53:38 pm »
When was the last time a ref was demoted apart from Kevin Friend after giving us a fair penalty in a game we would've won anyway?
There's probably been 50 worse decisions than that this season and I don't recall a single ref receiving any form of punishment.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14723 on: April 9, 2022, 07:47:11 pm »
Arsenal was royally fucked by the VAR decision at the end of the first half. The VAR basically gambled on the player being offside, as the video angles shown were clearly inconclusive.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,047
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14724 on: April 9, 2022, 11:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on April  9, 2022, 07:47:11 pm
Arsenal was royally fucked by the VAR decision at the end of the first half. The VAR basically gambled on the player being offside, as the video angles shown were clearly inconclusive.

yeah i flagged that up in the game day thread, he looks offside and im sure he is but it was very evident they couldn't get an angle to draw their lines to be 100% sure as cucurella was covered by other players from any angle of the multiple cam shots

so eventually VAR chooses a distant angle and draws two lines, one of which must be arbitary

these kind of scenarios come up in NFL often, more often than not with a potential touchdown on the line with a shit ton of players mauling each other (or if the player was down or not - nfl fans will know what that means), there it is accepted that refs can use multiple camera angles to piece the info together and if they build a scenario where they are very confident of the outcome, they'll call it - and to my mind they are usually correct. often tho it will stay with the decision on the pitch where there isn't possible. So in NFL terms im sure they would've built a case where martinelli is offside, cos he is clearly closer to the line than cucurella in body position (you can't see cucurella's feet, that's the prob).

i dont know the procedure for VAR if they can't draw their lines - i assumed if they can't then the decision on the pitch will stand, but maybe there are some guidelines im not aware of.

and that's the troubling thing in this instance, they chose to draw two lines, one of which is arbitary (ie the one that concludes where cucurella's last pertinent body part is in relation to martinelli) which comes across as making this shit up as you go along, rather than saying we can't draw a line cos no camera angle is available. the question for me is in the rules is their an allowance for the common sense approach (what i call the NFL model i've outlined above - piecing together vid evidence and reaching a confident decision) or is it 'lines' or nothing?

i can't say i've seen a case like this come up in football prior to this where the needed angle isn't available (drawing arbitary lines... that's a different story  ;D)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:08:17 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,628
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14725 on: Yesterday at 08:07:59 am »
One of these ones where I can't remember the details, but I do remember it happening. I'm sure it was a Premier League game. Onfield decision was allowed to stand as the officials could find a proper angle to draw the lines, despite it looking offside without the lines. Last season maybe.

Edit - Got the details wrong, but the overall point right  :D

West Brom v Southamnpton

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56725509

Quote
The video assistant referee could not reverse an offside decision which cost West Brom a goal against Southampton because officials could not find a definitive camera angle.

Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside.

Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.

However, the VAR could not determine whether Diagne was offside, so the on-field decision remained.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:22 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14726 on: Yesterday at 05:32:41 pm »
That second goal for City is a great example of a problem that isn't being talked about enough. If they happened to use the next frame to check the offside he'd have been off.

It's not really a controversial decision or anything, they fully deserve to be winning anyway, just highlights that flaw in var for offsides. For some reason that flaw is never acknowledged in the media.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14727 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm »
Thought the officials were shit today.

They avoided the big calls that they could be pulled up on, but plenty of strange decisions. The foul on Salah, the foul on Fabino, the push on Matip, the high boot by Stones, the reckless challenge (3 of em) by De Bruyne, the yellow card for Robbo, the goal kick when it clearly hit the player, the lino in the first half immediately flagging when we were through on goal twice - the rules now are that you let the goal be scored then review the offside if you need to.

He also let a few go from us that maybe could have been bookings.

He's probably just an awful referee - I've maybe been giving too much credit thinking that he had any idea what he's doing.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14728 on: Yesterday at 07:21:36 pm »
Sadio's goal was the first time I've ever not celebrated a goal because of VAR, I was positive he was off.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,742
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14729 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
I thought the refs were decent. There I said it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14730 on: Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm
I thought the refs were decent. There I said it.

Were you so drunk that you saw more than one ref? :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,742
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14731 on: Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:25:06 pm
Were you so drunk that you saw more than one ref? :)

Theres a ref on the field and 2 refs running the line and 1 ref on VAR, I thought they all were decent. That clear it up?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14732 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm
Theres a ref on the field and 2 refs running the line and 1 ref on VAR, I thought they all were decent. That clear it up?

You sound pissed to me, mate :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14733 on: Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm
Theres a ref on the field and 2 refs running the line and 1 ref on VAR, I thought they all were decent. That clear it up?

Agree. Only thing I didn't really agree with was was the non corner. VAR don't get involved with corners so, fine. Everything else was about right.
Logged
Nah.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,742
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14734 on: Yesterday at 07:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
You sound pissed to me, mate :)

Nope havent had a drop today :)
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14735 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,576
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14736 on: Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm
Theres a ref on the field and 2 refs running the line and 1 ref on VAR, I thought they all were decent. That clear it up?

What, no love for the 4th official or the Assistant VAR ref?   :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14737 on: Yesterday at 07:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm
I thought the refs were decent. There I said it.

Well, they've made less mistakes than usual. Still, very far away from the required level ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14738 on: Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm
Agree. Only thing I didn't really agree with was was the non corner. VAR don't get involved with corners so, fine. Everything else was about right.
No Yellow for De Bryune on the Fabinho was possible too but He didnt give Thiago on the first sliding so not as big of the deal.
Not sure how Taylor and the Linesman both missed the Deflection.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14739 on: Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm »
Thought that booking for VVD was a load of shite as well - clear dive for that.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14740 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

I was saying the other day there wouldn't be anything outrageous that anyone could jump on - it was all going to be niggly and small and it was - some really strange decisions from the linos and ref.

That's the first time I've seen someone through on a close call and the play hasn't continued to allow the shot.

That lino did it twice first half.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14741 on: Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.
It still better to avoid refs from the same area reffing those team partially in big games though. Dean, Taylor, Tierney, Kavanuagh  should just avoid this game, Same with the United game.
Oliver, Madley, England,Mariner, Attwell, Gillett probably should do games like this
Taylor pretty well rated by the PGMOL irc, just smarter to avoid look in this big of a game.
Gillett supposed to be a top level ref but he had work his way up from the 4th tier in UK, Irc he was the top rated ref if not one of them in Aussy.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14742 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm »
Any replays of the Mane offside where Trent could easily have squared it for a goal?  Completely glossed over but looked on to me.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14743 on: Yesterday at 08:44:26 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm
It still better to avoid refs from the same area reffing those team partially in big games though. Dean, Taylor, Tierney, Kavanuagh  should just avoid this game, Same with the United game.


I agree. But thankfully none of the doomsday predictions happened. This was meant to be a conspiracy and Liverpool's chances of the title were meant to have foundered today on biased decision-making from planted referees. Well they had their chance with the Sterling disallowed goal (and Mane's legit goal too) and they completely fucked it up.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,353
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14744 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:44:26 pm
I agree. But thankfully none of the doomsday predictions happened. This was meant to be a conspiracy and Liverpool's chances of the title were meant to have foundered today on biased decision-making from planted referees. Well they had their chance with the Sterling disallowed goal (and Mane's legit goal too) and they completely fucked it up.

Shows just how useless they are
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14745 on: Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

 ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14746 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:44:26 pm
I agree. But thankfully none of the doomsday predictions happened. This was meant to be a conspiracy and Liverpool's chances of the title were meant to have foundered today on biased decision-making from planted referees. Well they had their chance with the Sterling disallowed goal (and Mane's legit goal too) and they completely fucked it up.

Offsides are black and white though and not subjective (apart from perhaps the really tight ones that they spend ages poring over). Maybe they give that handball at the other end (subjective decision). Biggest game of the season there's enough scrutiny on them to not fuck up as well.

It wasn't really a difficult game to officiate in terms of match changing decisions. I know Klopp had a good go at Tierney after Spurs and I don't want Antony 'Altrincham my arse' Taylor near our games, but it's Kavanagh that's the genuine cheat. I hope he gets his PL medal from City this season if they win it, as he's earned it. It's specifically the Liverpool United games I don't want Taylor getting.

Klopp was also rightly fuming at the end of first half that we were getting whistled offside straight away while City were allowed to complete their attacks every time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:10 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14747 on: Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 08:11:44 pm
Any replays of the Mane offside where Trent could easily have squared it for a goal?  Completely glossed over but looked on to me.

It was on, Trent probably should have squared it anyway rather than lash it as that gave the opportunity to say well it was missed anyway. Almost certain he squares it without the whistle going
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14748 on: Yesterday at 09:11:02 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
It was on, Trent probably should have squared it anyway rather than lash it as that gave the opportunity to say well it was missed anyway. Almost certain he squares it without the whistle going

Yet all their attacks were allowed to play out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,628
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14749 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
It was on, Trent probably should have squared it anyway rather than lash it as that gave the opportunity to say well it was missed anyway. Almost certain he squares it without the whistle going

I'm pretty sure he was off. Didn't show any conclusive lines on Sky, but I did rewind it back and he looked marginally off to me.
Would have been nice had he squared it for a decision to beade though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14750 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:11:02 pm
Yet all their attacks were allowed to play out.

Bugged me all game that, yet every time we're on the attack it got pulled up - pretty sure Klopp had a right rant at the 4th official for it.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14751 on: Yesterday at 09:20:39 pm »
The Salah shot that was deflected out was hilarious. VAR looked at it for handball yet Taylor still gave a goal kick.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14752 on: Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Offsides are black and white though and not subjective...etc etc

But we're talking about a conspiracy. A conspiracy means the ability to draw the offside line where it shouldn't be. It means pausing the action at the wrong place so as to get the result the conspiracists want. It means sending off Fabinho. There are any number of things that bent officials could have done to ensure a Man City win - and the officials were bent. That's what we were told as soon as they were announced. 

Well, all I can say is that the officials had a stinker. What a chance they had to kill off Liverpool. They blew it. Questions will be asked at PGMOL. Secret ones of course.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14753 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm
But we're talking about a conspiracy. A conspiracy means the ability to draw the offside line where it shouldn't be. It means pausing the action at the wrong place so as to get the result the conspiracists want. It means sending off Fabinho. There are any number of things that bent officials could have done to ensure a Man City win - and the officials were bent. That's what we were told as soon as they were announced. 

Well, all I can say is that the officials had a stinker. What a chance they had to kill off Liverpool. They blew it. Questions will be asked at PGMOL. Secret ones of course.

Biggest game of the season that potentially decides the title race they're less likely to do something so blatant. There's bias and there's corruption, that would certainly cross the line. I don't believe many of them are corrupt, biased yes. Kavanagh is a cheat though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14754 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Offsides are black and white though and not subjective (apart from perhaps the really tight ones that they spend ages poring over). Maybe they give that handball at the other end (subjective decision). Biggest game of the season there's enough scrutiny on them to not fuck up as well.

But the frame they choose to measure it from is subjective. Jesus' goal (and possibly Mane's) could've been off if the next frame had been chosen as the moment to measure the offside.

Just to reiterate, I'm not crying conspiracy here, I just hate this flaw and I don't understand why nobody else is raising it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,628
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14755 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm
But the frame they choose to measure it from is subjective. Jesus' goal (and possibly Mane's) could've been off if the next frame had been chosen as the moment to measure the offside.

Just to reiterate, I'm not crying conspiracy here, I just hate this flaw and I don't understand why nobody else is raising it.

Neither Jesus nor Mane's goals are even close to being offside. You didn't need lines to see either decision was correct and indisputable.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,617
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14756 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:31:00 pm
But we're talking about a conspiracy. A conspiracy means the ability to draw the offside line where it shouldn't be. It means pausing the action at the wrong place so as to get the result the conspiracists want. It means sending off Fabinho. There are any number of things that bent officials could have done to ensure a Man City win - and the officials were bent. That's what we were told as soon as they were announced. 

Well, all I can say is that the officials had a stinker. What a chance they had to kill off Liverpool. They blew it. Questions will be asked at PGMOL. Secret ones of course.

Not heard many people saying there is a 'conspiracy'

Heard plenty saying that certain refs don't tend to give us much and tend to give the opposition more. Also heard people saying that any referee from the Manchester Area is always likely to dislike Liverpool and/or Scousers and probably LFC as well. I used to work there and they aren't too keen on us, dontchaknow.

There have been enough questionable decisions over the years that you can question.

I said before that I don't think we'd have been shafted in any outright batship crazy way - there were plenty questioning the referees and officials for this game and maybe, just maybe, they were worried about being called out on obviously bullshit decisions.

And there were quite a few small decisions that gave City the advantage on a few occaions - while pulling us back unfairly from positions where City could complete their attack.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Up
« previous next »
 