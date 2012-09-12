« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
April 6, 2022, 08:17:33 pm
So Dean makes two wrong decisions, being conned by a dive and then not giving Everton a pen (which then makes it more fair).

Yet VAR intervenes on one but not the other. What's the point of it? It's like at Spurs where Kane gets away with a horror challenge and VAR ignores it but decides to send Robertson off (after Tierney booked him to at least be consistent).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
April 8, 2022, 12:31:22 pm
Dont know how you fuck up so bad the PGMOL has to issue an apology and then be involved in the biggest league game in the world a few weeks later. Involving the same fucking team you advantaged.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
April 8, 2022, 12:53:38 pm
When was the last time a ref was demoted apart from Kevin Friend after giving us a fair penalty in a game we would've won anyway?
There's probably been 50 worse decisions than that this season and I don't recall a single ref receiving any form of punishment.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Arsenal was royally fucked by the VAR decision at the end of the first half. The VAR basically gambled on the player being offside, as the video angles shown were clearly inconclusive.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Arsenal was royally fucked by the VAR decision at the end of the first half. The VAR basically gambled on the player being offside, as the video angles shown were clearly inconclusive.

yeah i flagged that up in the game day thread, he looks offside and im sure he is but it was very evident they couldn't get an angle to draw their lines to be 100% sure as cucurella was covered by other players from any angle of the multiple cam shots

so eventually VAR chooses a distant angle and draws two lines, one of which must be arbitary

these kind of scenarios come up in NFL often, more often than not with a potential touchdown on the line with a shit ton of players mauling each other (or if the player was down or not - nfl fans will know what that means), there it is accepted that refs can use multiple camera angles to piece the info together and if they build a scenario where they are very confident of the outcome, they'll call it - and to my mind they are usually correct. often tho it will stay with the decision on the pitch where there isn't possible. So in NFL terms im sure they would've built a case where martinelli is offside, cos he is clearly closer to the line than cucurella in body position (you can't see cucurella's feet, that's the prob).

i dont know the procedure for VAR if they can't draw their lines - i assumed if they can't then the decision on the pitch will stand, but maybe there are some guidelines im not aware of.

and that's the troubling thing in this instance, they chose to draw two lines, one of which is arbitary (ie the one that concludes where cucurella's last pertinent body part is in relation to martinelli) which comes across as making this shit up as you go along, rather than saying we can't draw a line cos no camera angle is available. the question for me is in the rules is their an allowance for the common sense approach (what i call the NFL model i've outlined above - piecing together vid evidence and reaching a confident decision) or is it 'lines' or nothing?

i can't say i've seen a case like this come up in football prior to this where the needed angle isn't available (drawing arbitary lines... that's a different story  ;D)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:07:59 am
One of these ones where I can't remember the details, but I do remember it happening. I'm sure it was a Premier League game. Onfield decision was allowed to stand as the officials could find a proper angle to draw the lines, despite it looking offside without the lines. Last season maybe.

Edit - Got the details wrong, but the overall point right  :D

West Brom v Southamnpton

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56725509

Quote
The video assistant referee could not reverse an offside decision which cost West Brom a goal against Southampton because officials could not find a definitive camera angle.

Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside.

Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.

However, the VAR could not determine whether Diagne was offside, so the on-field decision remained.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 05:32:41 pm
That second goal for City is a great example of a problem that isn't being talked about enough. If they happened to use the next frame to check the offside he'd have been off.

It's not really a controversial decision or anything, they fully deserve to be winning anyway, just highlights that flaw in var for offsides. For some reason that flaw is never acknowledged in the media.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:19:05 pm
Thought the officials were shit today.

They avoided the big calls that they could be pulled up on, but plenty of strange decisions. The foul on Salah, the foul on Fabino, the push on Matip, the high boot by Stones, the reckless challenge (3 of em) by De Bruyne, the yellow card for Robbo, the goal kick when it clearly hit the player, the lino in the first half immediately flagging when we were through on goal twice - the rules now are that you let the goal be scored then review the offside if you need to.

He also let a few go from us that maybe could have been bookings.

He's probably just an awful referee - I've maybe been giving too much credit thinking that he had any idea what he's doing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:21:36 pm
Sadio's goal was the first time I've ever not celebrated a goal because of VAR, I was positive he was off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:22:55 pm
I thought the refs were decent. There I said it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:25:06 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:22:55 pm
I thought the refs were decent. There I said it.

Were you so drunk that you saw more than one ref? :)
