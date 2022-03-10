« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 702636 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14680 on: March 29, 2022, 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 28, 2022, 02:38:57 pm
There is no goal-line technology in the South American WC Qualifiers mate (or in the other continental WC qualifiers too). So VAR is used to help (or correct) match officials.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2021/03/28/6060627ce2704e0a218b4647.html

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/why-is-there-no-goal-line-technology-or-var-for-world-cup/15mi879hfyl6z1d6cufixtsgge



For CONCACAF WC Qualifiers there is no VAR at all:-

www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/why-no-var-concacaf-world-cup-qualifying-video-review/wn8jlnnkr43s1ws63vw7x84h7



Oh, sorry I take it back! That's mad there is such different implementations of the rules.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14681 on: March 29, 2022, 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 25, 2022, 11:14:21 am


Trying to channel his inner Pickford

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14682 on: March 29, 2022, 05:18:08 pm »
Daily Mail Link

Not seen it posted. What do people think of these proposals?

Actually agree with dyche on his with there is no punishment for dives so players have no reason not to.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14683 on: March 29, 2022, 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on March 29, 2022, 05:18:08 pm

Not seen it posted. What do people think of these proposals?

Actually agree with dyche on his with there is no punishment for dives so players have no reason not to.

Quote
While details are yet to be ironed out, such a move would see officials permitted to use the facilities at clubs, and they could referee training-ground matches as part of an attempt to build a better understanding of the role.

An attempt to build a better understanding of what role? The role of a referee? They're refereeing in the richest league in the world. The self appointed best league in the world. They are supposed to be the best referees the country has to offer, and the need to train with players to build a better understanding of the role?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14684 on: March 29, 2022, 07:29:12 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on March 29, 2022, 05:18:08 pm

Not seen it posted. What do people think of these proposals?


No idea.

Can't click on the link as it's a Daily Mail article
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14685 on: March 29, 2022, 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 29, 2022, 07:29:12 pm
No idea.

Can't click on the link as it's a Daily Mail article

Revolutionary Ralf wants referees to train with players so they can become mates and get favourable decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14686 on: March 29, 2022, 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on March 29, 2022, 05:18:08 pm


Actually agree with dyche on his with there is no punishment for dives so players have no reason not to.

No punishment for British players who dive, of which he has more than a fair few who do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14687 on: March 29, 2022, 10:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2022, 07:30:17 pm
Revolutionary Ralf wants referees to train with players so they can become mates and get favourable decisions.

Yep, I mean, if you're a referee and you're expected to join in with a clubs training your most likely to choose the nearest geographically to where you live - so in most cases that'll be Manchester.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14688 on: March 30, 2022, 08:36:38 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on March 29, 2022, 10:17:12 pm
Yep, I mean, if you're a referee and you're expected to join in with a clubs training your most likely to choose the nearest geographically to where you live - so in most cases that'll be Manchester.

I hope there is the caveat that they have to rotate around each of the clubs a week at a time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14689 on: March 30, 2022, 09:10:21 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on March 30, 2022, 08:36:38 am
I hope there is the caveat that they have to rotate around each of the clubs a week at a time.

I'd be surprised if it is implemented. It's a ridiculous idea.

Referees shouldn't need to train with players to get a better understanding of the game. They are supposed to be the elite in the field. Their whole career before becoming a Premier League referee should be used to get an understanding of the game.

They already give certain teams favourable decisions. Training with clubs will just enhance that as they'll get pally with some players and grow to dislike others.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14690 on: March 30, 2022, 01:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2022, 07:30:17 pm
Revolutionary Ralf wants referees to train with players so they can become mates and get favourable decisions.

Blimey. Even Ferguson didnt go as far as to suggest letting Refs turn up to his training sessions so he could shout at them behind closed doors for a week before deciding if hed let them referee a Manchester United match.

Too blatant even for him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14691 on: March 30, 2022, 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on March 30, 2022, 01:13:12 pm
Blimey. Even Ferguson didnt go as far as to suggest letting Refs turn up to his training sessions so he could shout at them behind closed doors for a week before deciding if hed let them referee a Manchester United match.

Too blatant even for him.

In Ralf's defence, they are fucking shite and need all the help they can get  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14692 on: April 2, 2022, 02:19:14 pm »
Incredible how BT Sport are going out of their way to say 'you see those all the time and there's no penalty' on a clear rugby tackle in the box.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14693 on: April 2, 2022, 02:21:32 pm »
Dean Ashton on commentary sounds like he's about to cry about this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14694 on: April 2, 2022, 02:31:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April  2, 2022, 02:19:14 pm
Incredible how BT Sport are going out of their way to say 'you see those all the time and there's no penalty' on a clear rugby tackle in the box.

It's Steve McManaman, I expect nothing else from that pleb.
Doesn't matter whether it happens 25 times every single game. If the ref only gives 1 penalty out of those 25 times, he's made 24 wrong decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14695 on: April 2, 2022, 02:37:40 pm »
Getting a decision like that penalty today just makes it even more incredulous that we don't get many others.  I just don't get it.  Still, we got another penalty that didn't change the result so, LiVARpool innit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14696 on: April 2, 2022, 02:40:02 pm »
Hodgson doesn't think VAR should've intervened because no players appealed. Fuck off you dinosaur c*nt.

No one appealed because 21 players were watching the ball come over from a corner. Only 1 wasn't.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14697 on: April 2, 2022, 02:54:10 pm »
I m happy VAR has decided this time that rugby tackles are not par for the course.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14698 on: April 2, 2022, 02:59:25 pm »
Incredible take from Hodgson, that.  First, the precise job of VAR is to penalise things the ref has missed. Appealing for a foul isn't a criteria for it to be given, you cretin.  Jota appealed for it, his teammates had eyes on the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14699 on: April 2, 2022, 10:06:25 pm »
I noticed  VAR missed a couple of Villa players were in the box when Watkins took his penalty but it didnt get called back to get retaken. Is this just another rule they choose to implement when it suits them and they can affect the outcome of particular games?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14700 on: April 2, 2022, 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on April  2, 2022, 10:06:25 pm
I noticed  VAR missed a couple of Villa players were in the box when Watkins took his penalty but it didnt get called back to get retaken. Is this just another rule they choose to implement when it suits them and they can affect the outcome of particular games?

Encroachment isn't called if the player scores the pen (for either team).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14701 on: April 2, 2022, 10:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2022, 02:40:02 pm
Hodgson doesn't think VAR should've intervened because no players appealed. Fuck off you dinosaur c*nt.

No one appealed because 21 players were watching the ball come over from a corner. Only 1 wasn't.

Even Macmanaman thought it was a pen. The only person who didnt think that was a pen was Hodgson. Was that after hed seen a replay? If not, hell cringe when he watches it back.

Also, in my opinion, Klopp has coached the lads to play to the whistle and to try to not let decisions (or lack thereof) to affect their game plan.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14702 on: April 2, 2022, 10:20:25 pm »
Did VAR have a check on the Mctominany tackle
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14703 on: April 2, 2022, 10:28:27 pm »
Checked to see if he was British.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14704 on: April 2, 2022, 10:33:29 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  2, 2022, 10:20:25 pm
Did VAR have a check on the Mctominany tackle

That was VAR's real mistake in that game, not Leicester's disallowed goal ...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14705 on: April 3, 2022, 06:10:17 am »
Rudiger push down Norgaad not going for the ball today( as Norgaad was going for) in the 77 or 78 minutes in the box, very confused how VAR didn't look at considering similar  penalty was correctly awarded at Anfield using VAR
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14706 on: April 3, 2022, 06:22:46 am »
Was fully expecting them to say it isn't a pen as the ball wasn't near Jota. Nice to get one like that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14707 on: April 3, 2022, 09:33:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  2, 2022, 10:20:25 pm
Did VAR have a check on the Mctominany tackle

I have never seen a game he's played when he shouldn't have been sent off

I can only assume that he has photos of the PGMOLS under age party or something. It's the only explanation
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14708 on: April 3, 2022, 09:39:33 am »
Quote from: Elzar on April  3, 2022, 06:22:46 am
Was fully expecting them to say it isn't a pen as the ball wasn't near Jota. Nice to get one like that.

It is but like the Palace one it was at the end of a game we were already wining, yet it allows the narrative that we've won the game with the help of VAR/the ref.

When City get a big decision it's a match winning one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14709 on: April 3, 2022, 11:44:31 am »
When do we find out which Manchester based officials are refereeing the City game?

They'll probably make it Kavanagh and Tierney just to really piss us off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14710 on: April 3, 2022, 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  3, 2022, 11:44:31 am
When do we find out which Manchester based officials are refereeing the City game?

They'll probably make it Kavanagh and Tierney just to really piss us off.

Tomorrow
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  3, 2022, 11:44:31 am
When do we find out which Manchester based officials are refereeing the City game?

They'll probably make it Kavanagh and Tierney just to really piss us off.

Nah ... it's Taylor and Tierney. :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  3, 2022, 11:44:31 am
When do we find out which Manchester based officials are refereeing the City game?

They'll probably make it Kavanagh and Tierney just to really piss us off.

Eerie.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:03:31 pm
Nah ... it's Taylor and Tierney. :lmao

I thought you were kidding. But FFS....

Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:19:28 pm
I thought you were kidding. But FFS....

Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

Curly Watts back up.
