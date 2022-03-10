There is no goal-line technology in the South American WC Qualifiers mate (or in the other continental WC qualifiers too). So VAR is used to help (or correct) match officials.https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2021/03/28/6060627ce2704e0a218b4647.htmlhttps://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/why-is-there-no-goal-line-technology-or-var-for-world-cup/15mi879hfyl6z1d6cufixtsggeFor CONCACAF WC Qualifiers there is no VAR at all:-www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/why-no-var-concacaf-world-cup-qualifying-video-review/wn8jlnnkr43s1ws63vw7x84h7
Not seen it posted. What do people think of these proposals?Actually agree with dyche on his with there is no punishment for dives so players have no reason not to.
While details are yet to be ironed out, such a move would see officials permitted to use the facilities at clubs, and they could referee training-ground matches as part of an attempt to build a better understanding of the role.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Not seen it posted. What do people think of these proposals?
No idea. Can't click on the link as it's a Daily Mail article
Actually agree with dyche on his with there is no punishment for dives so players have no reason not to.
Yep, I mean, if you're a referee and you're expected to join in with a clubs training your most likely to choose the nearest geographically to where you live - so in most cases that'll be Manchester.
I hope there is the caveat that they have to rotate around each of the clubs a week at a time.
Blimey. Even Ferguson didnt go as far as to suggest letting Refs turn up to his training sessions so he could shout at them behind closed doors for a week before deciding if hed let them referee a Manchester United match.Too blatant even for him.
Incredible how BT Sport are going out of their way to say 'you see those all the time and there's no penalty' on a clear rugby tackle in the box.
I noticed VAR missed a couple of Villa players were in the box when Watkins took his penalty but it didnt get called back to get retaken. Is this just another rule they choose to implement when it suits them and they can affect the outcome of particular games?
Hodgson doesn't think VAR should've intervened because no players appealed. Fuck off you dinosaur c*nt. No one appealed because 21 players were watching the ball come over from a corner. Only 1 wasn't.
Did VAR have a check on the Mctominany tackle
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Was fully expecting them to say it isn't a pen as the ball wasn't near Jota. Nice to get one like that.
When do we find out which Manchester based officials are refereeing the City game? They'll probably make it Kavanagh and Tierney just to really piss us off.
Nah ... it's Taylor and Tierney.
I thought you were kidding. But FFS....Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
