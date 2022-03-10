I hope there is the caveat that they have to rotate around each of the clubs a week at a time.



I'd be surprised if it is implemented. It's a ridiculous idea.Referees shouldn't need to train with players to get a better understanding of the game. They are supposed to be the elite in the field. Their whole career before becoming a Premier League referee should be used to get an understanding of the game.They already give certain teams favourable decisions. Training with clubs will just enhance that as they'll get pally with some players and grow to dislike others.