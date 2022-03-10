I'm not sure it was a red, but again how can refs from the same group judge that as red and not the one on Diaz on Saturday. It's baffling.
One could have been killed the other was tripped up.
Its more than from the same group. Its the same referee on var for both matches.
Its unfuckinbelievable.
What happened to Attwells brain between the 2 games 5 days apart?
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (KO: 12:30)
Referee: Mike Dean
Assistants: Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
Thursday 17th March
Everton v Newcastle United (KO: 19:45)
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Lee Betts and Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Mike Dean
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Dan Cook
😡
I was saying to myself he cant recommend upgrading this to a Red after doing nothing on Saturday but he did!