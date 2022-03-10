He also found another minute of so of added time when they had the ball, yet in the first half when we had an attack he blew up right on time.



Pawson always looks like he is weak, the Everton game the other day he looked on the verge of tears.



His blowing for full time is just fucking weird. He had a go at an Everton defender the other day for wasting time over taking a throw in. As soon as he threw the ball he blew for full time. So either he knew he was going to do that anyway, in which case no time was being wasted, or he failed to add time on for the time wasting he'd just told the Everton player off for.Yesterday he kept playing as the ball trickled out for a goal kick. He waited until the kick was taken and then blew up the minute the ball left their keepers foot. Again, he must have known time was up before the ball went out of play. Why not just blow for full time then instead of making the keeper rush to take the kick believing they've got a few more seconds when they haven't?Minor gripe I know. I just find it a bit mad.