VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

KissThisGuy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 05:20:03 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 18, 2022, 03:25:25 pm


It's like this image...


If you have no experience of adult things, you see dolphins. You do not see the couple in an intimate embrace unless your are either shown it or already have cognitive bias.

For the life of me I can't see any dolphins.
Romford_Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 06:23:09 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on March 18, 2022, 05:20:03 pm
For the life of me I can't see any dolphins.

Filthy mind!

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 06:28:58 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 18, 2022, 11:59:17 am
No it doesn't. It shows every reason as to why he was sent off for it. The only reason is didn't look bad in the end is because ASM saw it coming, but you cannot change the punishment because of that.


That's almost as bad as people who say "It only looks bad because of the slow mo"

If it wasn't a bad tackle and he hadn't been off the ground,the photo wouldn't matter and slowing it down wouldn't show how bad the tackle was.
redtel

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 08:11:58 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 18, 2022, 10:49:43 am
I'm not sure it was a red, but again how can refs from the same group judge that as red and not the one on Diaz on Saturday. It's baffling.

One could have been killed the other was tripped up.

Its more than from the same group. Its the same referee on var for both matches.

Its unfuckinbelievable.

What happened to Attwells brain between the 2 games 5 days apart?


Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (KO: 12:30)

Referee: Mike Dean
Assistants: Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis



Thursday 17th March

Everton v Newcastle United (KO: 19:45) 

Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Lee Betts and Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Mike Dean
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Dan Cook

😡

 



I was saying to myself he cant recommend upgrading this to a Red after doing nothing on Saturday but he did!










redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 10:01:26 pm
What does the assistant VAR do? Was Sian Massey-Ellis sitting with Atwell for our game and does she get any say?
redtel

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 18, 2022, 11:05:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 18, 2022, 10:01:26 pm
What does the assistant VAR do? Was Sian Massey-Ellis sitting with Atwell for our game and does she get any say?

I would assume the assistant sits near the var referee.

I suspect the assistant referees who run the lines are there mainly to give advice on the offside decisions that are decided by var. The crucial factor being when did the ball leave a players foot and what position was the receiver in at that moment. I doubt the assistant has much input over red card decisions but Im not sure.
 
wampa1

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 08:03:32 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on March 20, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1505608494610792448

I think thats a pen and quite clear but assumed there was no VAR as it was at a now PL ground.  Imagine my shock when VAR makes an appearance once we score  ::)
Wghennessy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 08:36:02 pm
Theres no doubt about it...its a pen. The commentary team and the lads in the studio were awful to be honest. That was a dive by the Forest player...call it out. If its one of our lads its front page news.
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 10:36:04 pm
Thoughts on the shouts for a penalty for the foul on Firmino?
You got the usual "Not enough in it for me" bollox, quickly followed by a free to Forest about a minute later because of a foul by Konaté for putting his hands on/around the forest forward, and the "Yeah, he's got his hands on him"....
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 10:56:08 pm
Quote from: MH41 on March 20, 2022, 10:36:04 pm
Thoughts on the shouts for a penalty for the foul on Firmino?
You got the usual "Not enough in it for me" bollox, quickly followed by a free to Forest about a minute later because of a foul by Konaté for putting his hands on/around the forest forward, and the "Yeah, he's got his hands on him"....
The was the won I thought was the penalty the most. Not sure it was clear enough to change though
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 11:06:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on March 20, 2022, 10:56:08 pm
The was the won I thought was the penalty the most. Not sure it was clear enough to change though
Perhaps.
It's why I don't like this "clear and obvious" rule.
If  the original decision from the referee might be incorrect, ask him to have a look at it, and then either stick with the original decision, or come to the correct decision.
VAR can't possibly know what the ref saw, did not see, or was thinking when making the original decision. It's impossible, without talking to the ref about it.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 20, 2022, 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: MH41 on March 20, 2022, 11:06:40 pm
Perhaps.
It's why I don't like this "clear and obvious" rule.
If  the original decision from the referee might be incorrect, ask him to have a look at it, and then either stick with the original decision, or come to the correct decision.
VAR can't possibly know what the ref saw, did not see, or was thinking when making the original decision. It's impossible, without talking to the ref about it.

Other sports have a clear discussion. The one on the field tells the one with the benefit of video replays what they have seen. The one that can see whether it's right or wrong tells the one on the field they are right or wrong. None of this jobs for the boys bullshit in England where they all just have each others back.
vivabobbygraham

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 12:33:21 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on March 20, 2022, 08:03:32 pm
I think thats a pen and quite clear but assumed there was no VAR as it was at a now PL ground.  Imagine my shock when VAR makes an appearance once we score  ::)

Yeah, you see, it's because he stopped...
vivabobbygraham

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 12:35:36 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on March 20, 2022, 08:36:02 pm
Theres no doubt about it...its a pen. The commentary team and the lads in the studio were awful to be honest. That was a dive by the Forest player...call it out. If its one of our lads its front page news.

Worrall gets nowhere near the ball. He just lunges, takes Diogo out. Clear as day
thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 09:00:26 am
Quote from: MH41 on March 20, 2022, 11:06:40 pm
Perhaps.
It's why I don't like this "clear and obvious" rule.
If  the original decision from the referee might be incorrect, ask him to have a look at it, and then either stick with the original decision, or come to the correct decision.
VAR can't possibly know what the ref saw, did not see, or was thinking when making the original decision. It's impossible, without talking to the ref about it.

As I understand it, the ref does explain his decision to VAR. Thats how the clear and obvious thing works.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 09:09:00 am
Its another one where not only is the narrative that the 'ref had a good game' but 'Liverpool were lucky with VAR'. I always have this image of Mike Riley and the referees meeting up on a Monday morning and basically being 'Shall we talk about my performance?' 'Yeah you were fine Craig, how are the wife and kids?'. He was just absolutely dreadful, classic cup tie vs lower league opposition performance. There was a moment in the second half where we lobbed it forward, Bobby was offside but didn't go for the ball, Luis came from behind (oooh er) and then he just gave offside anyway when he had a free run from the left.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 09:30:28 am
I presumed there was no VAR yesterday as they were putting the flag up straight away for offsides - and they didn't check that Jota incident.
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 09:42:17 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2022, 09:09:00 am
Its another one where not only is the narrative that the 'ref had a good game' but 'Liverpool were lucky with VAR'. I always have this image of Mike Riley and the referees meeting up on a Monday morning and basically being 'Shall we talk about my performance?' 'Yeah you were fine Craig, how are the wife and kids?'. He was just absolutely dreadful, classic cup tie vs lower league opposition performance. There was a moment in the second half where we lobbed it forward, Bobby was offside but didn't go for the ball, Luis came from behind (oooh er) and then he just gave offside anyway when he had a free run from the left.
Yes, I think that was what Klopp was still raging about with the fourth official minutes later.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 09:56:22 am
He also found another minute of so of added time when they had the ball, yet in the first half when we had an attack he blew up right on time.

Pawson always looks like he is weak, the Everton game the other day he looked on the verge of tears.
Kekule

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:05:45 am
Quote from: Elzar on March 21, 2022, 09:56:22 am
He also found another minute of so of added time when they had the ball, yet in the first half when we had an attack he blew up right on time.

Pawson always looks like he is weak, the Everton game the other day he looked on the verge of tears.

His blowing for full time is just fucking weird.  He had a go at an Everton defender the other day for wasting time over taking a throw in. As soon as he threw the ball he blew for full time.  So either he knew he was going to do that anyway, in which case no time was being wasted, or he failed to add time on for the time wasting he'd just told the Everton player off for.

Yesterday he kept playing as the ball trickled out for a goal kick. He waited until the kick was taken and then blew up the minute the ball left their keepers foot.  Again, he must have known time was up before the ball went out of play.  Why not just blow for full time then instead of making the keeper rush to take the kick believing they've got a few more seconds when they haven't?

Minor gripe I know.  I just find it a bit mad. 
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:06:27 am
Quote from: Elzar on March 21, 2022, 09:56:22 am

Pawson always looks like he is weak, the Everton game the other day he looked on the verge of tears.
Jesus mate, have a heart.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:09:01 am
Quote from: Kekule on March 21, 2022, 10:05:45 am
His blowing for full time is just fucking weird.  He had a go at an Everton defender the other day for wasting time over taking a throw in. As soon as he threw the ball he blew for full time.  So either he knew he was going to do that anyway, in which case no time was being wasted, or he failed to add time on for the time wasting he'd just told the Everton player off for.

Yesterday he kept playing as the ball trickled out for a goal kick. He waited until the kick was taken and then blew up the minute the ball left their keepers foot. Again, he must have known time was up before the ball went out of play.  Why not just blow for full time then instead of making the keeper rush to take the kick believing they've got a few more seconds when they haven't?

Minor gripe I know.  I just find it a bit mad. 

Referees have been doing this for years, one day a keeper will tear something taking a kick they never needed to take.
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:10:59 am
I always used to think they liked blowing the whistle when the ball was on the half way line, hence the goal kicks.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:13:58 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 21, 2022, 10:10:59 am
I always used to think they liked blowing the whistle when the ball was on the half way line, hence the goal kicks.

It's like they want to wait until the ball is in play when it's goal kick. Not sure why, as that's not in the laws.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:22:52 am
Quote from: Elzar on March 21, 2022, 10:13:58 am
It's like they want to wait until the ball is in play when it's goal kick. Not sure why, as that's not in the laws.

Yeah I think thats it, just another example of referees not even knowing the rules and thinking the ball has to be in play to blow up.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:25:12 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 18, 2022, 06:23:09 pm
Filthy mind!



That's a lady getting jiggy with it from behind.

But in blue.
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:28:15 am
Was it Clive Thomas who blew the half or full time whistle in a Brazil World Cup match, between the corner being taken, and the ball being headed into the net. I wouldn't mind but the corner was hit like a rocket giving the ref about one and a half nano-seconds to blow the whistle - daft twat.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 10:31:24 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 21, 2022, 10:28:15 am
Was it Clive Thomas who blew the half or full time whistle in a Brazil World Cup match, between the corner being taken, and the ball being headed into the net. I wouldn't mind but the corner was hit like a rocket giving the ref about one and a half nano-seconds to blow the whistle - daft twat.

Similar happened to us in school - inter house footy tournament, 0-0 in the final, one of ours hits this screamer, ref, who was our teacher, blows for full time as the ball crosses the 6 yard line and flew into the top corner :butt
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
March 21, 2022, 11:17:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2022, 10:22:52 am
Yeah I think thats it, just another example of referees not even knowing the rules and thinking the ball has to be in play to blow up.

I've been fucked over in the past with betting when a ref awards a corner, but the blow for time before it is taken. Betting companies only pay out on corners taken, not corners awarded.
Why fucking award it if you aren't going to give the team the chance to take it  :butt
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It
« Reply #14670 on: March 25, 2022, 11:14:21 am »

CONMEBOL have been putting up their VAR decisions for everyone to see and analyse for a good while now.

Fair play to them - I wish other various Confederations, FA's and leagues would do the same... (if nothing but for showing openness, transparency and accountability - as well as a willingness to share how decisions are made... what is being said between the match officials and VAR in how they make each decision - even highlighting when they do get it wrong on occasion).

This time, it seems the officials got it right - and the ball hadn't crossed the line:-


'Eliminatorias | Revisión VAR | Uruguay vs Perú | Minuto 91' - a 2 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KW1AEy-I1n0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KW1AEy-I1n0</a>



Like many other fans last night I mistakenly thought the ball was over the line too.

Offline ScottScott

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14671 on: March 25, 2022, 12:30:51 pm »
Everywhere should do that. Either in game, or straight after the game. You'd quickly get rid of the shouts of corruption by being so open. Hiding behind the curtain only raises more and more questions
Offline MJD-L4

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14672 on: March 26, 2022, 07:06:46 pm »
That's a fucking ridiculous decision for England there :lmao
Offline Romford_Red

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14673 on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2022, 10:25:12 am
That's a lady getting jiggy with it from behind.

But in blue.

:lmao
Offline lamonti

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14674 on: Today at 10:46:17 am »
Re: that Uruguay/Peru thing, the ball going over the line isn't a VAR decision, it's done by Goal Decision System which is automated and appears to have only fucked up once in that Villa/Sheffield Utd game right at the start of Project Restart.
Online oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14675 on: Today at 02:38:57 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:46:17 am
Re: that Uruguay/Peru thing, the ball going over the line isn't a VAR decision, it's done by Goal Decision System which is automated and appears to have only fucked up once in that Villa/Sheffield Utd game right at the start of Project Restart.

There is no goal-line technology in the South American WC Qualifiers mate (or in the other continental WC qualifiers too). So VAR is used to help (or correct) match officials.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2021/03/28/6060627ce2704e0a218b4647.html

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/why-is-there-no-goal-line-technology-or-var-for-world-cup/15mi879hfyl6z1d6cufixtsgge



For CONCACAF WC Qualifiers there is no VAR at all:-

www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/why-no-var-concacaf-world-cup-qualifying-video-review/wn8jlnnkr43s1ws63vw7x84h7

Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14676 on: Today at 04:41:24 pm »
From a Referee..

Jeff Winter interview. Contains plenty of swear words. NSFW.

90 minutes long.

Talks about VAR, Mike Riley, Mike Dean..loads ...Sending Keane off and not getting a Man utd match again for 2 years.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS-P9joelzc
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14677 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:41:24 pm
Jeff Winter interview.

Talks about VAR, Mike Riley, Mike Dean..loads ...Sending Keane off and not getting a Man utd match again for 2 years.
Quote from: BoRed on March 14, 2022, 06:23:19 pm
Said it many times over the years, if this was happening in another country, the police would have got involved by now. And it's been going on for decades.
Online oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14678 on: Today at 07:15:00 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:41:24 pm
From a Referee..

Jeff Winter interview. Contains plenty of swear words. NSFW.

90 minutes long.

Talks about VAR, Mike Riley, Mike Dean..loads ...Sending Keane off and not getting a Man utd match again for 2 years.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS-P9joelzc

Cracking watch - really enjoyed that. Cheers 4pool.
