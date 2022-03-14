« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
Here is the simple fact - if thats Harry Kane or anyone from ManU - thats a penalty. I believe Bruno the Rat got one in his first season at United

This one, where he fucked up a Maradona, fell over and got a pen?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 03:15:04 pm
There are many contentious decisions from the officials. There shouldnt really be with the use of VAR to check these decisions, but there are. Every club gets some going in their favour. However, it is absolutely irrefutable that the Manchester clubs benefit far more than any other club. It also just happens that more of our top officials are from Manchester. Coincidence? Wether its decisions that directly benefit the manc clubs in their games, or decisions that go against teams competing with them, mostly against us, it cannot be denied that without the officials dodgy decisions , we would be top of the league. That is huge, we are in danger of the officials ultimately  deciding the  title with clearly wrong decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 03:20:47 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:12:19 pm
i'd rather lead a horse to water than try to make it drink it

also if i were to 'go in' on one club and that club happens to be the only real opponent to win a title, it immediately appears as an agenda and those who want to be dismissive (and that would be the vast majority of all football fans interested in the PL) can easily brush it off as that

i dont have an agenda, i just dont like cheating and if they're going to shove it in my face like they have this season, i can't help but take note and as such have posted in this thread what i see as happening as it seems the most appropriate place to put it

and as a writer (in my previous 'life') i find that writing down what i think/see helps me crystalise my thinking on an issue, so i kind of used the thread in a cathartic way if im totally honest (tho i think many of us do when we want to get stuff of our chest, probably why threads when we lose are longer than when we win).

i know that most fans will point out there is incompetence in our officials, that not all decisions go the way of the conspiracy theory, that some go against it (they typically wont be points changing decisions or 'pathway' decisions and no one is suggesting all officials are bent), these things are not mutually exclusive from there being cheats

if you cheat ALL the time, no one is missing that, it's no longer a conspiracy theory, the italian saga showed how to do it and they did it almost to perfection you could say, they only got caught cos they were phone tapped (illegally) and while that couldn't be used in court it put the authorities on notice that shit was going on and they then proceeded to monitor and gather evidence themselves culminating in the biggest cheating scandal in football history

i feel all you can do is point out absolute clear cases of cheating instances (there will be many more subtle ones like we saw with juve im sure) and then each individual makes up their own mind on what they think is going on

if you work in the industry then it's different, you have a responsibility to seek out the truth of the matter and expose it, something they clearly shy away from dispite believing cheating is going on - shearer and lampard made it clear they believe that, i very much doubt they're the only ones. it's the kind of subject matter that the old panorama investigations would be perfect for, the trouble is there is so much money in the PL i doubt there are many that would like to see that watered down, which exposing corruption would certainly do

as regards other posters not engaging on the topic, well it's not the main point of this thread tho clearly related, and as i was one of those posters i totally get bucking against tin foil hat syndrome cos as we've said as individuals we dont want our view to be painted that way, so most wont believe it, others may have suspicions but wont voice it, some will wait and see and plenty can't be arsed with 'all this bollocks' - i get it, i was that person but they made it so obvious recently i can't really ignore it any more

a last additional point on the italian corruption - only two refs investigated were cleared of having no involvement (which is staggering in itself) and one of those was Pierluigi Collina, which brought a smile to my face cos i loved him as a ref, so there was that one little ray of light in all that shit  ;D

interestingly, he said on the use of VAR:-

Speaking at the World Football Summit, Italian Pierluigi Collina also stressed the importance of on-field referees using pitch-side monitors during games to review decisions. Another thing to be considered (is) a sort of wrong idea of solidarity, Collina said. If you belong to a team, you always try to protect your team mates. If your team mate made a mistake you try to find everything to say no, no, no, he was correct.

Its a sort of friendship Id say. Referees must understand the solidarity and friendship that they want to show is to tell their colleague be careful, you might have made a mistake.

Its better that you have another chance watching the incident on a monitor, you have assessed probably wrongly, so that finally you can avoid a mistake.

the very thing we've highlighted here that is not happening with cheating decisions - 'the wrong idea of solidarity'

so, pierluigi what do you think about the integrity of decisions in the PL?



enuff said

Fair enough re the horse to water and not citing anyone specifically philosophy. It's your call and thanks for clarifying it as it was confusing me a mite. As you'll have seen I'm very much of the more emphatic plain speaking persuasion namely Man City are fucking cheats both from a financial perspective and certainly latterly at least in terms of the manipulation of the VAR system in certain recent games involving them and Liverpool so as to favour them and disfavour us. I couldn't give a flying fuck whether anybody sees this approach as tin hat conspiracy or simply citing it because they're Liverpool's big rivals for the title. It's just plain factually correct as far as I'm concerned. As for the writer bit - I kind of guessed so and can certainly identify with it.  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 03:20:54 pm

Meanwhile in Italy, unlike in England, evaluation and accountability are at least a thing...


'Referees Guida and Massa suspended for 3 matchdays for not giving Torino a clear penalty against Inter':-

www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-A/14-03-2022/rigore-negato-torino-stop-almeno-3-turni-guida-massa-4301847694714.shtml


The penalty incident - https://streamja.com/yQgLo & https://streamable.com/m92hey (Inter eventually drew the match late on; 1-1)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 03:36:47 pm
at least the italian overseers appear to have learned from the past and the best part of that is if that kept repeating you'd see headlines on the back pages everytime saying 3 matchday suspension - ie it would continually get flagged, kept in the public conscience and then people's brain makes a pattern and then rumblings of dodgy refs etc, clever of them and appropriate, was a major fuck up, dont come to work for a few


Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:20:47 pm
Fair enough re the horse to water and not citing anyone specifically philosophy. It's your call and thanks for clarifying it as it was confusing me a mite. As you'll have seen I'm very much of the more emphatic plain speaking persuasion namely Man City are fucking cheats both from a financial perspective and certainly latterly at least in terms of the manipulation of the VAR system in certain recent games involving them and Liverpool so as to favour them and disfavour us. I couldn't give a flying fuck whether anybody sees this approach as tin hat conspiracy or simply citing it because they're Liverpool's big rivals for the title. It's just plain factually correct as far as I'm concerned. As for the writer bit - I kind of guessed so and can certainly identify with it.  ;D

i totally agree city are cheats financially and have been on cheat codes from buying the club onwards, i'll always call them on that, their current manager too cheated with doping as a player (banned steroid nandrolone, laterly was exonerated on what is basically a technicality, to be transparent on the incident), so i'll happily cite that pep has shown that cheating in sport was not repugnant to him, it was within his moral compass, whether it is now...

the difference for me one is proven the other yet to be proven tho the evidence is overwhelming but i dont know where the cheating is coming from, in that it could benefit city but not be instigated by them, there are too many unknowns at this point beyond our officials are cheating for some reason and there is the juve pattern of 'making their pathway to the title much easier' as clear as day
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:23:26 am
None of it makes any sense.

Even the Maguire own goal at the weekend, hilarious as it was, he's sliding in because there's an attacking player behind him and that attacking player looks well offside when the balls played. Surely thats interfering with play....
Agreed, but, as I said in a WhatsApp group, Maguire would probably do the same if there was noone behind him. He's just that good.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 13, 2022, 08:50:31 am
BT said it

BT discussed mainly because Crouchy made a point of bringing it up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm
BT discussed mainly because Crouchy made a point of bringing it up.

Nah to be honest they were all saying it, even Ferdinand was going in on the decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 06:23:19 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 12:55:18 pm
I'm compelled to say I'm absolutely fucking staggered how your details of the clear parallel situation in Italy as well as my own comments keep getting completely blanked by posters who seem more concerned by events concerning fucking Norwich and Newcastle than the blatant and indisputable corruption [of a sort yet to be correctly identified] that could well cost us the Premier League title this season.

Said it many times over the years, if this was happening in another country, the police would have got involved by now. And it's been going on for decades.

Quote from: BoRed on November 4, 2021, 09:09:57 pm
And it's not even the first time after talking about not giving decision against Man Utd under Ferguson. That's twice he's gone on record effectively admitting match fixing. We laugh at the Italians, but if this happened in Italy, he'd end up in prison.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 06:24:56 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:36:47 pm
at least the italian overseers appear to have learned from the past and the best part of that is if that kept repeating you'd see headlines on the back pages everytime saying 3 matchday suspension - ie it would continually get flagged, kept in the public conscience and then people's brain makes a pattern and then rumblings of dodgy refs etc, clever of them and appropriate, was a major fuck up, dont come to work for a few


i totally agree city are cheats financially and have been on cheat codes from buying the club onwards, i'll always call them on that, their current manager too cheated with doping as a player (banned steroid nandrolone, laterly was exonerated on what is basically a technicality, to be transparent on the incident), so i'll happily cite that pep has shown that cheating in sport was not repugnant to him, it was within his moral compass, whether it is now...

the difference for me one is proven the other yet to be proven tho the evidence is overwhelming but i dont know where the cheating is coming from, in that it could benefit city but not be instigated by them, there are too many unknowns at this point beyond our officials are cheating for some reason and there is the juve pattern of 'making their pathway to the title much easier' as clear as day


Brilliantly put Armand. I stand corrected in the overly simplistic way in which I represented the 'cheating'. As you say, beyond the fact that manipulation of the VAR incidents in City's favour/our disfavour which we've both cited there is no categoric proof of how and why this blatant cheating/manipulation has happened and who is behind it. As I've said many times and in these past few interchanges with yourself I am of the firm belief it is not simply a Manc bias but a considered corruption in some way shape or form by City's heirarchy. As you rightly say, however, no proof of the sort brought to bear in Italy has surfaced. maybe it never will. However, it remains as clear as day to me and as I say I couldn't give two hoots who levels tin hat conspiracies at me - albeit the consistent blanking of this on here by so many others does dismay me.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:17:43 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 06:24:56 pm
Brilliantly put Armand. I stand corrected in the overly simplistic way in which I represented the 'cheating'. As you say, beyond the fact that manipulation of the VAR incidents in City's favour/our disfavour which we've both cited there is no categoric proof of how and why this blatant cheating/manipulation has happened and who is behind it. As I've said many times and in these past few interchanges with yourself I am of the firm belief it is not simply a Manc bias but a considered corruption in some way shape or form by City's heirarchy. As you rightly say, however, no proof of the sort brought to bear in Italy has surfaced. maybe it never will. However, it remains as clear as day to me and as I say I couldn't give two hoots who levels tin hat conspiracies at me - albeit the consistent blanking of this on here by so many others does dismay me.

No proof has surfaced because no one is even looking for it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:21:32 pm
Huh? Chalobah grabbed the jersey for like 15 seconds, impeding the player, and then also took his legs out! That doesn't happen every game, nor is it what VVD did.

He was holding on to the lads jersey n had a couple of nibbles at the ball. The Newcastle lad nearly tripped himself up and when the ball went sideways for a corner he went down like a sack of bricks. There was fouling going on and if VAR were doing their job then hell would have frozen over. VAR is a joke there's no doubt about that and even now it still favours the bigger teams. If Slur Fergie was still managing he be sending Christmas cards to the head of VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:23:19 pm
Said it many times over the years, if this was happening in another country, the police would have got involved by now. And it's been going on for decades.


Apologies BoRed. I missed your post. Spot on as far as I'm concerned mate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 12:55:18 pm
I have always gone with the "not corrupt but incompetent and/or protecting friends" arguments. But there just seems to be more and more inconsistencies and 100% obvious wrong decisions for their to be serious questions asked beyond forums and WhatsApp groups. Unfortunately nobody high enough up the food chain seems to be asking. The whole system needs an overhaul and complete transparency. The questions need to be asked but more importantly the answers need to be thorough and lead to change as a bare minimum.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:46:59 pm
it wont come from the PL, it has to come from journos, seriously putting a spotlight on inexplicable decisions made by officials, especially VAR - how can they be getting it so wrong, we know if it was boxing the old 'questions the integrity of the sport' trope would be front and centre

football journalists need to do the same everytime it happens and reference the accumulation of decisions everytime it happens, citing every horrendous decision everytime it happens and start to use the right language in their copy rather than pussy footing around. they dont have to use the word cheating, as that's unproven, but instead of 'appeared to handball the ball', 'clearly handballed the ball', 'appeared to foul the forward but wasn't deemed a penalty' to 'wiped out the forward for a stonewall penalty that wasn't awarded'. And focus on how easy these decisions are and ask the simple questions with strong language - eg, a clear handball has been watched over and over by a professional referee but he hasn't awarded a penalty, we need to be asking why is that? instead of, 'to the crowds surprise a penalty wasn't awarded in what appeared to be a handball'

Language is everything, the PL has to see the standard of officiating is tarnishing its product (hate that word but that's the territory we're in) in general and the appalling inexplicable decisions are making fans questions the integrity of officials. Those are alarm bells to the PL that need to be sounding loud and clear from the football journalists everytime these things occur.

Pundits on high profile tv shows should also be doing the same, along the lines of shearer when speaking of the ryan fraser obvious penalty that wasn't given - if you watch it he is saying it's terrible officiating but he's clearly sending out a message he thinks there's something else going on (go watch, it's pretty obvious). And the obvious pen for newcastle at chelsea, he does exactly what we've been saying, accumulation - it's plain to me shearer is very aware this isn't incompetence, he smells corrupt officiating. Have a watch:

Shearer on the newcastle pen at chelsea

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c</a>

Shearer asking dermot dude 'is VAR working' and references the accumulation of inexplicable decisions (not all of them but enough) - whose answer is  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc</a>

It was clear on the motd i referenced above and even moreso it's very clear here shearer believes they're cheating. He's high profile enough without doubt to start the ball rolling if he keeps the pressure on and he'll definitely be talking to colleagues about it off air. His language isn't strong enough yet but his body language is sounding loud and clear and he hopefully will become more forthright if we continue to get these decisions. It needs to start somewhere like this, tv and journos, and then everytime pursue them on the overall picture.

If the PL aren't involved in the corruption, continued pressure such as this will have them asking PGMOL what the fuck are you lot up to, if PGMOL aren't corrupt, they'll be getting into their refs with enough is enough and start their own inquest. I have no faith in either of those organisations but if the media bring enough pressure something will crack - either the corruption will be exposed or if they are the source of the corruption they'll know everyone is on to them and you'd think that would put them on track for a rethink.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:16:03 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:46:59 pm
it wont come from the PL, it has to come from journos, seriously putting a spotlight on inexplicable decisions made by officials, especially VAR - how can they be getting it so wrong, we know if it was boxing the old 'questions the integrity of the sport' trope would be front and centre

football journalists need to do the same everytime it happens and reference the accumulation of decisions everytime it happens, citing every horrendous decision everytime it happens and start to use the right language in their copy rather than pussy footing around. they dont have to use the word cheating, as that's unproven, but instead of 'appeared to handball the ball', 'clearly handballed the ball', 'appeared to foul the forward but wasn't deemed a penalty' to 'wiped out the forward for a stonewall penalty that wasn't awarded'. And focus on how easy these decisions are and ask the simple questions with strong language - eg, a clear handball has been watched over and over by a professional referee but he hasn't awarded a penalty, we need to be asking why is that? instead of, 'to the crowds surprise a penalty wasn't awarded in what appeared to be a handball'

Language is everything, the PL has to see the standard of officiating is tarnishing its product (hate that word but that's the territory we're in) in general and the appalling inexplicable decisions are making fans questions the integrity of officials. Those are alarm bells to the PL that need to be sounding loud and clear from the football journalists everytime these things occur.

Pundits on high profile tv shows should also be doing the same, along the lines of shearer when speaking of the ryan fraser obvious penalty that wasn't given - if you watch it he is saying it's terrible officiating but he's clearly sending out a message he thinks there's something else going on (go watch, it's pretty obvious). And the obvious pen for newcastle at chelsea, he does exactly what we've been saying, accumulation - it's plain to me shearer is very aware this isn't incompetence, he smells corrupt officiating. Have a watch:

Shearer on the newcastle pen at chelsea

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c</a>

Shearer asking dermot dude 'is VAR working' and references the accumulation of inexplicable decisions (not all of them but enough) - whose answer is  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc</a>

It was clear on the motd i referenced above and even moreso it's very clear here shearer believes they're cheating. He's high profile enough without doubt to start the ball rolling if he keeps the pressure on and he'll definitely be talking to colleagues about it off air. His language isn't strong enough yet but his body language is sounding loud and clear and he hopefully will become more forthright if we continue to get these decisions. It needs to start somewhere like this, tv and journos, and then everytime pursue them on the overall picture.

If the PL aren't involved in the corruption, continued pressure such as this will have them asking PGMOL what the fuck are you lot up to, if PGMOL aren't corrupt, they'll be getting into their refs with enough is enough and start their own inquest. I have no faith in either of those organisations but if the media bring enough pressure something will crack - either the corruption will be exposed or if they are the source of the corruption they'll know everyone is on to them and you'd think that would put them on track for a rethink.

Isn't Mark Halsey on record saying they cheat and the PGMOL tells them to lie? They are as bent as it gets.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:17:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
This one, where he fucked up a Maradona, fell over and got a pen?



That's still one of the most laughable and bent decisions they have ever got. No surprise it was given with no fans in the ground.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:23:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:12:38 pm
Ultimately the ref/Var official has their own biases. Whether it be for players, managers or clubs. They're also manipulated easily.

Ferguson ra n the lot of them with an iron fist for decades, toadied by everyone.

Still thinks its more sinister these days.
Ferguson didn't have unlimited state funds and state owned banks to hide dubious payments like some clubs do now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:24:40 pm
I reckon this thread will be wild after one of our next few games........... you just know Stockley Park is rubbing its hands together...........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:15:21 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:17:47 pm
That's still one of the most laughable and bent decisions they have ever got. No surprise it was given with no fans in the ground.
On par with Pogba tripping himself up for a penalty for me.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:24:01 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:24:40 pm
I reckon this thread will be wild after one of our next few games........... you just know Stockley Park is rubbing its hands together...........

Said in the run in thread, the away at City will involve two of Taylor, Tierney and Kavanagh and Kavanagh will be on VAR and give a dodgy decision for City and one against us in separate games.
