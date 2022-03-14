<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2-71LCqlF0c</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeFG4kImijc</a>

it wont come from the PL, it has to come from journos, seriously putting a spotlight on inexplicable decisions made by officials, especially VAR - how can they be getting it so wrong, we know if it was boxing the old 'questions the integrity of the sport' trope would be front and centrefootball journalists need to do the same everytime it happens and reference the accumulation of decisions everytime it happens, citing every horrendous decision everytime it happens and start to use the right language in their copy rather than pussy footing around. they dont have to use the word cheating, as that's unproven, but instead of 'appeared to handball the ball', 'clearly handballed the ball', 'appeared to foul the forward but wasn't deemed a penalty' to 'wiped out the forward for a stonewall penalty that wasn't awarded'. And focus on how easy these decisions are and ask the simple questions with strong language - eg, a clear handball has been watched over and over by a professional referee but he hasn't awarded a penalty, we need to be asking why is that? instead of, 'to the crowds surprise a penalty wasn't awarded in what appeared to be a handball'Language is everything, the PL has to see the standard of officiating is tarnishing its product (hate that word but that's the territory we're in) in general and the appalling inexplicable decisions are making fans questions the integrity of officials. Those are alarm bells to the PL that need to be sounding loud and clear from the football journalists everytime these things occur.Pundits on high profile tv shows should also be doing the same, along the lines of shearer when speaking of the ryan fraser obvious penalty that wasn't given - if you watch it he is saying it's terrible officiating but he's clearly sending out a message he thinks there's something else going on (go watch, it's pretty obvious). And the obvious pen for newcastle at chelsea, he does exactly what we've been saying, accumulation - it's plain to me shearer is very aware this isn't incompetence, he smells corrupt officiating. Have a watch:Shearer on the newcastle pen at chelseaShearer asking dermot dude 'is VAR working' and references the accumulation of inexplicable decisions (not all of them but enough) - whose answer isIt was clear on the motd i referenced above and even moreso it's very clear here shearer believes they're cheating. He's high profile enough without doubt to start the ball rolling if he keeps the pressure on and he'll definitely be talking to colleagues about it off air. His language isn't strong enough yet but his body language is sounding loud and clear and he hopefully will become more forthright if we continue to get these decisions. It needs to start somewhere like this, tv and journos, and then everytime pursue them on the overall picture.If the PL aren't involved in the corruption, continued pressure such as this will have them asking PGMOL what the fuck are you lot up to, if PGMOL aren't corrupt, they'll be getting into their refs with enough is enough and start their own inquest. I have no faith in either of those organisations but if the media bring enough pressure something will crack - either the corruption will be exposed or if they are the source of the corruption they'll know everyone is on to them and you'd think that would put them on track for a rethink.