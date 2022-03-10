« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 687812 times)

Yet another game with yet another set of shite officials in yet another game changing act of shite.


Every fucking week they get worse and worse


Mind you, I'm sure the media will call them out on it

:lmao
Clear penalty for Newcastle not given. Ref couldn't see through the 5 players blocking the incident. Don't understand how VAR can't see the not one, but two, clear shirt pulls by Chalobah making it a clear foul and clearly obvious error as it was missed by the referee.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Fucking hell, the best league in the world with the worst referees in the world

This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
VAR had a shocker this weekend

Diaz taken out of the game by the keeper, now Havertz leading with his elbow and clattering it into the face of Dan Burn.

Two 100% red cards, unbelievable that neither were given
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm
This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
this is what needs to happen, it's ridiculous that the likes of Lee Mason are now on the VAR panel, the guy was shite as a ref, what makes anyone think he was going to be any better on VAR! It's essentially extending their careers, you watch Jon Moss get regular games on VAR when he can't ref any longer, same with Atkinson, joke
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm
Werner has been completely knocked out by the Toon goalkeeper

He was offside.
That Newcastle pen decision today  :o

That's the thing with VAR. It's there supposedly precisely to correct clear and obvious refereeing errors (ref didn't get a good view). Yet time and again it doesn't, yet time and again you get goals ruled out for bullshit, that nobody would have thought twice about pre-VAR.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm
This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
There has never been so much money in the game, and yet it coincides with the worst refereeing I can remember - draw your own conclusions.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
this is what needs to happen, it's ridiculous that the likes of Lee Mason are now on the VAR panel, the guy was shite as a ref, what makes anyone think he was going to be any better on VAR! It's essentially extending their careers, you watch Jon Moss get regular games on VAR when he can't ref any longer, same with Atkinson, joke

It's bad enough having these fellas ref (badly) well into their 50s at the top level, in a game played by supreme athletes. But they're on borrowed time, they won't be reffing into their 60s.

What's to stop Atkinson, Moss and co operating VAR for another 20 years? You don't need fitness to sit in a room and watch a TV screen, just a pair of eyes.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm
It's bad enough having these fellas ref (badly) well into their 50s at the top level, in a game played by supreme athletes. But they're on borrowed time, they won't be reffing into their 60s.

What's to stop Atkinson, Moss and co operating VAR for another 20 years? You don't need fitness to sit in a room and watch a TV screen, just a pair of eyes.



That's what will likely happen
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm
That's what will likely happen

Nailed on. Lee Mason became the first full time VAR official this season after retiring from being a referee on the field of play.

Its actually a good plan in theory, move the older, experienced officials into the VAR room while the young, up and coming referees take the actual whistle. Only in theory though as the experienced officials are absolutely shite and the up and coming ones are somehow worse.
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:51:45 am
That raises another question though - what would Dean's reaction have ben with no VAR? He probably would have [rightly] sent him off.  But knowing there's VAR meant Dean could sit there and do nothing and abolish himself of any responsibility. The refs need to ref the game being played in front of them.
I reckon plenty would be signing a petition to abolish Dean and the other PGMLOL refs ;)
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm
Textbook red card.

'Havertz elbow on Burn (Che vs New). Yellow card upheld after VAR review.' - https://v.redd.it/yc6akcqu16n81



'Newcastle penalty shout against Chelsea on 57'' - https://streamgg.com/v/3jhx07j8 & https://v.redd.it/tygxrm5l46n81



It's about time laughing boy was fooked off,he could then put all his energy into defending his masters.
Said it a million times but I wish they'd have non-English refs in the Premier League. Primarily to drive up standards (if you get the best officials) but also to stop club biases creeping into decisions so much because there's no accountability.

When we're in the CL, yeah you get a dodgy one here and there but for the most part you don't feel like you're going to get screwed over all the time and the VAR is generally more seamless. If we play City or United next round you know both legs won't have a Manchester referee.

It's ridiculous how you can have a multi billion pound industry (the English Premier League) with the best managers in the world and many of the best players, officiated by people who don't get look in at the World Cup and who you wouldn't trust in charge of a game down the local park.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
Joking aren't you Armand. Whilst you know that I 100% agree re the corruption, most Reds on here are loathe to join in with the corruption angle for fear of being labelled tin hat conspirators let alone fucking journos who'd actually be at risk with something.  :)

you're not wrong

i'll be up front, im not comfortable with calling out that in my opinion clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, i direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not incompetent, they are beyond that, they are something else - i know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position i dont like and i've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road i've never gone down, if decisions were poor i've put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank

but decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable where the only option left open to me is cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else

Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)
Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)
Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)

a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules

there are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know

ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, i get it, i totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?

if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude i for one can't fathom, fine

if you think it's beyond incompetence...

then what is it?

regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference, a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does, hacks dont win these things, i just hope such an individual exists within football journalism

anyway, that's me done on the subject, like you said, we are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:00:13 am
you're not wrong

i'll be up front, im not comfortable with calling out that in my opinion clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, i direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not incompetent, they are beyond that, they are something else - i know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position i dont like and i've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road i've never gone down, if decisions were poor i've put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank

but decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable where the only option left open to me is cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else

Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)
Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)
Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)

a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules

there are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know

ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, i get it, i totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?

if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude i for one can't fathom, fine

if you think it's beyond incompetence...

then what is it?

regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference, a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does, hacks dont win these things, i just hope such an individual exists within football journalism

anyway, that's me done on the subject, like you said, we are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)

Theres absolutely nothing tin hat conspiracist in anything youre saying Armand. The latest surge of VAR abominations - the ones you cite above plus the Kane/Jota farce at Spurs and the Moutinho handball at Molineux - render any claim of anything other than corruption of some sort laying behind the VAR rulings for those incidents as naive and preposterous.

Each of these VAR decision was irrevocably wrong and unsupportable. Each decision disfavoured Liverpool and conversely favoured Man City. In overall points terms, it left Liverpool 2 points down and gave Man City 4 points. Whilst the Diaz farcical decision on Saturday did not deprive us of any points, it afforded a Brighton team a fighting chance of doing so with a full complement of players they should never have had - again seeking to disfavour Liverpool and thereby seeking to favour City.

As Ive said so many times on here, Ive been a Liverpool fan since the Second Division days of the late 50s and a fair few times Ive seen Liverpool actually deprived of honours by awful unfair and categorically wrong decisions by officials. Never - until this recent spate of clearly purposeful wrong decisions which have favoured City and disfavoured us - have I ever felt corruption of some sort was at play. Always, Ive attributed any such shambolic decisions to mistakes and/or incompetence. The San Siro back in 65 was ultimately found to have been corruption but that was not discovered until a long time after the event.

As you cited in one of your posts a week or so ago the refusal by Kavanagh as the VAR official to award Everton a penalty for the Rodri handball or to even send the on field ref to view the incident makes it inconceivable that the Rodri handball and by all of the other VAR abominations cited here each favouring City and disfavouring us have been anything other than corruption of one sort or another.
