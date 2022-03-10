Joking aren't you Armand. Whilst you know that I 100% agree re the corruption, most Reds on here are loathe to join in with the corruption angle for fear of being labelled tin hat conspirators let alone fucking journos who'd actually be at risk with something.



you're not wrongi'll be up front, im not comfortable with calling out that in my opinion clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, i direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not incompetent, they are beyond that, they are something else - i know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position i dont like and i've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road i've never gone down, if decisions were poor i've put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frankbut decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable where the only option left open to me is cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something elseRyan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rulesthere are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would knowok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, i get it, i totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude i for one can't fathom, fineif you think it's beyond incompetence...then what is it?regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference, a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does, hacks dont win these things, i just hope such an individual exists within football journalismanyway, that's me done on the subject, like you said, we are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)