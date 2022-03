This sums it up very well.



The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Thereís no reason why VAR canít be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.



this is what needs to happen, it's ridiculous that the likes of Lee Mason are now on the VAR panel, the guy was shite as a ref, what makes anyone think he was going to be any better on VAR! It's essentially extending their careers, you watch Jon Moss get regular games on VAR when he can't ref any longer, same with Atkinson, joke