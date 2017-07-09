Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.



Tin hats - my arse



Sport - my arse.



i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbeliefin the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it