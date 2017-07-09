i was talking to the girl about this shit (she's a good 'un, she sat and listened... i think ) and while talking about how blatant cheating this non decision was and the fact it's so stark and clear more than any other shit decision this i've seen in years etc, i said the only other one that comes even close this season - and that was a shocker of crazy proportions - was the newcastle non penalty when their player was wiped out by the keeper....(insert think bubble) then i yelled 'fuck me, that was city as well!'well well wellthink im gonna buy myself a tinfoil hat...edit: while looking for something else i came across this lol, says it all reallyhttps://twitter.com/TheAnfieldAlert/status/1497845435435786240
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
City and Everton will get decisions against them and in their favour now.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
'Elite'* referees should not require learning opportuities*i use that term loosely
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.Tin hats - my arseSport - my arse.
So Mike Riley rings up Bill Kenwright and Honest Frank Lampard about the handball
Apologies all aroundFantastic news
And what of the incompetent bellend who watched the handball on VAR and didnt even advise the on field referee to go and have a look on the pitch side monitor
Well Chris Kavangh is currently officiating Burnley Vs Leicester. So a fuck up in that match and a Burnley win would drop Everton into the relegation zone
FA so corrupt
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend
I know right? It's Atkinson; when is the last time he gave us a penalty?
i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbeliefin the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it
Not even mentioned in the studio after the game. Incredible.
