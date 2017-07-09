« previous next »
Yesterday at 04:27:53 pm
City and Everton will get decisions against them and in their favour now.
Yesterday at 04:55:10 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm
i was talking to the girl about this shit (she's a good 'un, she sat and listened... i think  ;D ) and while talking about how blatant cheating this non decision was and the fact it's so stark and clear more than any other shit decision this i've seen in years etc, i said the only other one that comes even close this season - and that was a shocker of crazy proportions - was the newcastle non penalty when their player was wiped out by the keeper....


(insert think bubble) then i yelled 'fuck me, that was city as well!'

well well well

think im gonna buy myself a tinfoil hat...

edit: while looking for something else i came across this lol, says it all really

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldAlert/status/1497845435435786240

City fan below it trying to claim Jesus falling over trying to do a turn is a pen. Then again, Fernandes falling over doing a Maradona and stamping on a defender was given as a pen, so why not?
Yesterday at 05:11:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:27:53 pm
City and Everton will get decisions against them and in their favour now.

Yes city will get them in the favour. And Everton against them because they're shite.
Yesterday at 06:50:45 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 04:12:58 pm
'Elite'* referees should not require learning opportuities

*i use that term loosely
;D Yeah and yet they do constantly. The idea of VAR is ruined by a team of inept officials that don't get reprimanded. It's astonishing really.
Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm
So Mike Riley rings up Bill Kenwright and Honest Frank Lampard about the handball

Apologies all around

Fantastic news

And what of the incompetent bellend who watched the handball on VAR and didnt even advise the on field referee to go and have a look on the pitch side monitor

Well Chris Kavangh is currently officiating Burnley Vs Leicester.

So a fuck up in that match and a Burnley win would drop Everton into the relegation zone

FA so corrupt
Today at 02:11:30 am
Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.

Tin hats - my arse

Sport - my arse.
Today at 06:45:05 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:11:30 am
Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.

Tin hats - my arse

Sport - my arse.

i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbelief

in the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it
Today at 07:51:26 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm
So Mike Riley rings up Bill Kenwright and Honest Frank Lampard about the handball

Apologies all around

Fantastic news

And what of the incompetent bellend who watched the handball on VAR and didnt even advise the on field referee to go and have a look on the pitch side monitor

Well Chris Kavangh is currently officiating Burnley Vs Leicester.

So a fuck up in that match and a Burnley win would drop Everton into the relegation zone

FA so corrupt
Chris Kavanagh and his gross incompetence / ulterior motives, may very well have decided the title race and possible relegation teams.   Guy is a fecking weapon and needs suspending, pending on basic retraining requirements. 

PGMOL unacceptable
Today at 09:27:59 pm
Hes so far from Jota, its going in. No handball. Obviously.
Today at 09:28:34 pm
Baffling. Blocked a certain goal with his arm.
Today at 09:28:47 pm
Thats VARs apology to Everton.
Today at 09:28:59 pm
How was that not a penalty for us?  He moves his arm towards the ball.  As conclusive than the City-Everton one.
Today at 09:29:03 pm
See, thats all you want. Consistency, excellent decision. Didnt even touch his arm, was more his sternum
Today at 09:29:11 pm
Should demand an apology.
Today at 09:33:28 pm
The defender could catch the ball, hand someone off and throw it 30 yards and Atkinson still wouldn't give is a pen
Today at 10:29:05 pm
Not even mentioned in the studio after the game. Incredible.
Today at 10:29:47 pm
It's a clear penalty, not sure what else to say.
Today at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend
Today at 10:37:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend
I know right?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's Atkinson; when is the last time he gave us a penalty?
Today at 10:58:02 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:37:06 pm
I know right?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's Atkinson; when is the last time he gave us a penalty?

I believe he's now ref'd us 60 times over the years. Awarded us 6 pens in that time.

Last one v Cardiff City in 2019. Mo brought down, Millie converted.

http://lfcstats.co.uk/martinatkinson.html
Today at 11:08:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend

In fairness, Im pretty sure he meant it the other way. At that point the coms team said it looked like a penalty. Once it was waved away by VAR, they switched to some benefit of the doubt nonsense.
Today at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:45:05 am
i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbelief

in the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it

Guardiolas look of disbelief gave the game away as well.
Today at 11:13:46 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:29:05 pm
Not even mentioned in the studio after the game. Incredible.

You'd never hear the end of it if it was for them. Look at the fuss made against Cardiff.
