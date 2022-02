Wolves scored the other night against Leicester with someone offside stood right in front of Schmeichel, and it went to VAR and was still allowed. Itís literally making up rules as they go along now. I think right up to today Iíve wanted to try and get it right but Iíd honestly just fuck it off now. I think itís exactly what the officials want, but whatever.



He was in front of Schmeichel but there was a good 10 yards between them and another 10 yards between the player and the ball. Schmeichel could still see the ball the whole way, which you could tell from his dive, so I think it was right to judge that he wasn't being interfered with. If a goalkeeper in that situation has the wherewithal, they'd be better off not trying to save the shot, then they could claim that they were unsighted.Today was different in that the interference was more obvious. But obviously its all subjective.I actually think Chelsea should be more pissed off with the current offside interpretations after today as I still think it's utterly ridiculous that you can be offside based on where you arm is.