Its such a clear potential conflict of interest that any competent organisation would take steps to ensure their people were not exposed to it.



However this is Rileys PGMOL and he lets it happen week after week. When reffing is this bad, the Manc link is bound to be brought up. Riley could avoid it, but chooses not to.



The appalling reffing, the ridiculous justifications for poor decisions, then the lack of accountability and commitment to improve. Its unsustainable, something must happen soon.



That's the thing with Riley, he has an ego that would make Putin's look small.Remember after the Derby last year with Coote being a fucking disaster on VAR, he was lined up to Ref our game the following week, but seems our club acted swiftly and he didn't and hasn't since in the PL, his agenda against us is to blatant since he came into the PL.Tierney clusterfuck of a game at Spurs, PGMOL announced that Tierney was do to VAR in our next game, that got shelved as well.We'll get Taylor or Kavanagh doing the City game in April, no doubt about it.