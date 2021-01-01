« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 668733 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14200 on: Today at 02:53:58 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:40:41 am
Your guys were still wrong  ;D

Probably...lol.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14201 on: Today at 03:02:23 am »
How did they discover the Italian Calciopoli scandal?  We could be witnessing the PL version play out right in front of us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14202 on: Today at 03:08:24 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:04:43 am
A ball 'strikes' an object (like an arm) at the point of the centre of the ball, not the edge on a 2D image. The diameter of a football is about 8.6 inches. The point of impact was nearer the inside of the elbow than the shoulder.


You have a point.

Now, you are in the VAR booth in charge for the City v Liverpool match. This exact incident happens. You have all the camera angles, slow motion, stop action, etc.

That is Virgil in the Sky pictures. Do you award a pen to City for handball? Knowing that this picture will get out? I'd suggest if that was Virg, same pictures, and a pen given against, the result would be a lot of posts in here of bent fucking VAR ref can't even see the ball hit the sleeve not the arm.

Then when the explanation come out as you posted above, i'm sure that would suffice as a justification.  :D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14203 on: Today at 07:41:21 am »
You don't really need an explanation to see it's handball.

When Rodri is pointing out where it hit him on the arm (about 1:07) it's handball. https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1497662075073703946?t=LJMyygs6ijqYFUeVTVQlSw&s=19

Obviously now we know that the t-shirt line is actually down below your elbow I think any fan would be right to be pissed off for a similar handball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14204 on: Today at 08:35:36 am »
I dont really understand why referees from Greater Manchester are still allowed to referee games theyre not neutral in?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14205 on: Today at 08:41:01 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:43:48 am
I don't think Oliver has been at his best this season but he doesn't generally bottle big decisions to be fair to him. And I've never hinted any bias from him.

Definitely a decent referee. I don't like Taylor, but he has improved. This Kavanagh c*nt is by far the worst. 100% bent.

He is decent and generally I'm comfortable with him doing our games, but he's also capable of egregious errors. Let's not forget he chose in real time to do nothing about Pickford destroying Van Dijk's knee. Coote on VAR was even worse, but that decision should've been easy without video.

So yeah, he's OK, but very much the best of a shocking bunch.

And Kavanagh is corrupt. Whether it's unconscious bias or something even more sinister, his decisions are simply beyond incompetence.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14206 on: Today at 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:08:24 am
You have a point.

Now, you are in the VAR booth in charge for the City v Liverpool match. This exact incident happens. You have all the camera angles, slow motion, stop action, etc.

That is Virgil in the Sky pictures. Do you award a pen to City for handball? Knowing that this picture will get out? I'd suggest if that was Virg, same pictures, and a pen given against, the result would be a lot of posts in here of bent fucking VAR ref can't even see the ball hit the sleeve not the arm.

Then when the explanation come out as you posted above, i'm sure that would suffice as a justification.  :D

Proper weirdo behaviour from you last this happened. You were peddling the offside narrative for ages and now wont stop with this. I have seen literally NOBODY, including now the fucking premier league, claim it wasnt handball.

Oh, except you of course.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14207 on: Today at 08:52:24 am »
One thing I find strange is how many are quick to dismiss the idea that there could be corruption amongst referees, labeling it as tin foil hat conspiracy crackpot thinking. Huge, high-profile examples of referees fixing matches in Italy, Spain and Germany have been exposed in previous years/decades - why do so many act like it couldnt happen in England?

Of course none of us have any conclusive proof it's happening, only numerous examples of bizarre decisions. But to act like someone thinking this might be possible is somehow on a par with 5G tower theories or alien lizards ruling us is bullshit too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14208 on: Today at 09:06:30 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:02:23 am
How did they discover the Italian Calciopoli scandal?  We could be witnessing the PL version play out right in front of us.

I've always put weird decisions down to incompetence but I'm genuinely not sure after that yesterday. It was as blatant a pen as you'll ever see.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14209 on: Today at 09:08:18 am »
When they speak of handball and it needing to be in the redzone then how did the penalty against Wolves not get overturned considering how far off the redzone that was?

Something isn't right here. All very fishy.

That is around a 6 point swing through some scandalous refereeing. 4 points gained from Wolves and Everton. 2 points lost for us the Spurs game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14210 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
How does the best league in the world and certainly the richest league in the world have these absolute bell ends ruining the game every week with their incompetence/bias? I just dont get how they are allowed to get away with it week after week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14211 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
This all day long.

The referee pool for the league is too small to begin with, and the quality is shit for the most part, but more than that there is simply no accountability.

Refs should be made to explain decisions, not necessarily right after a game but certainly soon after. VAR recordings should be made public for every single decision. A panel of refs should look at these decisions and refs should lose games or totally be fucked off for persistent wrong decisions.

But they're already under so much pressure etc,etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14212 on: Today at 09:38:53 am »
I suppose Chris Kavanagh will try hide his clear bias a little more now he's been exposed by more than just Liverpool fans.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14213 on: Today at 09:39:44 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:35:36 am
I dont really understand why referees from Greater Manchester are still allowed to referee games theyre not neutral in?

Half of them are from greater Manchester.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14214 on: Today at 09:44:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:39:44 am
Half of them are from greater Manchester.

Is that all?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14215 on: Today at 09:46:58 am »
I take it the bitters no longer find the officials cheating funny , as its affected them now?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14216 on: Today at 09:51:41 am »
Genuinely dont understand how refs from Manchester get to referee city and United on a weekly basis
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14217 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:52:24 am
One thing I find strange is how many are quick to dismiss the idea that there could be corruption amongst referees, labeling it as tin foil hat conspiracy crackpot thinking. Huge, high-profile examples of referees fixing matches in Italy, Spain and Germany have been exposed in previous years/decades - why do so many act like it couldnt happen in England?

Of course none of us have any conclusive proof it's happening, only numerous examples of bizarre decisions. But to act like someone thinking this might be possible is somehow on a par with 5G tower theories or alien lizards ruling us is bullshit too.

It's actually more likely to happen in England as more money involved. Look it will be outed eventually, it's just a matter of time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14218 on: Today at 10:05:13 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:56:23 am
It's actually more likely to happen in England as more money involved. Look it will be outed eventually, it's just a matter of time.
There is actually a lot of evidence pointing to it happening. Every week the officials are making decisions that are so wrong it is impossible to just be an innocent mistake.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14219 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »
I cant understand how this shit happens week after week and no one from PGMOL even has to come out and explain anything. This is another Masi moment where an official has shit the bed and very possibly effected the result of a championship. F1 conducted a full investigation and made significant changes to their officiating after the Abu Dhabi debacle. PGMOL dont even feel like they need to say anything. The games has moved past Riley and his refs. They simply arent up to the task. It needs a full reboot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14220 on: Today at 10:13:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:06:45 am
I cant understand how this shit happens week after week and no one from PGMOL even has to come out and explain anything. This is another Masi moment where an official has shit the bed and very possibly effected the result of a championship. F1 conducted a full investigation and made significant changes to their officiating after the Abu Dhabi debacle. PGMOL dont even feel like they need to say anything. The games has moved past Riley and his refs. They simply arent up to the task. It needs a full reboot.

It happens because theyre accountable to no one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14221 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
The refs are fucking bent and what went on yesterday is outright fucking cheating. You can throw as much tinfoil hat shit as you want, but it's fucking clear as day they are cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14222 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
The usual suspects predictably quiet. Expect them to chirp up next time we get a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14223 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:10:31 am
The refs are fucking bent and what went on yesterday is outright fucking cheating. You can throw as much tinfoil hat shit as you want, but it's fucking clear as day they are cheating.

I think it is a bit tinfoil hat to suggest they're all cheating or there's one giant conspiracy. However, the guy at the top was a blatant manc-lover during his own career on the pitch, and certainly seems to enjoy giving manc games manc refs. One in particular in the form of Kavanagh has been having a field day but I suspect that might ease off after yesterday. It was too blatant and I don't expect to see him near our games or theirs again this season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14224 on: Today at 11:33:28 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:51:41 am
Genuinely dont understand how refs from Manchester get to referee city and United on a weekly basis
Its such a clear potential conflict of interest that any competent organisation would take steps to ensure their people were not exposed to it.

However this is Rileys PGMOL and he lets it happen week after week. When reffing is this bad, the Manc link is bound to be brought up. Riley could avoid it, but chooses not to.

The appalling reffing, the ridiculous justifications for poor decisions, then the lack of accountability and commitment to improve. Its unsustainable, something must happen soon.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14225 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:06:30 am
I've always put weird decisions down to incompetence but I'm genuinely not sure after that yesterday. It was as blatant a pen as you'll ever see.

If, after watching that replay for 2 minutes, Kavanaugh can't make the correct call, he should be sacked.  He's clearly incompetent and there's no way he should be reffing at the PL level. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14226 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:04:41 pm
If, after watching that replay for 2 minutes, Kavanaugh can't make the correct call, he should be sacked.  He's clearly incompetent and there's no way he should be reffing at the PL level.
what makes everyone think the Mancunian official made a mistake?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14227 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Rodri hit the ball with his right arm and that is green on this image. I have no other explanation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14228 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Blatant cheating that  :no
Absolutely no excuses whatsoever  :wanker
Corrupt/bent c*nts  :wanker :no :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14229 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:28 am
Its such a clear potential conflict of interest that any competent organisation would take steps to ensure their people were not exposed to it.

However this is Rileys PGMOL and he lets it happen week after week. When reffing is this bad, the Manc link is bound to be brought up. Riley could avoid it, but chooses not to.

The appalling reffing, the ridiculous justifications for poor decisions, then the lack of accountability and commitment to improve. Its unsustainable, something must happen soon.
That's the thing with Riley, he has an ego that would make Putin's look small.

Remember after the Derby last year with Coote being a fucking disaster on VAR, he was lined up to Ref our game the following week, but seems our club acted swiftly and he didn't and hasn't since in the PL, his agenda against us is to blatant since he came into the PL.

Tierney clusterfuck of a game at Spurs, PGMOL announced that Tierney was do to VAR in our next game, that got shelved as well.

We'll get Taylor or Kavanagh doing the City game in April, no doubt about it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14230 on: Today at 02:05:27 pm »
Holy Shit.  Chris Kavanaugh is the VAR official for the Wolves/West Ham game.  How is this guy anywhere near a match after what he did yesterday?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14231 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
A team of officials from Manchester officiating a game that could have ramifications for a team from Manchester. What could possibly go wrong?
