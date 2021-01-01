« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Your guys were still wrong  ;D

Probably...lol.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
How did they discover the Italian Calciopoli scandal?  We could be witnessing the PL version play out right in front of us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
A ball 'strikes' an object (like an arm) at the point of the centre of the ball, not the edge on a 2D image. The diameter of a football is about 8.6 inches. The point of impact was nearer the inside of the elbow than the shoulder.


You have a point.

Now, you are in the VAR booth in charge for the City v Liverpool match. This exact incident happens. You have all the camera angles, slow motion, stop action, etc.

That is Virgil in the Sky pictures. Do you award a pen to City for handball? Knowing that this picture will get out? I'd suggest if that was Virg, same pictures, and a pen given against, the result would be a lot of posts in here of bent fucking VAR ref can't even see the ball hit the sleeve not the arm.

Then when the explanation come out as you posted above, i'm sure that would suffice as a justification.  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
You don't really need an explanation to see it's handball.

When Rodri is pointing out where it hit him on the arm (about 1:07) it's handball. https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1497662075073703946?t=LJMyygs6ijqYFUeVTVQlSw&s=19

Obviously now we know that the t-shirt line is actually down below your elbow I think any fan would be right to be pissed off for a similar handball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
I dont really understand why referees from Greater Manchester are still allowed to referee games theyre not neutral in?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
I don't think Oliver has been at his best this season but he doesn't generally bottle big decisions to be fair to him. And I've never hinted any bias from him.

Definitely a decent referee. I don't like Taylor, but he has improved. This Kavanagh c*nt is by far the worst. 100% bent.

He is decent and generally I'm comfortable with him doing our games, but he's also capable of egregious errors. Let's not forget he chose in real time to do nothing about Pickford destroying Van Dijk's knee. Coote on VAR was even worse, but that decision should've been easy without video.

So yeah, he's OK, but very much the best of a shocking bunch.

And Kavanagh is corrupt. Whether it's unconscious bias or something even more sinister, his decisions are simply beyond incompetence.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
You have a point.

Now, you are in the VAR booth in charge for the City v Liverpool match. This exact incident happens. You have all the camera angles, slow motion, stop action, etc.

That is Virgil in the Sky pictures. Do you award a pen to City for handball? Knowing that this picture will get out? I'd suggest if that was Virg, same pictures, and a pen given against, the result would be a lot of posts in here of bent fucking VAR ref can't even see the ball hit the sleeve not the arm.

Then when the explanation come out as you posted above, i'm sure that would suffice as a justification.  :D

Proper weirdo behaviour from you last this happened. You were peddling the offside narrative for ages and now wont stop with this. I have seen literally NOBODY, including now the fucking premier league, claim it wasnt handball.

Oh, except you of course.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
One thing I find strange is how many are quick to dismiss the idea that there could be corruption amongst referees, labeling it as tin foil hat conspiracy crackpot thinking. Huge, high-profile examples of referees fixing matches in Italy, Spain and Germany have been exposed in previous years/decades - why do so many act like it couldnt happen in England?

Of course none of us have any conclusive proof it's happening, only numerous examples of bizarre decisions. But to act like someone thinking this might be possible is somehow on a par with 5G tower theories or alien lizards ruling us is bullshit too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
How did they discover the Italian Calciopoli scandal?  We could be witnessing the PL version play out right in front of us.

I've always put weird decisions down to incompetence but I'm genuinely not sure after that yesterday. It was as blatant a pen as you'll ever see.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
When they speak of handball and it needing to be in the redzone then how did the penalty against Wolves not get overturned considering how far off the redzone that was?

Something isn't right here. All very fishy.

That is around a 6 point swing through some scandalous refereeing. 4 points gained from Wolves and Everton. 2 points lost for us the Spurs game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
How does the best league in the world and certainly the richest league in the world have these absolute bell ends ruining the game every week with their incompetence/bias? I just dont get how they are allowed to get away with it week after week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
This all day long.

The referee pool for the league is too small to begin with, and the quality is shit for the most part, but more than that there is simply no accountability.

Refs should be made to explain decisions, not necessarily right after a game but certainly soon after. VAR recordings should be made public for every single decision. A panel of refs should look at these decisions and refs should lose games or totally be fucked off for persistent wrong decisions.

But they're already under so much pressure etc,etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
I suppose Chris Kavanagh will try hide his clear bias a little more now he's been exposed by more than just Liverpool fans.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
