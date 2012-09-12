« previous next »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:13 pm
Richarlison was offside, took the shot, rebounded off Ederson, then the handball.

Handball checked first. But then Chris Kavanagh went back to check for the offside. They'll eventually show it.

This is a still from the live footage, would have been very tight.
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:30:12 pm
This is a still from the live footage, would have been very tight.

It's not the same passage of play though.
This fucking ref is a manc.
Play restarts from out wide where the 2nd offside occurred. It wasn't not given for offside by Richarlison.
Chris Kavanagh is a seriously corrupt manc c*nt. I've got no doubt in my mind that he hates us. From the glee on his face when over-ruling his VAR when giving Calvert-Lewin's pen against us, to giving City numerous soft pens (two in one game against Leicester this season) and not giving any against them. He should not be allowed their games or ours. We aren't doing our job as a club properly if we don't demand action to that extent from this. Its too costly.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:13 pm
Richarlison was offside, took the shot, rebounded off Ederson, then the handball.

Handball checked first. But then Chris Kavanagh went back to check for the offside. They'll eventually show it.

Id love to see the lines drawn as he looks onside.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:33:16 pm
It's not the same passage of play though.

Not saying it was the right decision, but if that was the decision, it would have been for that.

Also, as someone said on the match thread, they actually announced that the VAR decision was no handball:



Which brings us back to blatant corruption.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:13 pm
Richarlison was offside, took the shot, rebounded off Ederson, then the handball.

Handball checked first. But then Chris Kavanagh went back to check for the offside. They'll eventually show it.

They won't, because that's not why they didn't give the penalty
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:35:40 pm
Chris Kavanagh is a seriously corrupt manc c*nt. I've got no doubt in my mind that he hates us. From the glee on his face when over-ruling his VAR when giving Calvert-Lewin's pen against us, to giving City numerous soft pens (two in one game against Leicester this season) and not giving any against them. He should not be allowed their games or ours. We aren't doing our job as a club properly if we don't demand action to that extent from this. Its too costly.

Not sending Kane off v Spurs then suggesting Robbo is sent off. No pen for Jota. Corrupt. Dweeb. c*nt.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:35:40 pm
Id love to see the lines drawn as he looks onside.

Lines on the pitch shown in the USA post match. Even Tim Howard was saying he was offside.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:41:14 pm
Lines on the pitch shown in the USA post match. Even Tim Howard was saying he was offside.

Why did play restart from the later offside position and not where Richarlison was offside?
Why did the screen in the stadium show no handball instead of offside?
Some guys sitting in a studio in USA know better than the guys running VAR?
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:41:14 pm
Lines on the pitch shown in the USA post match. Even Tim Howard was saying he was offside.

It's been confirmed it was nothing to do with offside, they just didn't think it was handball so not sure why you keep going on about offside and Tim Howard
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:43:24 pm
Why did play restart from the later offside position and not where Richarlison was offside?
Why did the screen in the stadium show no handball instead of offside?
Some guys sitting in a studio in USA know better than the guys running VAR?
Someone in another thread showed the decision on the video board - no handball by Rodrigo. It wasn't for Richarlison's potential offside (which I thought so too at first).
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:44:33 pm
It's been confirmed it was nothing to do with offside, they just didn't think it was handball so not sure why you keep going on about offside and Tim Howard

It's what he does. He'll just double down and stick with it and never admit he's wrong.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:41:14 pm
Lines on the pitch shown in the USA post match. Even Tim Howard was saying he was offside.

You really are embarrassing yourself here
Just confirmed on Sky - not conclusive evidence it was a handball.
Look, don't shoot the only piano player in the band, as the saying goes.

Just posting what USA coverage is saying and claiming.

During the review, they said point blank it was a stonewall penalty, they were adamant it would be given, then during the review, they said checking for offside. Then they said offside given.

Now , ask yourselves, how they came up with that? They heard from the world feed there was an offside check.

I realize only Sky can get things correct.

But we'll see soon enough what the call was officially.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:44:33 pm
It's been confirmed it was nothing to do with offside, they just didn't think it was handball so not sure why you keep going on about offside and Tim Howard

yep.

Cos originally I presumed it was that he was offside, cos nothing else made sense.

No handball this apprently  ::) ::)

Pep in post match interview saying it was for offside. That is what he was told.
4 points gifted to them between this and the Wolves decision.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:49:29 pm
Look, don't shoot the only piano player in the band, as the saying goes.

Just posting what USA coverage is saying and claiming.

During the review, they said point blank it was a stonewall penalty, they were adamant it would be given, then during the review, they said checking for offside. Then they said offside given.

Now , ask yourselves, how they came up with that? They heard from the world feed there was an offside check.

I realize only Sky can get things correct.

But we'll see soon enough what the call was officially.

It has been officially confirmed why it wasn't given. You're on here saying US broadcast is correct. They're not.
