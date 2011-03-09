« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 652913 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:40:07 pm
I think this comment is a good example of the way your brain works. You've said it three times now I think. I very much doubt there is anyone commenting on the sending off who hasn't watched the replays. Probably they've watched them umpteen times, from all possible angles too. It seems ridiculous and self-defeating to base your argument on the fact that you're one of the few who has actually seen the incident we're all talking about.

I think plenty of people have watched it. I think some people haven't.
Online tubby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:45:54 pm
This is why VAR is so contentious.

One person/Ref interprets the Laws of the game for the same piece of video 180 degrees opposite of what another person/ref would do.

That's not VAR though, that's people/refs.  Would be the same arguments without VAR.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:48:21 pm
I think plenty of people have watched it. I think some people haven't.

So you keep saying. You've said it about me several times. It seems to be the one remaining bit of your case. ("You can't be right because you haven't seen it"). But it's wrong. I have seen the replay. Many times. Sorry.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 01:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
So you keep saying. You've said it about me several times. It seems to be the one remaining bit of your case. ("You can't be right because you haven't seen it"). But it's wrong. I have seen the replay. Many times. Sorry.

Well then you clearly don't understand what is and what isn't denial of a goal scoring opportunity then. All the relevant info has been posted. I can't help it if you don't want to accept it.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13884 on: Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm
So should making a challenge be outlawed then as it might make the opposition player miss the ball?

No, that was not my point.

You're banging on about Harris missing the ball. I was explaining why he missed it. Had Kelleher not come charging out at him, he wouldn't have tried to kick it past him. He would have had control of the situation and ran onto the ball, continued his run towards the goal area with Konate attempting to keep him from getting a shot off.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13885 on: Yesterday at 02:05:20 pm »
My final post on this.

I thought at the time - as many of us probably did - how similar Kelleher's mistake was to the one made by Alisson earlier in the season against Spurs (when Son scored). In both cases the goalie beat the attacker to the ball and should have cleared. But in both cases they completely missed their kick. The obvious difference is that in Kelleher's case he brought the attacking player down, whereas Son wasn't hit, stayed on his feet and scored.

But in both cases the attacking player realises that the goalie will beat him to the ball and takes slight evasive action by shifting to their left. The Cardiff player did not miss the ball. He did what Son did and pulled out of the challenge. Here is Son.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1472631237542129669?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1472631237542129669%7Ctwgr%5Ehb_2_8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.si.com%2Fsoccer%2Fliverpool%2Fmatch-coverage%2Fwatch-son-goal-after-alisson-mistake-tottenham-liverpool

If Kelleher hadn't brought down his man, then the Cardiff player would undoubtedly have collected the ball as easily as Son did. It was not a problem for Son to collect it even though he'd made that deviation to his left to protect himself from the challenge.

As for the defenders, Konate was no nearer winning the ball on Sunday as the Liverpool defenders were from winning it in the Son example.

I also think that if Alisson's slide had taken him into Son and cleaned him out he would have got a red card. That's why I was so happy - and amazed - when Kelleher didn't.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13886 on: Yesterday at 02:07:09 pm »
Premier League attracts the best players, coaches, executives. Why not the best referees?

Gabriele Marcotti
Senior Writer, ESPN FC


It's not really rocket science (or controversial) to suggest that in most industries, if you attract the best and brightest, regardless of race, religion, gender or country of origin, standards will rise. The Premier League is, by virtually any metric, the most successful football league in the world, and also the most diverse and cosmopolitan. Part of the league's success story lies in attracting not just top players and coaches from around the world, but also some of the best executives, sports scientists and, yes, ownership groups from every corner of the globe.

It's Economics 101: As markets open and globalize, competition for places increases and the available talent pool expands. This doesn't just apply to football, which is why in most developed nations there are very few jobs reserved exclusively for "natural-born" citizens, whether by rule or by practice: president, some law enforcement jobs, some intelligence jobs and, well, that's basically it.

Oh wait, one more: top-flight referee.

The Premier League has embraced "outsiders" (for lack of a better word) more than any other league, perhaps in any sport, and that practice has been a runaway success both on the pitch and commercially. It's not the only reason behind its success of course, but it's a major reason.

And yet, in three decades of existence, the league has featured only two referees from outside the United Kingdom. One was Dermot Gallagher, who emigrated from Ireland to England aged 16 (and would hide his Irish accent) and the other is Jarred Gillett, who is Australian and took charge of his first Premier League game this season. (More on Gillett later, because his is very much a special case.)

It's one area where, progressive as the Premier League may be elsewhere, it remains staunchly conservative and protectionist -- much like Europe's other big leagues. In practical terms, if you want to referee in the Premier League, you basically need to be English or English-raised (just as you need to be Italian in Serie A or German in the Bundesliga).

The reason behind this is structural and has to do with how referees are formed and trained. Most countries have a national referees' association or equivalent, as well as local offshoots. Kids start officiating in their teens, usually at the youth level, and the ones who enjoy it and are good at it move up the ranks, eventually entering semi-pro and professional football. In that sense, they're no different from players; in fact, the vast majority of referees are folks who realized in their teens that they were better as officials than as footballers.

The refereeing pyramid, of course, narrows as you get closer to the top, and while you get paid modest amounts of money throughout, it's really only once you reach the highest domestic level that you can call it a full-time job (and, even then, only in the bigger, wealthier leagues). If you're good enough to become one of the top officials in your country and get called to UEFA and FIFA competitions, you'll make a very good living for a decade or so. And if you're one of the best in the world, then you might even reach seven figures, if only for a year or two.

With some exceptions, it doesn't really become a career until you're in your 30s and even then, only if you're lucky and talented enough to move to the top echelon and go full-time. You spend your 20s giving up weekends -- and many midweeks -- for basically pocket change. It gets in the way of your social life and, probably, your day job too. It's not a coincidence that before referees became professional, many were self-employed or had jobs as lawyers or doctors or financial advisers, gigs where they could be flexible with their time.

And that's one of the reasons why referees enjoy protected status. The pathway to becoming a professional referee is already tortuous and difficult, involving huge sacrifices. If, on top of that, after going through the system and knocking of the door of the top flight you find that suddenly the league is importing referees from abroad ... well, you're not going to be happy. And the entities that fund the PGMO (the organization that supplies referees in England) -- the Football League, Football Association and Premier League -- likely won't be happy either. They're going to ask themselves why they spend so much on referee training and development only for foreign refs to take their jobs.

The other reason is pride. Referees' associations take great pride in developing and training officials. They want to see them excel and take charge of the biggest international games. Bringing in foreign officials theoretically limits their own guys' opportunities to grow.

Which brings us to Gillett. His story is emblematic because it shows the lengths somebody who is not from the U.K. has to go to officiate in the Premier League.

Gillett is a 35-year-old Australian referee who is a bit of a prodigy in officiating circles. At 24, he was officiating in the A-League. At 27, he became a FIFA referee, taking charge of games throughout Asia. By the time he was 32, he had been named the A-League Referee of the Year five times. If he were a footballer, he'd be Erling Haaland.

Like Haaland, he wanted to further his career. Unlike Haaland, he couldn't just sign a contract with the Bundesliga or Premier League. Gillett got a post-doctoral research job to study cerebral palsy in children at John Moores University in Liverpool, got a visa and moved to England. It's the sort of thing you can do when you have Ph.D. in biomechanics like he has.

The PGMO were aware of this and, in fact, their head, Mike Riley, had been to see him in Australia. They were excited that one of the most promising referees in the world was moving to England, but they couldn't simply give him a job. Gillett had to go through the system, starting in League 2 in 2019 and working his way up through League 1 and the Championship to the Premier League this year. It's working out for him, but quite obviously, most referees don't have the advantages Gillett enjoyed to make this happen: native English speaker, officiating prodigy in his homeland, a Ph.D. that enabled him to move halfway around the world and the support of Riley and the PGMO.

Even then, Gillett did make sacrifices: His time in the lower divisions probably meant a pay cut relative to what he earned in the A-League. And because of the way World Cup officials are chosen, he likely will miss out on Qatar 2022, which for a referee could be the pinnacle of one's career.

Why does all this matter? Well, aside from the fact that where you grow up shouldn't determine your right to attempt to make a living if you've shown that you're talented enough, there are plenty more reasons. If you accept the fact that top-level refereeing is a skill and that, while it can be learned, some folks are just going to be better at it than others, it makes no sense to de facto exclude people on the basis of where they developed as match officials. Especially when you don't do it for players, coaches, owners, executives and, yes, fans.

It's true for all top leagues and their refereeing corps and it's especially true right now in England, where in the words of former ref Peter Walton, "The talent pool isn't particularly deep." And he's right. It isn't, though some of that no doubt is cyclical. Just as footballing talents are born (and then developed), so too are refereeing talents. And ensuring the world's best league also has the best referees is, frankly, a no-brainer.

Gillett's presence in the Premier League is the classic exception that confirms the rule: We'll take the best from all over the world, unless they're referees, in which case we'll protect our own. It happened because he was considered a prodigy, because he had another career and because he was able to make considerable economic and professional sacrifices in the short term. You shouldn't have to be Jarred Gillett to referee in a different country to the one in which you were born and raised.
Online El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13887 on: Yesterday at 02:33:03 pm »
To be fair its the same everywhere, not a problem confined to England. All Bundesliga referees are German, all Italian referees are Italian, all La Liga referees are Spanish.

My guess would be they all have a similar arrogance in terms of thinking they're beyond reproach and don't need any outside help, and heaven forbid someone suggest our referees aren't very good.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13888 on: Yesterday at 02:33:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm
No, that was not my point.

You're banging on about Harris missing the ball. I was explaining why he missed it. Had Kelleher not come charging out at him, he wouldn't have tried to kick it past him. He would have had control of the situation and ran onto the ball, continued his run towards the goal area with Konate attempting to keep him from getting a shot off.

He's allowed to make a challenge. At the point of Harris missing the ball, there had been no foul. The foul only occurs after the ball has gone.
Offline Alan_X

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13889 on: Yesterday at 02:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  9, 2022, 11:30:58 am
On your point, the Middlesbrough decision was not hilariously bad. The current interpretation of the handball law was applied. That's got absolutely nothing to do with VAR.

The interpretation of handball has been changed a few times now in response to VAR. The same is true of other Laws that have been fucked around with to suit the impact of VAR.

So we now have Schroedinger's handball where the same accidental handball will or won't be penalised depending on who and when the ball hit someone's hand.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13890 on: Yesterday at 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:33:16 pm
He's allowed to make a challenge. At the point of Harris missing the ball, there had been no foul. The foul only occurs after the ball has gone.

A 1,000 times yes. Kelleher can go for a challenge.

Harris like countless other players get their timing wrong and miss the ball attempting to kick it. In Harris' case he has a player steaming in on him and his thought is to nick it by. He misses,,so what.

Was or was not Kellehers tackle a foul? Was it a dangerous tackle? Did it deny a goal scoring opportunity?

Dangerous tackle, having studs contact a player above the ankle into the calf, is generally called dangerous . We were lucky.

Was it denial of a goal scoring opportunity? Imho, yes.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13891 on: Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm »
I think it was a yellow card for the challenge and a yellow for tackling him on the break. A referee never gives both yellows.

For a while now I don't think the balance is right for these challenges. Tackles on the break like this need to be punished more as the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Any player would want a yellow for stopping a breakaway.

I have said for a while, a tackle where there is a counterattack which the player has stopped with a foul like this should get a sin bin in my point of view.

They regularly stop some of the most exciting moves in football and end up with a booking and allowing the players whole team to set up defensively.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13892 on: Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
I have said for a while, a tackle where there is a counterattack which the player has stopped with a foul like this should get a sin bin in my point of view.

Good idea in theory but I honestly think it would ruin football matches. All that would happen is the team with the sin bin would go ultra-defensive, slow the game down and time-waste until they were back to 11 players.
Offline RedSince86

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13893 on: Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm »
Kavanagh should never be doing our games after his VAR performance at Spurs, the penalty in the Derby last year shows he has an agenda against us.

He's been shocking since we took the lead, nice to see Klopp have a go at him.



Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13894 on: Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm »
Kavanagh is either laughably bad or he's got it in for us..........
Online El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13895 on: Yesterday at 09:20:00 pm »
Incredible
Offline Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13896 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 pm »
Salah scissored from behind.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13897 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Never get how those aren't penalties. It is why you get incidents like Van Dijk's at Everton.

Once you shoot you can do whatever foul you want. It is so dangerous.
Online El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13898 on: Yesterday at 09:41:37 pm »
I genuinely dont grasp how you can look at that and wave play on
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13899 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
Baffling decision not to give us a penalty. Just genuinely baffling
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13900 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm

Once you shoot you can do whatever foul you want. It is so dangerous.

Unless it's against us, like Burnley last season. There's definitely been a few of them since then when we haven't got a pen and no one can explain why
Offline CraigDS

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13901 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm »
Shocking that today. Even if you want to say Salah took his shot so no pen its still a late challenge and deserving of some action.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13902 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Would love to hear an official explanation for why that wasn't given. That would absolutely have been given as a foul if it were outside of the box, and the whole "it's ok in the box because he got his shot away" is one of those bizarre unwritten rules that makes no sense at all,  I'd love to hear an official try to explain it.
Offline oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13903 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm »


2-footed challenge from behind, nowhere near the ball, also late - as the shot has already been taken. Nothing doing according to the referee and VAR. Awful officiating, that.
Offline Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13904 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm »
Not even surprised anymore.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13905 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
A penalty for sure. Then use VAR to work out of it's a red as well for dangerous play.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
A penalty for sure. Then use VAR to work out of it's a red as well for dangerous play.
Never a penalty. Explanation follows...
-Dermot Gallagher
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 08:25:13 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm


2-footed challenge from behind, nowhere near the ball, also late - as the shot has already been taken. Nothing doing according to the referee and VAR. Awful officiating, that.
So dangerous. Couldve seriously injured Mo there. There is no justification for why that is not a penalty and a red card.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 08:36:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:25:13 am
So dangerous. Couldve seriously injured Mo there. There is no justification for why that is not a penalty and a red card.

Because of the Penalty and the uproar we got for the foul on Jota against Palace.

Last night is another example. You can't just clatter someone when they don't have the ball despite what some (even reds) would have you believe
Online RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:33:03 pm
To be fair its the same everywhere, not a problem confined to England. All Bundesliga referees are German, all Italian referees are Italian, all La Liga referees are Spanish.

My guess would be they all have a similar arrogance in terms of thinking they're beyond reproach and don't need any outside help, and heaven forbid someone suggest our referees aren't very good.
When Liverpool has other countries refs in CL games they are generally better then all but Oliver in terms of officiating. Also other leagues refs seem to try and have more accountability.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
Kavanagh was guessing every single decision all night. Same with the linos.

3 tackles just outside the box by Leicester, no booking. First foul by Bobby and straight out with the yellow card.

The number of handballs he missed. One of them he was facing completely the opposite direction.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:36:51 am
Because of the Penalty and the uproar we got for the foul on Jota against Palace.

Last night is another example. You can't just clatter someone when they don't have the ball despite what some (even reds) would have you believe

I don't think that was the reason. That's because these type of fouls are regularly given the 'ok' if they are done inside the box.

They always have been. Outside the box the late tackle that comes in after a player has released the ball is nearly always punished with a yellow card. Sometimes that card is waved a full minute after the foul has taken place. The referee might wave play on for a moment to see if the pass develops into a promising situation for the fouled team. But if it doesn't he'll stop play and award a free kick. What never happens outside the penalty area is what happened to Salah last night inside.

Inside the box it seems to be a convention that a defender can plead 'desperation' to fling himself at a player who is about to shoot. And strikers often get taken out after they've released their shot (or indeed headed the ball). It's a weird anomaly and it needs looking at - not least because Salah could have been seriously injured by the foul last night.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13912 on: Today at 10:19:03 am »
I think the easiest thing is to just accept that the English referees are as bent as fuck

Once you think they are bent fuckers that make it up as they go along then it makes a lot more sense

Trying to rework and understand their decisions is impossible. They don't appear to have any basis in fact or the rules.

Just say they are fucking corrupt and move one. Everyone's happy.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

« Reply #13913 on: Today at 10:46:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:34:58 am
I don't think that was the reason. That's because these type of fouls are regularly given the 'ok' if they are done inside the box.

They always have been. Outside the box the late tackle that comes in after a player has released the ball is nearly always punished with a yellow card. Sometimes that card is waved a full minute after the foul has taken place. The referee might wave play on for a moment to see if the pass develops into a promising situation for the fouled team. But if it doesn't he'll stop play and award a free kick. What never happens outside the penalty area is what happened to Salah last night inside.

Inside the box it seems to be a convention that a defender can plead 'desperation' to fling himself at a player who is about to shoot. And strikers often get taken out after they've released their shot (or indeed headed the ball). It's a weird anomaly and it needs looking at - not least because Salah could have been seriously injured by the foul last night.

What's worse with this one though (and the same for the Maguire tackle on Salah at OT) is that the ball doesn't go out of play, and in fact actually rebounds to a position where Salah would have been favourite to get to it had he not been taken out.  So I can probably just about make my peace with these incidents when the striker gets his shot away and hits it wide or over the bar, but if the ball stays in play then it HAS to be treated like any other incident on the field, which would have been a foul and a yellow card.

But the problem is that these never get highlighted by anyone (pundits or commentators) and so never get analysed and discussed.  I'd love for someone to ask Gallagher or Walton how they justify this not being a penalty and which rule they are applying to not give it, but they never have to.
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13914 on: Today at 10:59:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:36:55 am
When Liverpool has other countries refs in CL games they are generally better then all but Oliver in terms of officiating. Also other leagues refs seem to try and have more accountability.

In the CL we get the best refs from all over Europe. If you watch a random game from Spain or Italy, reffed by an average ref who doesn't ref in the CL, you'll see just as many poor decisions as we get in England.
Online lfc79

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13915 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:36:51 am
Because of the Penalty and the uproar we got for the foul on Jota against Palace.

Last night is another example. You can't just clatter someone when they don't have the ball despite what some (even reds) would have you believe

What's interesting is to see the ability TV coverage has to shape the narrative, if BT had replayed the challenge several times with the commentators pointing out not just that the ball had gone but how dangerous it was, asking why VAR did not look at it. That would have built a narrative in the reporting of the game, when they ignore it and don't show replays, it just gets swept away, I Pickford's tackle would have been the same except for the fact the VVD got injured.
