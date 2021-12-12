Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.







I would say the Kelleher decision is more down to the ref. He made an immediate yellow call and the burden of the overturn call is always hard - presumably which is why the Jota one (still a pen, if you ask me) got such flak. If Friend had just given it on the pitch, there'd be 85% less complaints.Was surprised to see Maguire get done for exactly the thing that happened to Villa against United (i.e. blocking off from an offside position). It brings up the issue of the Fornals goal against us for West Ham where Bowen is running offside into the covering defender (VVD) and blocking him from an offside position. It's logically the same thing. It doesn't feel like the same thing. All three calls feel spurious if you ask me. If being in an offside position isn't an offence, then you can stand wherever you want for a FK if you don't make an attempt for the ball.By contrast, Firmino being offside against Palace and going for the header but getting nowhere near it feels far more like an offside to me than any of those three calls.The handball against United is a consequence of them trying to achieve consistency in the handball law. For years, the handball laws were accidental handball is not an infringement, but it was always given as a foul if it essentially controlled the ball for you. (To some extent, this is still true in the middle of the pitch, where things are still referee'd differently than the box.) With that law, lots of people moaned about inconsistency in the handball laws then, but the attempts to make the handball law thorough and cover all eventualities has made them far worse than the kind of moral judgement call refs were making (admittedly inconsistently) for years.Ultimately, accidentally handling the ball is not an offence in football, and never was until three seasons ago when it was determined that it somehow became an offence if a goal was scored as a part of the play. This is braindead law-making. It's the equivalent of determining that it is legal to drive at 150kmph unless someone dies as a result, in which case it's a crime.The ball flicked up into Watmore's hand from him own bad control, play on. Or just blow for a free out immediately and don't put it in the hands of VAR, and take the ref being "wrong" by the letter of the law, but right by the spirit of the law.The only way to make a handball law that suits everyone is to literally spell out a HUGE variety of potential handball cases (far more than they have at the moment) and what is the decision for that consequence and for everyone playing the game to agree on them. That is NEVER going to happen if you ask me.I think the handball law at the moment is better than it was two years ago when they, for example, ruled out a goal against Spurs for an accidental handball by Firmino on the halfway line three passes before a goal.