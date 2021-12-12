« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13840 on: Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:34:36 pm
Astonishing! Konate the favourite to get to the ball?  Had there been no foul, the Cardiff player and the ball would have been on the right side of the goalie. Konate would have been on the left. The ball would have been at the Cardiff player's feet. That much is obvious. Then it becomes a question of whether Konate could have recovered enough ground to close down a shot at goal. No one can know this for certain. Some will say he might have done. I'd say unlikely. But in way it doesn't matter. It would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity. And that was denied by the foul. That's usually enough for a Red card. In fact the opportunity would have been much easier than it usually is in situations where the last defender commits the foul because in this case the remaining player (Konate) was still behind the ball AND wouldn't have been able to use his hands.

Which goes back to my original point. Just celebrate the fact that VAR got it wrong and did us a favour. We're on a hot streak at the moment with these decisions. Let's hope it continues.

The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13841 on: Yesterday at 05:38:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet. You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

Eh? The ball obviously ends up at Konate's feet my friend because of Kelleher's foul.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13842 on: Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

I don't think the Cardiff player makes any contact with the ball at all having watched the clip BoRed posted. So in that case, had there been no contact from Kelleher, he doesn't even have possession of it and as you say, Konate gets the ball.

No idea why Yorkykopite is so determined with the narrative that we have been on the right end of a wrong decision here, we clearly haven't. We've been on the right end of a right decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13843 on: Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:42:43 pm
I don't think the Cardiff player makes any contact with the ball at all having watched the clip BoRed posted. So in that case, had there been no contact from Kelleher, he doesn't even have possession of it and as you say, Konate gets the ball. 

I think maybe you're taking the piss now, but I'll give it one more go.

Yes, the Cardiff player doesn't touch the ball. Why? Because he's taken out by Kelleher just before he can touch it.  True, the ball does roll eventually to Konate. But only because the player who would have taken the ball was wiped out! If you honestly cannot understand what happened, even with the film in front of you, I suspect you're beyond help.  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13844 on: Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm
I think maybe you're taking the piss now, but I'll give it one more go.

Yes, the Cardiff player doesn't touch the ball. Why? Because he's taken out by Kelleher just before he can touch it.  True, the ball does roll eventually to Konate. But only because the player who would have taken the ball was wiped out! If you honestly cannot understand what happened, even with the film in front of you, I suspect you're beyond help.  ;D

Have you even watched the video? The ball is past him before Kelleher takes him out. If he evades contact, he's going in a different direction to where the ball is going. He doesn't lose control of it because of the contact from Kelleher. He never had it, and likely wouldn't have got it anyway.

Just in case you haven't watched it, here it is. The ball is past him. He tried to nick it past Kelleher but missed. The ball is going towards the goal line, the player is going towards the side line. Contact with Kelleher has not yet happened in this image, but the ball has gone. The player is not in control of it, and that has nothing to do with being taken out by Kelleher.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13845 on: Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:59:17 pm
Have you even watched the video? The ball is past him before Kelleher takes him out. If he evades contact, he's going in a different direction to where the ball is going. He doesn't lose control of it because of the contact from Kelleher. He never had it, and likely wouldn't have got it anyway.

Just in case you haven't watched it, here it is. The ball is past him. He tried to nick it past Kelleher but missed. The ball is going towards the goal line, the player is going towards the side line. Contact with Kelleher has not yet happened in this image, but the ball has gone. The player is not in control of it, and that has nothing to do with being taken out by Kelleher.

Again, you've got the film in front of you and you literally can't read what is happening.

The Cardiff player does not try and nick it past Kelleher and miss. Take a close look. Kelleher got to the ball first. He should have cleared it quite easily. But he mistimed his kick, failed even to touch the ball and took out the Cardiff man instead.

Over to the referee. The ref isn't asked to judge 'What would have happened if Kelleher had dummied the ball and let it run through to Konate?' He's asked to judge,  'What would have happened if the forward hadn't been brought down?' The answer is absolutely clear, at least in the first phase. The forward would not have needed to take evasive action. He would simply have run on and collected the ball. If you think Konate would have beaten him to it then....I don't know.....I pity you!  Then the second phase would prompt the question, 'Having collected the ball was Konate in a good position to stop him shooting on goal?' The answer is probably no.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13846 on: Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:21:36 pm
Again, you've got the film in front of you and you literally can't read what is happening.

The Cardiff player does not try and nick it past Kelleher and miss. Take a close look. Kelleher got to the ball first. He should have cleared it quite easily. But he mistimed his kick, failed even to touch the ball and took out the Cardiff man instead.

Over to the referee. The ref isn't asked to judge 'What would have happened if Kelleher had dummied the ball and let it run through to Konate?' He's asked to judge,  'What would have happened if the forward hadn't been brought down?' The answer is absolutely clear, at least in the first phase. The forward would not have needed to take evasive action. He would simply have run on and collected the ball. If you think Konate would have beaten him to it then....I don't know.....I pity you!  Then the second phase would prompt the question, 'Having collected the ball was Konate in a good position to stop him shooting on goal?' The answer is probably no.

I can only deem from this response that you haven't watched it and you don't intend to either. Let's leave it at that then as there's no point if you're not going to bother 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13847 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.
I still have no idea why people think either of these are wrong.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13848 on: Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm
https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715

I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.
Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.

4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.

Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.

So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.

I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.

That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.

Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13849 on: Yesterday at 07:10:00 pm
This was actually the first time that I've seen the video of the Kelleher incident as I missed some of the game on Saturday.  You can definitely count me in the group that thinks VAR got it wrong for both the Jota penalty and the Kelleher red card.  The Jota incident was a foul IMO, but it should never have been a VAR overturn because of the ridiculously high bar that has been set.  And I also agree that VAR got the DOGSO check wrong as he didn't include the fact that the GK was not behind Konate.  It would have to be a very rare set of events for a GK bringing down a striker outside the box not to be a red card.

So I think that is two decisions in our favour personally, but neither as bad as either of the missed red cards for Kane and Creswell, or the missed penalty for Jota against Spurs.  So we are still at least -1, and still -2 in the PL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13850 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.

4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.

Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.

So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.

I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.

That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.

Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.
I hadn't considered that point till they made it on the Anfield Wrap. I think that should be considered but it still isn't a clear goalscoring oppurtunity for me. The ball lands write next to Konate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13851 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
I hadn't considered that point till they made it on the Anfield Wrap. I think that should be considered but it still isn't a clear goalscoring oppurtunity for me. The ball lands write next to Konate.
Sure, but these decisions are largely factual: refs look at the facts of the matter rather than the possibilities, because different players have different abilities and taking individual abilities into account makes it far too complex a decision to make, esp on the fly.

If Virgil or Gomez is the last defender refs aren't allowed to stop and think 'Oh this lad has serious pace and speed and is also rapid and fast, and so he probably will cover and prevent the GSO' while in Maguire's case thnking 'Nah, oil tanker'.

All they can do is look at relative positions and the instantaneous, snapshot 'description' of the situation. In which case a 'snapshot' where there is a keeper in position as well as an outfielder, and a snapshot in which there ISN'T a keeper in position are not remotely the same thing. However well placed Konate might have looked, the absence of keeper makes this a very different situation, increasing the chances of a GSO dramatically.

For comparison look at the goal that (I think) Ianacheo scored for Leicester against Forest the other day, where the Forest keeper came out and missed the ball and even though the defender was right on Ianacheo, the attacker still managed to release the ball towards the goal with enough pace and direction to score. Because there was no keeper in position it makes a goal much, much more likely even just due to a fluke shot if nothing else.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13852 on: Yesterday at 07:31:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:38:00 pm
Eh? The ball obviously ends up at Konate's feet my friend because of Kelleher's foul.

Pretty condescending reply but okay, my friend.

The ball ends up at Konate's feet, in my opinion, because the Cardiff player doesn't make proper contact with the ball. He's then moving in the opposite direction to the ball when the contact with Kelleher is made, whilst concurrently the ball is running directly in Konate's path.

Could have gone either way in my opinion but it could never be overturned by VAR as there is more than enough doubt there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13853 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.

4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.

Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.

So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.

I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.

That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.

Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.

As I posted previously

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:30:38 pm
Quote
The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders

So we've got the general direction of the play (away from goal), likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball (not clear at all if he gets it before Konate), and location and number of defenders (Konate and likely van Dijk) all working in favour of Kelleher not denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Given everything to be considered for denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity, there is nothing really that works in the Cardiff player's favour.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13854 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
Quote
The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders
The first three I agree work in our favour; the last one, 'location and number of defenders' I think works against us esp the fact that we had no keeper in position. It means that the usual TWO players = No DOGSO was affected dramatically.

However I'm not trying to declare one way or the other, just to highlight how this was an unusual situation compared to most DOGSO assessments.

I personally think that the VAR made a misreading and missed the fact that the keeper was not in his goal area, but I might be wrong. The VAR and ref might both have felt that despite the keeper not being in position it still wasn't a GSO.

I'm happy to take it as it went in our favour
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13855 on: Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
The first three I agree work in our favour; the last one, 'location and number of defenders' I think works against us esp the fact that we had no keeper in position. It means that the usual TWO players = No DOGSO was affected dramatically.

But it's not the case that one of the criteria needs to be satisfied for there to be a DOGSO, all four need to be satisfied. Take the third one, if the forward is unlikely to keep the ball, there is no DOGSO regardless of the other three. If the last defender pulls down the striker, but the ball is already safely in the keeper's hands, the defender won't be sent off either.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
I personally think that the VAR made a misreading and missed the fact that the keeper was not in his goal area, but I might be wrong. The VAR and ref might both have felt that despite the keeper not being in position it still wasn't a GSO.

I guess we'll never know. Given how incompetent they are, it wouldn't surprise me if they forgot something as basic as that. Doesn't necessarily make the decision wrong, though. :)

For what it's worth, I thought the Jota penalty was a wrong decision and said so at the time, but I don't think we massively benefited from it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13856 on: Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
But it's not the case that one of the criteria needs to be satisfied for there to be a DOGSO, all four need to be satisfied. Take the third one, if the forward is unlikely to keep the ball, there is no DOGSO regardless of the other three. If the last defender pulls down the striker, but the ball is already safely in the keeper's hands, the defender won't be sent off either.
Fair point, if it is indeed the case that all four criteria must be in favour of a DOGSO in order for it to be given as such then I'd agree that it probably wasn't. Do we know if that is definitely the case?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13857 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Fair point, if it is indeed the case that all four criteria must be in favour of a DOGSO in order for it to be given as such then I'd agree that it probably wasn't. Do we know if that is definitely the case?

I'm pretty sure they are factors for consideration, rather than strict criteria where all 4 must be clearly met. For example probability of retaining the ball is not a "yes/no" criterion. If it is clearly not satisfied, than regardless of the other criteria it is probably correct that a red is not given. However, if the judgment is that it is possible, but perhaps unlikely then the other criteria are still relevant and if a case can be made strongly on the basis of the other factors it could be DOGSO.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13858 on: Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm
I'm pretty sure they are factors for consideration, rather than strict criteria where all 4 must be clearly met. For example probability of retaining the ball is not a "yes/no" criterion. If it is clearly not satisfied, than regardless of the other criteria it is probably correct that a red is not given. However, if the judgment is that it is possible, but perhaps unlikely then the other criteria are still relevant and if a case can be made strongly on the basis of the other factors it could be DOGSO.

Yeah, none of them are yes/no, all four are evaluated and the combination of all four needs to be sufficient. But if just one leans strongly against DOGSO, it's unlikely to be a red card.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13859 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm
Yeah, none of them are yes/no, all four are evaluated and the combination of all four needs to be sufficient. But if just one leans strongly against DOGSO, it's unlikely to be a red card.

Yes, but its a matter of degree. Clearly in this case we cannot say too strongly that the defender would not have been in control of the ball if not for the foul, so it does not vitiate the DOGSO by itself. The other factors are probably sufficient here. I do accept that there is enough scope for debate that its not an egregiously wrong decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13860 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
I think we can all agree Kelleher missed the ball.


Now what happens if the Cardiff City player hops over Kellehers challenge and is headed towards the ball/goal?

Does he have a goal scoring opportunity with the keeper out of the play?

Sure, he has to beat Konate to the ball. Maybe he does. Maybe Konate has a poor touch and the Cardiff City player wins the ball that way. Or maybe the Cardiff City attacker beats Konate to the ball. Does he shoot? Does Konate take one for the team, tackles him, and gets his own Red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity and Cardiff City just get a free kick. We will never know as it is all speculation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13861 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
I think we can all agree Kelleher missed the ball.


Now what happens if the Cardiff City player hops over Kellehers challenge and is headed towards the ball/goal?

Does he have a goal scoring opportunity with the keeper out of the play?

Sure, he has to beat Konate to the ball. Maybe he does. Maybe Konate has a poor touch and the Cardiff City player wins the ball that way. Or maybe the Cardiff City attacker beats Konate to the ball. Does he shoot? Does Konate take one for the team, tackles him, and gets his own Red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity and Cardiff City just get a free kick. We will never know as it is all speculation.

It's always speculation, unless it's a handball on the goalline, that's why they're judging likelihood. What I would say is that the fact that Kelleher missed the ball well before connecting with the striker suggests that the striker wasn't in control of the ball in the first place. Konate, if not necessarily clear favourite to gain possession, was at the very least in a position to make a successful sliding tackle and kick the ball into touch.

This is an interesting, though entirely different, example:

https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/pro-explains-why-joe-willis-hand-ball-nashville-did-not-warrant-red-card

I think most of us would at first glance scream for a red card, but it turns out the ref made the correct decision in booking the player, since, given the distance, he deemed it unlikely the shot would have resulted in a goal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13862 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
I think we can all agree Kelleher missed the ball.


Now what happens if the Cardiff City player hops over Kellehers challenge and is headed towards the ball/goal?

Does he have a goal scoring opportunity with the keeper out of the play?

Sure, he has to beat Konate to the ball. Maybe he does. Maybe Konate has a poor touch and the Cardiff City player wins the ball that way. Or maybe the Cardiff City attacker beats Konate to the ball. Does he shoot? Does Konate take one for the team, tackles him, and gets his own Red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity and Cardiff City just get a free kick. We will never know as it is all speculation.

You've just basically explained why it isn't denial of a goal scoring opportunity. Too many ifs buts and maybes 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13863 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
You've just basically explained why it isn't denial of a goal scoring opportunity. Too many ifs buts and maybes 

Maybe.

But if that were Mo or Sadio or even Curtis Jones being taken out by the keeper who missed the ball, i'd suspect many would think the chances of our player being in on goal with a goal scoring opportunity would be high.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13864 on: Today at 06:28:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
I think we can all agree Kelleher missed the ball.


Now what happens if the Cardiff City player hops over Kellehers challenge and is headed towards the ball/goal?

Does he have a goal scoring opportunity with the keeper out of the play?

Sure, he has to beat Konate to the ball. Maybe he does. Maybe Konate has a poor touch and the Cardiff City player wins the ball that way. Or maybe the Cardiff City attacker beats Konate to the ball. Does he shoot? Does Konate take one for the team, tackles him, and gets his own Red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity and Cardiff City just get a free kick. We will never know as it is all speculation.

He's one on one with Konate. A one on one with the goalkeeper is a goal scoring opportunity.

How is a one on one with a defender who can't use his hands not a goal scoring opportunity. Think I heard this in the Anfield Wrap and it's a valid point
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13865 on: Today at 07:06:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.



I would say the Kelleher decision is more down to the ref. He made an immediate yellow call and the burden of the overturn call is always hard - presumably which is why the Jota one (still a pen, if you ask me) got such flak. If Friend had just given it on the pitch, there'd be 85% less complaints.

Was surprised to see Maguire get done for exactly the thing that happened to Villa against United (i.e. blocking off from an offside position). It brings up the issue of the Fornals goal against us for West Ham where Bowen is running offside into the covering defender (VVD) and blocking him from an offside position. It's logically the same thing. It doesn't feel like the same thing. All three calls feel spurious if you ask me. If being in an offside position isn't an offence, then you can stand wherever you want for a FK if you don't make an attempt for the ball.

By contrast, Firmino being offside against Palace and going for the header but getting nowhere near it feels far more like an offside to me than any of those three calls.


The handball against United is a consequence of them trying to achieve consistency in the handball law. For years, the handball laws were accidental handball is not an infringement, but it was always given as a foul if it essentially controlled the ball for you. (To some extent, this is still true in the middle of the pitch, where things are still referee'd differently than the box.)  With that law, lots of people moaned about inconsistency in the handball laws then, but the attempts to make the handball law thorough and cover all eventualities has made them far worse than the kind of moral judgement call refs were making (admittedly inconsistently) for years.

Ultimately, accidentally handling the ball is not an offence in football, and never was until three seasons ago when it was determined that it somehow became an offence if a goal was scored as a part of the play. This is braindead law-making. It's the equivalent of determining that it is legal to drive at 150kmph unless someone dies as a result, in which case it's a crime.

The ball flicked up into Watmore's hand from him own bad control, play on. Or just blow for a free out immediately and don't put it in the hands of VAR, and take the ref being "wrong" by the letter of the law, but right by the spirit of the law.

The only way to make a handball law that suits everyone is to literally spell out a HUGE variety of potential handball cases (far more than they have at the moment) and what is the decision for that consequence and for everyone playing the game to agree on them. That is NEVER going to happen if you ask me.

I think the handball law at the moment is better than it was two years ago when they, for example, ruled out a goal against Spurs for an accidental handball by Firmino on the halfway line three passes before a goal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13866 on: Today at 08:29:20 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:28:43 am
He's one on one with Konate. A one on one with the goalkeeper is a goal scoring opportunity.

How is a one on one with a defender who can't use his hands not a goal scoring opportunity. Think I heard this in the Anfield Wrap and it's a valid point

How is a player that doesn't have possession of the ball deemed to be on a one on one with a defender?
At no point does the Cardiff player touch the ball in the incident, and after he tries to nick it past Kelleher but misses, he likely never gains possession of it even if Kelleher doesn't take him out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13867 on: Today at 08:35:36 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
Maybe.

But if that were Mo or Sadio or even Curtis Jones being taken out by the keeper who missed the ball, i'd suspect many would think the chances of our player being in on goal with a goal scoring opportunity would be high.

If it was Salah or Mane then the penalty deffo would not have been given.

They've had worse fouls than that in the area and get fuck all of the English 'referees'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13868 on: Today at 08:39:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:35:36 am
If it was Salah or Mane then the penalty deffo would not have been given.

They've had worse fouls than that in the area and get fuck all of the English 'referees'

No one is talking about a penalty
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13869 on: Today at 10:49:57 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm

But if that were Mo or Sadio or even Curtis Jones being taken out by the keeper who missed the ball, i'd suspect many would think the chances of our player being in on goal with a goal scoring opportunity would be high.

If that were a Liverpool player being taken out by the keeper I'd be seething if a red card wasn't given. We all would. Well apart from Barney.

It's quite a simple thing now though. His case is based on the Cardiff attacker missing the ball before Kelleher cleaned him out. He's argued that strange idea at least twice. This, he appears to think, means that the ball would have run through to Konate if you rule Kelleher out of the picture. It's an extremely poor reading of what happened.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13870 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm
The fact that people are still arguing over those decisions in here shows that the whole pretext for VAR is wrong.  There is subjectivity written into the laws of the game and no matter how many times you view the replays you're still going to have disagreements.

So you've basically made the game worse by having these constant interventions, and you haven't actually solved any problems.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13871 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:14:43 pm
The fact that people are still arguing over those decisions in here shows that the whole pretext for VAR is wrong.  There is subjectivity written into the laws of the game and no matter how many times you view the replays you're still going to have disagreements.

So you've basically made the game worse by having these constant interventions, and you haven't actually solved any problems.
I think the Bergwijn offside was an excellent use of VAR and, for me, what it was intended for.  The assistant referee missed the offside, it wasn't particularly close and VAR corrected the error.

It gets stupid when it's making judgments on millimetre offsides or subjective decisions.  Was a handball deliberate?  Was a tackle high enough to warrant an upgrade to a red card?  Was contact in the penalty area initiated by the forward or the defender?

For me anything subjective should be left to the on-field officials and offside decisions should only be overturned where there's an obvious error (don't ask me what qualifies as an obvious error - the length of a ruler - but I'm sure something could be agreed and coded into the VAR line-drawing algorithm).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13872 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:57 am
If that were a Liverpool player being taken out by the keeper I'd be seething if a red card wasn't given. We all would. Well apart from Barney.

It's quite a simple thing now though. His case is based on the Cardiff attacker missing the ball before Kelleher cleaned him out. He's argued that strange idea at least twice. This, he appears to think, means that the ball would have run through to Konate if you rule Kelleher out of the picture. It's an extremely poor reading of what happened.

Can you provide any other examples of a player being sent off for the denial of a goal scoring opportunity when the opposition player doesn't at any point have control of the ball, and it is at best dubious whether he would have gained control of the ball?
My case isn't solely based on the Cardiff player missing the ball, but it's a fact that he did. If he didn't miss it, he is taking it out wide away from goal anyway.
The things the ref has to consider have been posted multiple times but you are just choosing to ignore it.

You should maybe read the link Bored posted above. But I'll guess that you won't as you just want to stick to your guns that Cardiff were hard done by and we were gifted an incorrect decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13873 on: Today at 01:31:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:23:26 pm
I think the Bergwijn offside was an excellent use of VAR and, for me, what it was intended for.  The assistant referee missed the offside, it wasn't particularly close and VAR corrected the error.

It gets stupid when it's making judgments on millimetre offsides or subjective decisions.  Was a handball deliberate?  Was a tackle high enough to warrant an upgrade to a red card?  Was contact in the penalty area initiated by the forward or the defender?

For me anything subjective should be left to the on-field officials and offside decisions should only be overturned where there's an obvious error (don't ask me what qualifies as an obvious error - the length of a ruler - but I'm sure something could be agreed and coded into the VAR line-drawing algorithm).
I'm not even convinced that was a howler though?  It was offside, don't get me wrong, but not miles off and I think if it had been given back in the day no one would have complained too much.

The real howlers with offside are relatively rare I think, although I'd love to see some stats to back that up, average distance of overturned offsides or something.  The fact that Sterling vs City is always still brought up as the example tells the story I think.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13874 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:14:43 pm
The fact that people are still arguing over those decisions in here shows that the whole pretext for VAR is wrong.  There is subjectivity written into the laws of the game and no matter how many times you view the replays you're still going to have disagreements.

So you've basically made the game worse by having these constant interventions, and you haven't actually solved any problems.

It would be nice if some people actually watched the replays too though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13875 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:26:45 pm
Can you provide any other examples of a player being sent off for the denial of a goal scoring opportunity when the opposition player doesn't at any point have control of the ball, and it is at best dubious whether he would have gained control of the ball?
My case isn't solely based on the Cardiff player missing the ball, but it's a fact that he did. If he didn't miss it, he is taking it out wide away from goal anyway.
The things the ref has to consider have been posted multiple times but you are just choosing to ignore it.

You should maybe read the link Bored posted above. But I'll guess that you won't as you just want to stick to your guns that Cardiff were hard done by and we were gifted an incorrect decision.

If Kelleher doesn't come out, Harris gets to the ball first. He had the beating of Konate who was just slightly behind him. Harris tries to kick the ball past Kelleher as he sees Kelleher steaming in. He misses it. He adjusted to the situation which is what made him miss.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13876 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:34:09 pm
It would be nice if some people actually watched the replays too though.

I think this comment is a good example of the way your brain works. You've said it three times now I think. I very much doubt there is anyone commenting on the sending off who hasn't watched the replays. Probably they've watched them umpteen times, from all possible angles too. It seems ridiculous and self-defeating to base your argument on the fact that you're one of the few who has actually seen the incident we're all talking about.

