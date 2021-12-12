https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715



I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.



Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.