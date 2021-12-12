« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 650694 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13840 on: Today at 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:34:36 pm
Astonishing! Konate the favourite to get to the ball?  Had there been no foul, the Cardiff player and the ball would have been on the right side of the goalie. Konate would have been on the left. The ball would have been at the Cardiff player's feet. That much is obvious. Then it becomes a question of whether Konate could have recovered enough ground to close down a shot at goal. No one can know this for certain. Some will say he might have done. I'd say unlikely. But in way it doesn't matter. It would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity. And that was denied by the foul. That's usually enough for a Red card. In fact the opportunity would have been much easier than it usually is in situations where the last defender commits the foul because in this case the remaining player (Konate) was still behind the ball AND wouldn't have been able to use his hands.

Which goes back to my original point. Just celebrate the fact that VAR got it wrong and did us a favour. We're on a hot streak at the moment with these decisions. Let's hope it continues.

The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,081
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13841 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet. You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

Eh? The ball obviously ends up at Konate's feet my friend because of Kelleher's foul.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13842 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

I don't think the Cardiff player makes any contact with the ball at all having watched the clip BoRed posted. So in that case, had there been no contact from Kelleher, he doesn't even have possession of it and as you say, Konate gets the ball.

No idea why Yorkykopite is so determined with the narrative that we have been on the right end of a wrong decision here, we clearly haven't. We've been on the right end of a right decision.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,081
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13843 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:42:43 pm
I don't think the Cardiff player makes any contact with the ball at all having watched the clip BoRed posted. So in that case, had there been no contact from Kelleher, he doesn't even have possession of it and as you say, Konate gets the ball. 

I think maybe you're taking the piss now, but I'll give it one more go.

Yes, the Cardiff player doesn't touch the ball. Why? Because he's taken out by Kelleher just before he can touch it.  True, the ball does roll eventually to Konate. But only because the player who would have taken the ball was wiped out! If you honestly cannot understand what happened, even with the film in front of you, I suspect you're beyond help.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13844 on: Today at 05:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:51:33 pm
I think maybe you're taking the piss now, but I'll give it one more go.

Yes, the Cardiff player doesn't touch the ball. Why? Because he's taken out by Kelleher just before he can touch it.  True, the ball does roll eventually to Konate. But only because the player who would have taken the ball was wiped out! If you honestly cannot understand what happened, even with the film in front of you, I suspect you're beyond help.  ;D

Have you even watched the video? The ball is past him before Kelleher takes him out. If he evades contact, he's going in a different direction to where the ball is going. He doesn't lose control of it because of the contact from Kelleher. He never had it, and likely wouldn't have got it anyway.

Just in case you haven't watched it, here it is. The ball is past him. He tried to nick it past Kelleher but missed. The ball is going towards the goal line, the player is going towards the side line. Contact with Kelleher has not yet happened in this image, but the ball has gone. The player is not in control of it, and that has nothing to do with being taken out by Kelleher.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:10 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,081
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13845 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:59:17 pm
Have you even watched the video? The ball is past him before Kelleher takes him out. If he evades contact, he's going in a different direction to where the ball is going. He doesn't lose control of it because of the contact from Kelleher. He never had it, and likely wouldn't have got it anyway.

Just in case you haven't watched it, here it is. The ball is past him. He tried to nick it past Kelleher but missed. The ball is going towards the goal line, the player is going towards the side line. Contact with Kelleher has not yet happened in this image, but the ball has gone. The player is not in control of it, and that has nothing to do with being taken out by Kelleher.

Again, you've got the film in front of you and you literally can't read what is happening.

The Cardiff player does not try and nick it past Kelleher and miss. Take a close look. Kelleher got to the ball first. He should have cleared it quite easily. But he mistimed his kick, failed even to touch the ball and took out the Cardiff man instead.

Over to the referee. The ref isn't asked to judge 'What would have happened if Kelleher had dummied the ball and let it run through to Konate?' He's asked to judge,  'What would have happened if the forward hadn't been brought down?' The answer is absolutely clear, at least in the first phase. The forward would not have needed to take evasive action. He would simply have run on and collected the ball. If you think Konate would have beaten him to it then....I don't know.....I pity you!  Then the second phase would prompt the question, 'Having collected the ball was Konate in a good position to stop him shooting on goal?' The answer is probably no.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13846 on: Today at 06:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:21:36 pm
Again, you've got the film in front of you and you literally can't read what is happening.

The Cardiff player does not try and nick it past Kelleher and miss. Take a close look. Kelleher got to the ball first. He should have cleared it quite easily. But he mistimed his kick, failed even to touch the ball and took out the Cardiff man instead.

Over to the referee. The ref isn't asked to judge 'What would have happened if Kelleher had dummied the ball and let it run through to Konate?' He's asked to judge,  'What would have happened if the forward hadn't been brought down?' The answer is absolutely clear, at least in the first phase. The forward would not have needed to take evasive action. He would simply have run on and collected the ball. If you think Konate would have beaten him to it then....I don't know.....I pity you!  Then the second phase would prompt the question, 'Having collected the ball was Konate in a good position to stop him shooting on goal?' The answer is probably no.

I can only deem from this response that you haven't watched it and you don't intend to either. Let's leave it at that then as there's no point if you're not going to bother 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13847 on: Today at 06:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.
I still have no idea why people think either of these are wrong.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,550
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13848 on: Today at 06:58:25 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:13:40 pm
https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715

I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.
Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.

4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.

Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.

So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.

I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.

That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.

Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:45 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 539
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13849 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
This was actually the first time that I've seen the video of the Kelleher incident as I missed some of the game on Saturday.  You can definitely count me in the group that thinks VAR got it wrong for both the Jota penalty and the Kelleher red card.  The Jota incident was a foul IMO, but it should never have been a VAR overturn because of the ridiculously high bar that has been set.  And I also agree that VAR got the DOGSO check wrong as he didn't include the fact that the GK was not behind Konate.  It would have to be a very rare set of events for a GK bringing down a striker outside the box not to be a red card.

So I think that is two decisions in our favour personally, but neither as bad as either of the missed red cards for Kane and Creswell, or the missed penalty for Jota against Spurs.  So we are still at least -1, and still -2 in the PL.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13850 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:58:25 pm
Both DOGSO and Serious Foul Play were checked for by VAR. The commentator on my stream commented upon the fact that the DOGSO check was done first and after it was complete the check for Serious Foul Play check commenced and was completed without a change to the ref's original decision.

4pool is correct that this incident was a little different from the usual DOGSO contender because usually in such a case there's a keeper on the line and then a check to see if the last outfield defender is covering - so essentially there is a check to see if TWO opposition players are there to deal with the attacker - one outfielder and one keeper, with the extra power the keeper has to handle the ball.

Or put it another way a 'clear goal scoring opportunity' is normally defined as an attacker having a chance to have a one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

But this time the goalkeeper was the defender who committed the putative offence and so the goal itself was open and only one defender, Konate, had any chance of preventing a CGSO. But of course a one-on-one with Konate as an outfielder is not the same as there being a one-one-one with a keeper. For starters Konate would be roughly level with the attacker, and running in the same direction, not facing him making the goal look smaller etc, all those things a keeper can do via positioning. And secondly, crucially, Konate can't use his hands to prevent a goal, whereas a keeper can.

So here we had one outfielder compared to the usual situtaion of an outfielder and a keeper. A very unusual situation.

I think the VAR made a mistake in his reading of the situation. I think the refs are so used to just checking if the last outfielder is well positioned, or not, that he completely forgot that in this instance there was no keeper between the sticks. He just checked Konate's position and decided that he could have 'covered'. Maybe he could have, but he'd have been 'covering' with no keeper, where there normally is one in a DOGSO assessment.

That's just the DOGSO part I'm commenting upon. I've no opinion on the SFP part. Seen them given and seen them not given.

Thus if we did 'get away with one' I think it's because the VAR did not read the situation properly and reacted in the way he normally would when a keeper was still in situ in the goal and the check is only to see if the outfield defender can 'cover'.
I hadn't considered that point till they made it on the Anfield Wrap. I think that should be considered but it still isn't a clear goalscoring oppurtunity for me. The ball lands write next to Konate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Up
« previous next »
 