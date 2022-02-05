« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346] 347   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 650499 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13800 on: February 5, 2022, 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: penga on July  4, 2017, 05:55:18 pm

I repeat, would you be happy to accept such a blatant action as Maradona's hand of god against you team or Henry's handball that denied Ireland a historic entry into the world cup? For me the stakes are simply too high to allow such blatant wrong decisions to stand. What about a wrong decision affecting the outcome in a 200-300mil worth play-off in the championship? What if Man Utd scored one of their many offside goals to win the title or beat us? What about mistaken identity? What about a ref forgetting a player has been booked twice already and giving him a 3rd yellow (Australia vs Croatia 2006 WC)? Do you not feel more intense anger when blatant decisions go against Liverpool as they so often do?

Maradonas hand of god goal remains my favourite non liverpool goal of all time. .
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13801 on: February 5, 2022, 11:49:41 am »
The handball law is just a joke. How is it fair that different decisions have to be made because of what happens after the handball? A defender can handball it onto an attackers hand and the attacker will be the one penalised. An attacker can handball it in the goal and be penalised, unless a teammate "steals" the goal on the line, in which case it's okay.

Mental.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,056
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13802 on: February 5, 2022, 12:14:20 pm »
It happened against Man Utd, so you know the interpretation will be changed.

Wonder if Taylor will get set down next week.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13803 on: February 5, 2022, 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February  5, 2022, 11:49:41 am
The handball law is just a joke. How is it fair that different decisions have to be made because of what happens after the handball? A defender can handball it onto an attackers hand and the attacker will be the one penalised. An attacker can handball it in the goal and be penalised, unless a teammate "steals" the goal on the line, in which case it's okay.

Mental.

Deliberate handball is still a free kick. I don't see this rule particularly difficult to understand. .

It's the interpretation of whether the lad meant to handle it
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13804 on: February 5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm »
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13805 on: February 5, 2022, 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February  5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.

I called it right away that it should've stood, but I wouldn't have been surprised had it been ruled out. No one is denying it hit the lads hand, but to me it didn't seem like he gained that much of an advantage by it and that's one of the considerations I believe
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13806 on: February 5, 2022, 01:49:47 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  5, 2022, 01:31:46 pm
Deliberate handball is still a free kick. I don't see this rule particularly difficult to understand. .

It's the interpretation of whether the lad meant to handle it

I'm not saying deliberate handball isn't a free-kick. The issue is that non-deliberate handball is deemed fine, unless the ball ends up in the net at which point it's not. You can't just randomly have a different rule just because of a particular outcome.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13807 on: February 5, 2022, 03:30:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February  5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.

Taylor didn't give it because he didn't see it. VAR decided it was fine. If VAR had asked Taylor to have a look at it, he'd have disallowed it.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,056
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13808 on: February 5, 2022, 04:34:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  5, 2022, 03:30:56 pm
Taylor didn't give it because he didn't see it. VAR decided it was fine. If VAR had asked Taylor to have a look at it, he'd have disallowed it.

That's not what PGMOL claimed. They claimed Taylor said it was an incidental handball. VAR then agreed.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13809 on: February 5, 2022, 07:27:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2022, 04:34:53 pm
That's not what PGMOL claimed. They claimed Taylor said it was an incidental handball. VAR then agreed.

In that case, I stand corrected. If that's what PGMOL claim, then it obviously must be so. ;)

Watch the replay, Taylor couldn't have had a clear view of the incident. If he had seen it and thought it was fine, he'd have at least waved play on, but there was no reaction at all.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,056
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13810 on: February 5, 2022, 08:23:11 pm »
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
On the 'handball', Anthony Taylor felt it was accidental as the ball had bounced up off his chest. VAR Stuart Attwell endorsed this interpretation.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13811 on: February 6, 2022, 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2022, 08:23:11 pm
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
On the 'handball', Anthony Taylor felt it was accidental as the ball had bounced up off his chest. VAR Stuart Attwell endorsed this interpretation.

Could the superman also instantly judge that the player's arm was in a natural position? Accidental doesn't come into it if it wasn't.

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy they allowed it to stand, but I'm not buying that Taylor, given his position, could clearly see everything that needed to be seen. When he saw Utd players remonstrating, his first reaction was to look at the linesman, he had no idea they were claiming handball.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,598
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13812 on: February 6, 2022, 02:03:59 pm »
Quote
Andrew Madley stood down for next round of fixtures
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13813 on: February 6, 2022, 02:18:28 pm »
Was surprised to see Madley refereeing today, wasn't it supposed to be Coote?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13814 on: Yesterday at 08:41:40 pm »
Remember when Villa had a goal disallowed against United for a weird offside and it was all "oh that wouldn' have happened if it was the other way around"...

 ;D ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,736
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13815 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  6, 2022, 02:18:28 pm
Was surprised to see Madley refereeing today, wasn't it supposed to be Coote?

Thought the same, maybe Coote chickened out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13816 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13817 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
When has it favoured us?

I am just over it. Nothing is going to change and the only way to stay sane is to not think about it and not listen to any of the pundits.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13818 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:52:32 am
When has it favoured us?

Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13819 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?

There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13820 on: Today at 11:27:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.

The Jota penalty was the right decision, as was the 'decision' not to increase Kelleher's punishment to a red. I'd have been extremely surprised if he was sent off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13821 on: Today at 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:24:31 am
There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks

Did you miss the weekend and last night?

I don't mind VAR going our way at all. It's about time it did. You can't win Titles on the rotten run of luck we had last season with VAR. Equally, it's about bloody time that Manchester United suffered some VAR reverses. Two games in a row now for them. The Middlesbrough decision was hilariously bad. We should be toasting VAR for a change. But.....nothing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13822 on: Today at 11:29:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.
VAR also saved Alisson from two red cards in the same game for Brazil.

Like I've always said, VAR is a great innovation  ;)
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13823 on: Today at 11:30:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
Maguire should have been sent off for what was a clear last-man foul. Incredible that he wasn't red carded for that.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13824 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:29:01 am
Did you miss the weekend and last night?

I don't mind VAR going our way at all. It's about time it did. You can't win Titles on the rotten run of luck we had last season with VAR. Equally, it's about bloody time that Manchester United suffered some VAR reverses. Two games in a row now for them. The Middlesbrough decision was hilariously bad. We should be toasting VAR for a change. But.....nothing.


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:24:31 am
There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks


On your point, the Middlesbrough decision was not hilariously bad. The current interpretation of the handball law was applied. That's got absolutely nothing to do with VAR.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,598
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13825 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Why would we toast VAR?

We got a borderline penalty go our way in the last minute of a game we were already winning, and a borderline red card go our way in cup game we'd likely still have won had our keeper been sent off. I'm not sure it makes up for the two point robbery we had at Spurs, which alone would probably make us all think a title challenge was a lot more likely. Let alone the Man City Vs Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal games and ours against West Ham. If anything its even more infuriating.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13826 on: Today at 11:40:40 am »
Sure, it doesn't make up for the Spurs game. But I didn't say it did. We all grumbled on and on about Tottenham, and the Wolves 'hand ball'. Me more than most I bet. But if you can't derive a bit of enjoyment from Kelleher staying on the pitch and the ref (with VAR's help) giving Jota a pen for running into the keeper then more's the pity.

In fact the Jota pen became even more enjoyable for me after the Cardiff player ran across Konate hoping for a pen and the ref (rightly backed by VAR) said "No".

Long may it continue.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13827 on: Today at 11:42:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:40:40 am
But if you can't derive a bit of enjoyment from Kelleher staying on the pitch and the ref (with VAR's help) giving Jota a pen for running into the keeper then more's the pity.

In fact the Jota pen became even more enjoyable for me after the Cardiff player ran across Konate hoping for a pen and the ref (rightly backed by VAR) said "No".

There's no reason to celebrate just because the officials gave the correct decision. It should be expected.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13828 on: Today at 11:44:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:42:56 am
There's no reason to celebrate just because the officials gave the correct decision. It should be expected.

Well obviously I agree with that. But it's great when they fuck it up and the Reds benefit. Why deny yourself that little bit of joy?

I'm still smiling at Bryan Hamilton's goal being chalked off.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,598
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13829 on: Today at 11:45:43 am »
I think I'll celebrate if we get a proper dodgy one that wins us points that weren't looking likely. Right now I hate the narrative that 'VAR has gone for us' when for a start both decisions were pretty borderline and that they in no way even come close for the scandalous decisions which have gone against us.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13830 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:30:47 am
Maguire should have been sent off for what was a clear last-man foul. Incredible that he wasn't red carded for that.

Not really incredible is it? The forward still had half a pitch to cover to the goal. Clear goal scoring opportunity it was not and we have regularly seen a yellow shown when the distance to the goal was similar.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13831 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 01:13:44 pm
Not really incredible is it? The forward still had half a pitch to cover to the goal. Clear goal scoring opportunity it was not and we have regularly seen a yellow shown when the distance to the goal was similar.

If Slabhead doesn't wipe him out, he's clean through for a 1 on 1. No covering defenders, just him and the keeper. That's a clear goal scoring opportunity in my book.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13832 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:53:19 pm
If Slabhead doesn't wipe him out, he's clean through for a 1 on 1. No covering defenders, just him and the keeper. That's a clear goal scoring opportunity in my book.

Ok fair enough. I disagree but whats the difference to the Kelleher situation then given that it correctly wasnt upgraded to a red or words (yours) to that effect.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13833 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 03:30:52 pm
Ok fair enough. I disagree but whats the difference to the Kelleher situation then given that it correctly wasnt upgraded to a red or words (yours) to that effect.

There was a covering defender
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13834 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:53:19 pm
If Slabhead doesn't wipe him out, he's clean through for a 1 on 1. No covering defenders, just him and the keeper. That's a clear goal scoring opportunity in my book.

I think it was the right decision as I don't think the forward was going to get the ball. De Gea, very surprisingly for him, was actually off his line.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,056
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13835 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:53 pm
There was a covering defender

You are correct that there was a covering defender.

However, if one wants to be picky, in a normal situation when a Ref considers a covering defender this also includes the fact that the keeper is in goal. So, 2 players back. A defender to beat and a keeper to beat.

With Kelleher out of goal and committing the foul, there was only a defender back and let's face it an easy route to score a goal with no one in front of goal. Which is a certain--clear goal scoring opportunity. Kick it past the defender on goal from 30-40 yards out and it's a goal. Try that with a keeper back in goal on a very slim chance of scoring.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13836 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:16:23 pm
You are correct that there was a covering defender.

However, if one wants to be picky, in a normal situation when a Ref considers a covering defender this also includes the fact that the keeper is in goal. So, 2 players back. A defender to beat and a keeper to beat.

With Kelleher out of goal and committing the foul, there was only a defender back and let's face it an easy route to score a goal with no one in front of goal. Which is a certain--clear goal scoring opportunity. Kick it past the defender on goal from 30-40 yards out and it's a goal. Try that with a keeper back in goal on a very slim chance of scoring.

https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715

I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,479
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13837 on: Today at 05:15:21 pm »
Don't think Kelleher should've got a red for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity, but he could easily have got a red for a dangerous tackle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,957
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13838 on: Today at 05:30:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:16:23 pm
You are correct that there was a covering defender.

However, if one wants to be picky, in a normal situation when a Ref considers a covering defender this also includes the fact that the keeper is in goal. So, 2 players back. A defender to beat and a keeper to beat.

With Kelleher out of goal and committing the foul, there was only a defender back and let's face it an easy route to score a goal with no one in front of goal. Which is a certain--clear goal scoring opportunity. Kick it past the defender on goal from 30-40 yards out and it's a goal. Try that with a keeper back in goal on a very slim chance of scoring.

If you want to be really picky, the law doesn't mention a goalkeeper, but it does mention a defender  ;D

Quote
DENYING A GOAL OR AN OBVIOUS GOAL-SCORING OPPORTUNITY

Where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by a handball offence the player is sent off wherever the offence occurs.

Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offending player is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off.

A player, sent-off player, substitute or substituted player who enters the field of play without the required referee's permission and interferes with play or an opponent and denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity is guilty of a sending-off offence

The following must be considered:

distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders

You could also argue that if the Cardiff player does get the ball, then he is taking it a good bit further out wide, meaning that also gives van Dijk extra time to get back to cover any effort the player has if he was able to retrieve the ball before Konate.

So we've got the general direction of the play (away from goal), likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball (not clear at all if he gets it before Konate), and location and number of defenders (Konate and likely van Dijk) all working in favour of Kelleher not denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:12 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,078
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13839 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:13:40 pm
https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715

I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.

Astonishing! Konate the favourite to get to the ball?  Had there been no foul, the Cardiff player and the ball would have been on the right side of the goalie. Konate would have been on the left. The ball would have been at the Cardiff player's feet. That much is obvious. Then it becomes a question of whether Konate could have recovered enough ground to close down a shot at goal. No one can know this for certain. Some will say he might have done. I'd say unlikely. But in way it doesn't matter. It would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity. And that was denied by the foul. That's usually enough for a Red card. In fact the opportunity would have been much easier than it usually is in situations where the last defender commits the foul because in this case the remaining player (Konate) was still behind the ball AND wouldn't have been able to use his hands.

Which goes back to my original point. Just celebrate the fact that VAR got it wrong and did us a favour. We're on a hot streak at the moment with these decisions. Let's hope it continues.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346] 347   Go Up
« previous next »
 