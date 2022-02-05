https://twitter.com/PoorEPLreferees/status/1490320860426739715



I wouldn't call that a clear goal scoring opportunity. To begin with, if Kelleher hadn't fouled the attacker, Konate would have still been favourite to get to the ball first (that's why the red card check was only for serious foul play and not for denying a goalscoring opportunity). It would have been different if the "covering defender" was somewhere half-way between the striker and the goal. That's why the "last defender" gets sent off only if the striker would have had a clear run on goal otherwise.



Astonishing! Konate the favourite to get to the ball? Had there been no foul, the Cardiff player and the ball would have been on the right side of the goalie. Konate would have been on the left. The ball would have been at the Cardiff player's feet. That much is obvious. Then it becomes a question of whether Konate could have recovered enough ground to close down a shot at goal. No one can know this for certain. Some will say he might have done. I'd say unlikely. But in way it doesn't matter. It would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity. And that was denied by the foul. That's usually enough for a Red card. In fact the opportunity would have been much easier than it usually is in situations where the last defender commits the foul because in this case the remaining player (Konate) was still behind the ball AND wouldn't have been able to use his hands.Which goes back to my original point. Just celebrate the fact that VAR got it wrong and did us a favour. We're on a hot streak at the moment with these decisions. Let's hope it continues.