You are correct that there was a covering defender.
However, if one wants to be picky, in a normal situation when a Ref considers a covering defender this also includes the fact that the keeper is in goal. So, 2 players back. A defender to beat and a keeper to beat.
With Kelleher out of goal and committing the foul, there was only a defender back and let's face it an easy route to score a goal with no one in front of goal. Which is a certain--clear goal scoring opportunity. Kick it past the defender on goal from 30-40 yards out and it's a goal. Try that with a keeper back in goal on a very slim chance of scoring.
If you want to be really
picky, the law doesn't mention a goalkeeper, but it does mention a defender
DENYING A GOAL OR AN OBVIOUS GOAL-SCORING OPPORTUNITY
Where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by a handball offence the player is sent off wherever the offence occurs.
Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offending player is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off.
A player, sent-off player, substitute or substituted player who enters the field of play without the required referee's permission and interferes with play or an opponent and denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity is guilty of a sending-off offence
The following must be considered:
distance between the offence and the goal
general direction of the play
likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
location and number of defenders
You could also argue that if the Cardiff player does get the ball, then he is taking it a good bit further out wide, meaning that also gives van Dijk extra time to get back to cover any effort the player has if he was able to retrieve the ball before Konate.
So we've got the general direction of the play (away from goal), likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball (not clear at all if he gets it before Konate), and location and number of defenders (Konate and likely van Dijk) all working in favour of Kelleher not denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.