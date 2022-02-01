The crazy thing about the conspiracy is that no one in the media or at the club seems to have picked up on it yet. It's only been the excellent work of Liverpool fans on here who have worked so hard to expose the truth. Along with the excellent work of the Utd fans on RedCafe who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team. And the excellent work of the City fans on BlueMoon who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team. And the excellent work of fans of the smaller clubs who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their clubs and the blatant favouritism shown to the big clubs in the league.



I genuinely think you were happier at us getting a 'dodgy' penalty against Palace than us winning the game. A late Christmas pressie.If it honestly offends you that much Tubby (and it certainly seems to) why not ignore it? Or better yet, report any posts that you think are beyond the pale. I feel like I can speak for everyone here....they dont care what United fans on RedCafe have to say and they certainly dont care what the bots on BlueMoon have to say (as much as I suspect you spend a fair bit of time there.....). In this instance people are asking a pretty sensible question of why a big deal is being made of a referee giving a marginal decision against us, to the point that he's been 'stood down', when others who have performed far worse are ignored. Completely fair question. Completely fair to ask why that's happened now but Paul Tierney was straight back at it after the Spurs game. It genuinely is odd with some posters, you're so keen to jump all over any questions being asked of officials (usually with the old 'where's the evidence' line and the few cliches you've managed to get in).Football fans think their club is hard done by. Shock horror Tubby, you've bought some brand new information to light.Here you go:I suggest you take a few hours to edit wikipedia for true accuracy. Those absolute loons have put that there was a match fixing conspiracy in a top European League.I imagine if Andy had the inclination (and he probably does.....) he'd post a list of the unexplainable decisions given against us and for others since the start of last season. Not shit decisions, but genuinely unexplainable ones (we can do that now we have VAR, there's no 'referee didn't see it' excuse). And if he did so, I'll guarantee you'd go 'Oh just shit officials, oh that one was just shit officials, that one there....yeah just shit officials something something BlueMoon tin foil hat'