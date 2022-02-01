« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 647392 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13760 on: February 1, 2022, 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on February  1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Apparently Kevin Friend is being stood down from the next round of PL fixtures because of the pen he gave us against Palace. I mean what the fuck is going on? It really wasnt that bad a decision, you could completely see why it was given, unlike so many others this season. How hes getting punished for that one decision, yet Paul Tierney faced none for his outrageously bad performance in our match against Spurs is mind boggling.

Its a warning to other refs- don't dare give marginal decisions in Liverpool's favour
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13761 on: February 1, 2022, 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on February  1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Apparently Kevin Friend is being stood down from the next round of PL fixtures because of the pen he gave us against Palace. I mean what the fuck is going on? It really wasnt that bad a decision, you could completely see why it was given, unlike so many others this season. How hes getting punished for that one decision, yet Paul Tierney faced none for his outrageously bad performance in our match against Spurs is mind boggling.
Its getting harder to see anything other than corruption. We used to say its just ineptness but this call to stand him down despite it clearly not being the worse decision this season and him being encouraged to reconsider by VAR. Next well hear of Pawson and Tierney getting pay rises, something dodgy about this for sure.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13762 on: February 1, 2022, 07:24:53 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous. It wasVAR that told him to change his mind! As others have said, its only because it was against Liverpool. There have been numerous decisions that were far worse and nothing done. Its just shit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13763 on: February 1, 2022, 07:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on February  1, 2022, 03:38:54 pm
to be honest, Kevin Friend should be stood down from all matches regardless. Typical that he gets into trouble when he actually gives us something
Some decisions aside... I thought Friend was a friendly?
He gave us a few during his time so far, iirc...

Quote from: rawcusk8 on February  1, 2022, 07:08:26 pm
Its getting harder to see anything other than corruption. We used to say its just ineptness but this call to stand him down despite it clearly not being the worse decision this season and him being encouraged to reconsider by VAR. Next well hear of Pawson and Tierney getting pay rises, something dodgy about this for sure.
Doesn't even "even out" "anymore"..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13764 on: February 1, 2022, 07:37:39 pm »
Its odd Friend is being made the scapegoat here when he didnt give the penalty initially. VAR spent ages replaying the incident and told him he should look again.

Obviously he then changed his mind but hes been put under pressure from VAR to do so.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13765 on: February 1, 2022, 07:48:11 pm »
These decisions tend to be made as a reaction to media influence, rather than following some kind of internal process. For that reason I'd still put the decision down to incompetence rather than corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13766 on: February 1, 2022, 08:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on February  1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Apparently Kevin Friend is being stood down from the next round of PL fixtures because of the pen he gave us against Palace. I mean what the fuck is going on? It really wasnt that bad a decision, you could completely see why it was given, unlike so many others this season. How hes getting punished for that one decision, yet Paul Tierney faced none for his outrageously bad performance in our match against Spurs is mind boggling.

Just seen this elsewhere ,but no source. Cant be true? Perhaps he aint reffing, but someone surely making the rest up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13767 on: February 1, 2022, 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on February  1, 2022, 08:44:55 pm
Just seen this elsewhere ,but no source. Cant be true? Perhaps he aint reffing, but someone surely making the rest up.

The Times has it.

Edit: other outlets like The Echo are now picking it up as well.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13768 on: February 1, 2022, 09:10:47 pm »
Gob smacked.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13769 on: Yesterday at 01:20:58 am »
All the proof I needed that it's no longer a "RAWK conspiracy".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13770 on: Yesterday at 04:08:05 am »
fuck me..what a bunch of fucking incompetent goat shaggers do we have in PMGOL

i not a big fan of friend's officiating but that was the correct call. Or do we have to have another VVD incident which will go unpunished just because he was looking for another ACL injury.

It wasn't even a game changing penalty.

fucking c*nts.

I'm pretty sure andy is loving this ;D

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13771 on: Yesterday at 06:00:35 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on February  1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Apparently Kevin Friend is being stood down from the next round of PL fixtures because of the pen he gave us against Palace. I mean what the fuck is going on? It really wasnt that bad a decision, you could completely see why it was given, unlike so many others this season. How hes getting punished for that one decision, yet Paul Tierney faced none for his outrageously bad performance in our match against Spurs is mind boggling.
Wasnt that only his 8th premier league game of the season the Liverpool/Palace one?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13772 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 am »
Are there any other instances of this? What happened to the ref who ruined the Arsenal Man City game?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13773 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:48:10 am
Are there any other instances of this? What happened to the ref who ruined the Arsenal Man City game?

That's what makes it so strange. It's like to know what the rationale is for this because it's by far from the worst decisions that've been made this season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13774 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:53:35 am
That's what makes it so strange. It's like to know what the rationale is for this because it's by far from the worst decisions that've been made this season

Not according to (Man City paid ambassador and completely impartial BBC pundit) Micah Richards
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13775 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 am »
Literally every decision was against us this season except that one against Palace, and they're highlighting exactly that one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13776 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 am »
It would help if they explain what he did wrong so we can all learn the rules? I know it won't happen but I am intrigued. It was a foul in the box......end of story.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13777 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:53:35 am
That's what makes it so strange. It's like to know what the rationale is for this because it's by far from the worst decisions that've been made this season

The worst decision I can remember from this season was the one that gave Man City the winning penalty against Wolves. The ball smacked the fella on the back and the ref - supported by VAR - awarded a penalty for hand ball.

The decision to give us a pen at Palace was terrible, but it's not even the worse one Jota has been involved in. The decision to overlook him being clattered inside the box at Spurs is that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13778 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:14 am
The worst decision I can remember from this season was the one that gave Man City the winning penalty against Wolves. The ball smacked the fella on the back and the ref - supported by VAR - awarded a penalty for hand ball.

The decision to give us a pen at Palace was terrible, but it's not even the worse one Jota has been involved in. The decision to overlook him being clattered inside the box at Spurs is that.

The keeper clatters him. It wasn't terrible.
Agree with the Spurs one though. I'd also add Ederson clattering the Newcastle player off the ball and that being waved away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13779 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm »
Just seen we've got Coote as ref this weekend. They're definitely trying to sneak him back onto our games using the "lesser" cup competitions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13780 on: Yesterday at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Just seen we've got Coote as ref this weekend. They're definitely trying to sneak him back onto our games using the "lesser" cup competitions.
He referred our game against Shrewsbury last round as well - he wasn't bad in that one to be fair, but not many tough calls had to made. Still an ass
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13781 on: Yesterday at 01:17:16 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:20:58 am
All the proof I needed that it's no longer a "RAWK conspiracy".

With all the evidence from literally years just sitting there, it's been pretty obvious for a while.

They haven't even bothered pretending for quite a while.

Doesn't help that some refs have admitted that their decisions fit a narrative and that the head of the league says that certain teams get decisions for the brand image.

And that team seems to receive the most beneficial decisions year in - year out regardless of their number of attacks, possession or touches in the box. That could still mean many are still penalties, but when you see them - to be charitable - many appear ridiculously soft and you can see identical situations where the same decisions aren't made elsewhere.

The only way it would ever be addressed would be if the media got involved, but they are on the same gravy train and 'arguments earn money' bandwagon.

VAR was brought in to make sure that bias (imagined or real) would no longer affect the game and identical scenarious would result in identical decisions across the board.

That hasn't happened and doesn't happen and still certain clubs get VAR decisions that seem ludicrous compared against many other decisions made across the seasons VAR has been in play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13782 on: Yesterday at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 01:14:29 pm
He referred our game against Shrewsbury last round as well - he wasn't bad in that one to be fair, but not many tough calls had to made. Still an ass

Yeah and Preston in the LC.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13783 on: Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:17:16 pm
With all the evidence from literally years just sitting there, it's been pretty obvious for a while.

What's the very best piece of evidence of a conspiracy against Liverpool Andy? The single document, if you like, that makes you think "Oh, I'd now like to read all the rest."

I don't mean Liverpool goals wrongly disallowed or opposition goals wrongly awarded. These are presumably results or consequences of the conspiracy. I mean actual evidence that there is a conspiracy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13784 on: Yesterday at 02:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm
What's the very best piece of evidence of a conspiracy against Liverpool Andy? The single document, if you like, that makes you think "Oh, I'd now like to read all the rest."

I don't mean Liverpool goals wrongly disallowed or opposition goals wrongly awarded. These are presumably results or consequences of the conspiracy. I mean actual evidence that there is a conspiracy.
Sometimes  you just have to open your eyes.

The amount of ridiculous decisions that go against us is completely disproportionate to how the games are played and the decisions that go against other clubs. The one time a debatable decision goes in our favour, the ref gets stood down. It wasnt even a bad decision really, a strong case for a penalty as the keeper came rushing out and clattered Jota.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13785 on: Yesterday at 02:31:31 pm »
Don't remember such a massive fucking fuss being made over this, which really was a diabolical decision...



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13786 on: Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:21:54 pm
Sometimes  you just have to open your eyes.

My eyes are truly open. I'm honestly willing to read any leaked* document that shows the existence or operation of a conspiracy against us. I promise to really concentrate.

*I'm imagining the document will have to be a leaked one, otherwise it wouldn't be much of a conspiracy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13787 on: Yesterday at 02:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm
What's the very best piece of evidence of a conspiracy against Liverpool Andy? The single document, if you like, that makes you think "Oh, I'd now like to read all the rest."

I don't mean Liverpool goals wrongly disallowed or opposition goals wrongly awarded. These are presumably results or consequences of the conspiracy. I mean actual evidence that there is a conspiracy.

Is it a conspiracy?

Is bias a conspiracy?

Does anyone think it's even a conspiracy?

I mean if the person running a league says something about officials and a team, that's factual isn't it?

If a referee (or more than one) says that decisions for certain clubs is skewed then is that a conspiracy? Isn't it factual? It was actually reported on media.

If certain referees buck the trends with a club statistically then that's statistical evidence isn't it?

If certain clubs buck the trends with statistics then that's statistical evidence isn't it?


Is bias/favouritism a conspiracy? Football is a game and I've been told for years that disagreement and fans being annoyed is 'good for the game' - I've seen people that run the league saying that decisions for certain clubs is important for the brand. I've seen refs saying that some games or clubs are reffed based on narrative

If a player is sent off for a red card offence after 70 minutes then that's accepted and done. if a player is sent off for a red card offence after a few minutes then does that always happen? It happened to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

We can already see three decisions that were clear reds ignored this season alone.

We can see we're top of the fair play league for years until certain refs are involved


At what stage does the weight of statistical evidence that doesn't fit the trends become acceptable as fact?

Football, even with VAR, is mostly subjective. Three people will see something and give three different opinions. I'm told it 'evens itself out' over the course of a season, but I can remember plenty of seasons where we have been shafted and seemingly had to beat the officials as well as the opposiiton. Am I imaginging that? I'm a football fan and of course I'm biased, but I also compare and contrast decisions made and they dont' seem to tally up.

I think we can all agree that English refs give English players far more leeway - I'll admit that with our English players - they all got away with far more than 'fowwenews' do.

But again, that's subjective apparantly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13788 on: Yesterday at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:08:05 am
fuck me..what a bunch of fucking incompetent goat shaggers do we have in PMGOL

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13789 on: Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm »
The crazy thing about the conspiracy is that no one in the media or at the club seems to have picked up on it yet.  It's only been the excellent work of Liverpool fans on here who have worked so hard to expose the truth.  Along with the excellent work of the Utd fans on RedCafe who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of the City fans on BlueMoon who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of fans of the smaller clubs who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their clubs and the blatant favouritism shown to the big clubs in the league.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13790 on: Yesterday at 03:06:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm
The crazy thing about the conspiracy is that no one in the media or at the club seems to have picked up on it yet.  It's only been the excellent work of Liverpool fans on here who have worked so hard to expose the truth.  Along with the excellent work of the Utd fans on RedCafe who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of the City fans on BlueMoon who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of fans of the smaller clubs who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their clubs and the blatant favouritism shown to the big clubs in the league.

Pretty much this.  Go on a Man U forum and they'll be discussing how refereees are biased towards Liverpool.  Or how about this nonsense from a Villa fan a couple of weeks back

Quote
Its about whether they are subject to kind of influence regarding certain clubs.

Influence may be the result of internal concerns, perhaps sub-conscious,  perhaps not,  about being held accountable by high profile players, managers and pundits for any controversial decisions that may affect important trophy pursuits.  While possibly understandable to an extent, it still smacks of weakness, and makes them unfit to referee.

Or, if were being cynical (or realistic?), could it be the result external pressure from vested interests to help ensure the big boys remain relevant as often as possible come trophy time?

If that sounds far fetched, consider the context.  First, lets look at  the home page of F365.  The bulk of the links are big  6 focussed, especially Manchester United -14th Jan for example, 7 out of 30 links for United or 23.3%, and 4 of those specifically on Ronaldo (13.3%)   and thats quite a slack day for Utd links.  Why is this? Well obviously you depend on advertising revenue which depends on views and clicks, and that means appealing to the widest available reader base.  Which really means making it meaningful to plastic supporters in the far flung corners of the world who invariably attach themselves to Manchester United or another one of the big 6.   You have legitimate commercial reasons for doing this and there are no legal or other restrictions on you taking this approach.

But dont the Football authorities have similar commercial motivations, when the PL, the Champions League, even the FA Cup are all products worth billions in TV money, sponsorship and Advertising revenue?  The organisers obviously want to maximise the appeal to maximise the revenue.  Maximising appeal for the PL and the FA means keeping the big 6 relevant.

Up to recently it has largely been self-regulating due to the difference in wealth between those with regular Champions League income and/or mega-rich owners.  With the increase in PL TV money per club, the gap has narrowed and the traditional top end clubs are now under threat from the likes of West Ham, Leicester and soon potentially Newcastle.  Even the FFP trick intended to  prevent newly-minted clubs catching up with those already financially doped is starting to unravel.

The big 6 still hand out regular drubbings but there are more games where they are struggling to get the edge they need. Games are decided on small margins, and too often refereeing decisions that require some interpretation of the laws appear to be going in favour of certain clubs when they need it most.  Classic example, armpit = handball against Wolves, meaning Manchester City get the win.  On the same day that Liverpool are awarded a dubious penalty to defeat Villa 1-0 while Villa are denied an arguably  more obvious shout.  And on the same day Man Utd. are being outplayed by Norwich but a hand on Ronaldos should is deemed sufficient for him to be felled like a tree and gain a decisive penalty.

Of course this could all just be coincidence.  But isnt it happening just a little too often for that to be the case?  With so much at stake would it really be beyond the powers that be to apply a little pressure here and there to PGMOL to ask their members to turn a blind eye to certain things, or to be more lenient in their interpretation of the rules?  Its not as if there is no evidence of Refs applying the rules idiosyncratically    For example some refs have admitted they were advised to avoid issuing red cards in the first few minutes in order not to ruin the show.

Or are we to believe that  Football is a rare beacon of virtue in an otherwise dark World where corruption and undue influence is the business norm?  Personally I cant think of any other multi-billion dollar business where underhand shenanigans and jiggery-pokery dont exert a significant influence.  We only have to look at various betting scandals, bribed referees, and Sepp Blatter to see that football in general is already far from an exception.

I write this as a Villa  fan who has lost count of decisions against us that defy belief even in the pre VAR days, but who is now both resigned to not having a level playing field when up against certain clubs but incredulous at how blatant the bias appears sometimes.  VAR is only exaggerating it, rather than resolving it, as I had hoped it would.  Against Man Utd. three minutes and thirty-six seconds to spot a supposedly clear and obvious infringement. If you look hard enough you will probably always find something on any goal, but why the forensic examination on this occasion only?   How hard did they look at Uniteds goal?  Not a glance.  The acid test is can you imagine that being given at the other end? Not a chance in hell.  There are many other examples, including that incredible non-offside decision at Manchester City last season,  and I feel sure fans of other non-big 6 clubs could point to just as many.

In conclusion,  this week has been something of a tipping point for me after 55 years as a supporter.  I cant get excited about Villa signing Coutinho and Digne, and whoever else we might bring in because I am now convinced that we will never be allowed to get too close to the established elite, always only allowed to make up the numbers, that we will be put in our place if we get too uppity.  Im sure some people will pooh-pooh this viewpoint but, you know,  if it walks like a duck etc.  The whole thing stinks.
Kevin (still raging at both the Ings decisions)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13791 on: Yesterday at 03:09:02 pm »
Must have missed us getting a penalty after the final whistle or Man Utd having a goal against them deflected in off a beach ball that stood. All those referees from the Liverpool area as well, who all support Tranmere of course.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13792 on: Yesterday at 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm
The crazy thing about the conspiracy is that no one in the media or at the club seems to have picked up on it yet.  It's only been the excellent work of Liverpool fans on here who have worked so hard to expose the truth.  Along with the excellent work of the Utd fans on RedCafe who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of the City fans on BlueMoon who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their team.  And the excellent work of fans of the smaller clubs who have exposed the conspiracy and media bias against their clubs and the blatant favouritism shown to the big clubs in the league.

;D

I genuinely think you were happier at us getting a 'dodgy' penalty against Palace than us winning the game. A late Christmas pressie.

If it honestly offends you that much Tubby (and it certainly seems to) why not ignore it? Or better yet, report any posts that you think are beyond the pale. I feel like I can speak for everyone here....they dont care what United fans on RedCafe have to say and they certainly dont care what the bots on BlueMoon have to say (as much as I suspect you spend a fair bit of time there.....). In this instance people are asking a pretty sensible question of why a big deal is being made of a referee giving a marginal decision against us, to the point that he's been 'stood down', when others who have performed far worse are ignored. Completely fair question. Completely fair to ask why that's happened now but Paul Tierney was straight back at it after the Spurs game. It genuinely is odd with some posters, you're so keen to jump all over any questions being asked of officials (usually with the old 'where's the evidence' line and the few cliches you've managed to get in).

Football fans think their club is hard done by. Shock horror Tubby, you've bought some brand new information to light.

Here you go:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calciopoli

I suggest you take a few hours to edit wikipedia for true accuracy. Those absolute loons have put that there was a match fixing conspiracy in a top European League.

I imagine if Andy had the inclination (and he probably does.....) he'd post a list of the unexplainable decisions given against us and for others since the start of last season. Not shit decisions, but genuinely unexplainable ones (we can do that now we have VAR, there's no 'referee didn't see it' excuse). And if he did so, I'll guarantee you'd go 'Oh just shit officials, oh that one was just shit officials, that one there....yeah just shit officials something something BlueMoon tin foil hat'

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13793 on: Yesterday at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm
My eyes are truly open. I'm honestly willing to read any leaked* document that shows the existence or operation of a conspiracy against us. I promise to really concentrate.

*I'm imagining the document will have to be a leaked one, otherwise it wouldn't be much of a conspiracy.
What on earth? A document? Seriously?
Its more really that it is absolutely clear that some refs really dont like us, and will give any decision against us they possibly can. Whilst others are completely inept and should not be doing the job.
Ive said before that nobody can make the mistakes that these officials do, unless they want to.
Im not saying its a massive conspiracy by PGMOL, its just unacceptable bias.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13794 on: Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:14 am
The worst decision I can remember from this season was the one that gave Man City the winning penalty against Wolves. The ball smacked the fella on the back and the ref - supported by VAR - awarded a penalty for hand ball.

The decision to give us a pen at Palace was terrible, but it's not even the worse one Jota has been involved in. The decision to overlook him being clattered inside the box at Spurs is that.

I don't think the penalty at Palace was terrible. I thought actually was a penalty but wasn't that surprised when Friend didn't give it, as it wasn't that blatant. What was surprising was that VAR deemed it a clear and obvious error, and given the bar that they've set, I didn't think it would be overturned.

Still, the ones at Tottenham were worse but there's been so many more as well which is why it's new good too know why the one at Palace has caused such a kerfuffle
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13795 on: Yesterday at 04:29:08 pm »
Will be waiting for the next Ref or VAR official to be set down.

Just to show there was no bias.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13796 on: Today at 03:12:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm
I don't think the penalty at Palace was terrible. I thought actually was a penalty but wasn't that surprised when Friend didn't give it, as it wasn't that blatant. What was surprising was that VAR deemed it a clear and obvious error, and given the bar that they've set, I didn't think it would be overturned.

Still, the ones at Tottenham were worse but there's been so many more as well which is why it's new good too know why the one at Palace has caused such a kerfuffle

because it concerns us of course. The data already shows that we are getting less penalties than other teams. Maybe we need a fairer and braver forwards that play "cute" and "street smart" football whatever the fuck that means. I'm still waiting to get a penalty after full time whistle is blown. No need any review then. Just fair and competent officiating. ;D


