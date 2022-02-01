What's the very best piece of evidence of a conspiracy against Liverpool Andy? The single document, if you like, that makes you think "Oh, I'd now like to read all the rest."
I don't mean Liverpool goals wrongly disallowed or opposition goals wrongly awarded. These are presumably results or consequences of the conspiracy. I mean actual evidence that there is a conspiracy.
Is it a conspiracy?
Is bias a conspiracy?
Does anyone think it's even a conspiracy?
I mean if the person running a league says something about officials and a team, that's factual isn't it?
If a referee (or more than one) says that decisions for certain clubs is skewed then is that a conspiracy? Isn't it factual? It was actually reported on media.
If certain referees buck the trends with a club statistically then that's statistical evidence isn't it?
If certain clubs buck the trends with statistics then that's statistical evidence isn't it?
Is bias/favouritism a conspiracy? Football is a game and I've been told for years that disagreement and fans being annoyed is 'good for the game' - I've seen people that run the league saying that decisions for certain clubs is important for the brand. I've seen refs saying that some games or clubs are reffed based on narrative
If a player is sent off for a red card offence after 70 minutes then that's accepted and done. if a player is sent off for a red card offence after a few minutes then does that always happen? It happened to Liverpool at Old Trafford.
We can already see three decisions that were clear reds ignored this season alone.
We can see we're top of the fair play league for years until certain refs are involved
At what stage does the weight of statistical evidence that doesn't fit the trends become acceptable as fact?
Football, even with VAR, is mostly subjective. Three people will see something and give three different opinions. I'm told it 'evens itself out' over the course of a season, but I can remember plenty of seasons where we have been shafted and seemingly had to beat the officials as well as the opposiiton. Am I imaginging that? I'm a football fan and of course I'm biased, but I also compare and contrast decisions made and they dont' seem to tally up.
I think we can all agree that English refs give English players far more leeway - I'll admit that with our English players - they all got away with far more than 'fowwenews' do.
But again, that's subjective apparantly.