It's less to do with giving a fuck about what they think, and more to do with the agenda they are pushing. Whether we like it or not, there are many many morons that do consider what they think and take their opinion as fact. With this being blown out of all proportion, and the fact we rarely get anything from referees in the first place, it's reasonable to suggest we will get done over in the next couple of games as refs won't want to be seen to give us what could be perceived as a soft decision.



I've watched the replay god knows how many times, and it's still a penalty for me. Kane, Sterling, Foden or Vardy and they wouldn't even be talking about it.



To be fair, I think that most of the outrage is because it was a VAR overturn and not just a penalty given on the field. If Friend points to the spot and VAR doesn't overturn it then after the game they are probably just talking about it being a soft decision but that it wasn't a clear and obvious error, it's clumsy from the keeper, etc etc. There has always been a very high bar to clear to overturn a non-penalty decision in the past, and the fact that so many people don't think it was a penalty almost certainly means that they shouldn't have overturned the on-field decision IMO. So I think that is what is causing such a reaction, not the fact that we were given a penalty.But of course we have experienced a VAR overturn for the Welbeck incident at Brighton and a free-kick against Sheffield United being classed as on the line by VAR and so upgraded to a penalty even though Fabinho got the ball. So it's about time we got a dodgy VAR overturn in our favour!