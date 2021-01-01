« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

50 Pence

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13720 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm
I'm not buying that the 2nd goal should have been disallowed. If you watch the build up, Mitchell commits to Bobby from the moment the ball is switched. Ox is left completely free as everyone is running toward the box & Robbo`s cross is clearly meant for Ox because he was free at the back post.

The Palace goal,  I think the initial pass was meant for the offside Edouard who was the focus of Virgils attention. But it was a poor , over-hit pass that ended up falling perfectly for the onside Mateta who then set up the initially offside Edouard
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

KillieRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13721 on: Today at 04:07:30 pm
If these things even themselves out this season we will finish top of the VAR League & no one will have a legitimate reason to complain about it.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13722 on: Today at 04:16:51 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:07:30 pm
If these things even themselves out this season we will finish top of the VAR League & no one will have a legitimate reason to complain about it.
If they even themselves out we will have a dodgy decision in our favour in every game til the end of next season!
redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13723 on: Today at 04:23:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:16:51 pm
If they even themselves out we will have a dodgy decision in our favour in every game til the end of next season!

We must still be getting the decisions from the 19/20 season as well!
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13724 on: Today at 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:23:43 pm
We must still be getting the decisions from the 19/20 season as well!
Crazy isnt it. We have been well and truly fucked over so many times by VAR , yet one decision goes in our favour and people cant handle it.
redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13725 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:25:14 pm
Crazy isnt it. We have been well and truly fucked over so many times by VAR , yet one decision goes in our favour and people cant handle it.

And at a point in the game where it most likely made no difference to the outcome. I'd swap yesterday's penalty for one at Spurs for sure.
wige

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13726 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:50:21 pm
And just to go back to the Jota decision. Am I right in thinking the keeper can do whatever the fuck he likes if the attacker is deemed to have lost control of the ball?

It's not just keepers and when an attacker loses control. Defenders are completely free to utterly wipe someone out as long as they get their shot away.

Countless times where I've seen a defender come flying in, get nowhere near the ball, clatter a striker but because the shot was away and saved/blocked elsewhere that the challenge is ignored.

I do feel like a lot of this falls into those weird 'unwritten' rules of footy though, like events in penalty areas being judged differently from those outside, or very very early bad challenges rarely leading to reds etc etc.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13727 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:54:20 pm
I dont think theres a single Liverpool fan who wouldnt be fuming had that penalty decision gone against us instead of for. Weve had many more stonewall pens turned down by var.

I've read similar many times in the post match thread and in here.

And this statement is wrong. Plenty would say it was a pen. Plenty would say Alisson or Kelleher were unlucky but shouldn't have been sliding into the player---because we know the Refs/Var would give a pen against us.
Fortneef

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13728 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm
Quote from: Bill Shankly on January  1, 1970, 01:00:00 am
If a player is not interfering with play or seeking to gain an advantage, then he should be.

Ah well.  Hoping we get our luck in a 3/6 pointer rather than a 1 pointer.   
 
