And just to go back to the Jota decision. Am I right in thinking the keeper can do whatever the fuck he likes if the attacker is deemed to have lost control of the ball?



It's not just keepers and when an attacker loses control. Defenders are completely free to utterly wipe someone out as long as they get their shot away.Countless times where I've seen a defender come flying in, get nowhere near the ball, clatter a striker but because the shot was away and saved/blocked elsewhere that the challenge is ignored.I do feel like a lot of this falls into those weird 'unwritten' rules of footy though, like events in penalty areas being judged differently from those outside, or very very early bad challenges rarely leading to reds etc etc.