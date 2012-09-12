See the real frustration is immediately thats suddenly the narrative. Wed be fuming if Kane or Fernandes got it
.but they do get those sorts of penalties, and they get them without anywhere near the amount of furore that we just did.
Really wish they would scrap it. There's still countless wrong decisions and it takes ten times as long.
Excellent system Never in doubt
Maybe I'm an idiot, but how is that not a penalty? The keeper rushes out, misses the ball completely and takes Jota out. It' not even as if Diogo does a Sterling or a Kane and leans into the contact, he keeps running in a straight line as is clattered into by Guaita. Obvious pen.
Because he doesn't run in a straight line? He moves to his right (reverse angle left) and initiates contact. Watch the direction of the ball from the reverse angle and watch the direction of Jota.
Is it against the law to not run in a straight line?
Jota tried to flick it over him and fucks it up, thats why his line changes. He didnt run into the goalie to initiate contact. What is everyone watching!?!
As long as he's not dangling a leg out looking for it, he can do what he likes, swerve, stop etc. Def a pen
And what's their keeper meant to do? Vanish into thin air? He's took up his position to stop a shot and then Jota has gone into him - I agree not deliberately, but it's still not a foul. In my opinion anyway. There's certainly not enough there to warrant an overturn.
I think it was a soft decision, however you can't sit there with a straight face and say the contact was needed. A weird one, and I'd be annoyed had it gone against us, but he slides out, doesn't get the ball and takes Jota out.
The potential reason it was given is the keeper had a quick sly hand across Jota's chest. This is where the pen came from as the Ref couldn't see it from his angle, but VAR could. Regardless of Jota stepping a bit sideways, the very slight holding back of Jota is why the pen was awarded.
.we won by two goals as well. Lets not have the needed VAR to win narrative
If only there was a simple way for that to be communicated to the viewing public as it's happening.
