Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:23:14 am
Exactly what I was thinking after seeing Dale Johnson's tweet.
I'm genuinely confused by this explanation.
Why would any defender, from this match on, not just run into any forward standing in an offside position (you normally have a few in every set piece) instead of worrying about defending?
If the attacking team score, it will be disallowed, because of an offence by the attacking forward? 🤷 It's a no brainer from now on surely.
And almost 4 minutes to come to the decision last night? Shocking.

It's not just standing in an offside position. Ramsey is facing Cavani, he shuffles across to get in his line and then ensures Cavani can't get past him. Anyone not seeing that is just showing bias in my opinion. Then the player Cavani was marking gets the header too.

For me it's a foul as he's basically done the job of an NFL blocker, a lot less subtle that when you usually see players blocking runs at set pieces.  It's definitely offside as he has had an impact on the play and prevents Cavani from playing the ball.

If Ramsey was stood facing away from Cavani and at no point looked at his position then that's a different matter.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 10:39:09 am »
Was about to also post this passage of play, that I had saved from our game v West ham on 7th November.
This was West ham's 2nd goal.
I thought at the time that VVD was blocked and impeded (by the west ham forward in an offside position)
Would VVD have got across? Quite possibly. Look how far out they still were. Would VVD have influenced Fornals shot? Definitely. But he wasn't able to, because he was checked and blocked by a player in an offside position.
I thought this should have been looked at, at the time. I don't believe it was. This, along with the Alisson check, and the tackle on Henderson hugely influenced the result.
You mentioned the NFL blocking. I heard it mentioned that Moyes used to have a few sessions with an NFL coach, about using blocking at set pieces. Not sure if true, but definitely heard it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:30:02 am
It's not just standing in an offside position. Ramsey is facing Cavani, he shuffles across to get in his line and then ensures Cavani can't get past him. Anyone not seeing that is just showing bias in my opinion. Then the player Cavani was marking gets the header too.

For me it's a foul as he's basically done the job of an NFL blocker, a lot less subtle that when you usually see players blocking runs at set pieces.  It's definitely offside as he has had an impact on the play and prevents Cavani from playing the ball.

If Ramsey was stood facing away from Cavani and at no point looked at his position then that's a different matter.



I get that the Villa player blocked Cavani, who was never getting the ball anyway, but this goes unpunished every single week



As most know by now, my Missus is a Manc and she goes mad at the amount of times slabhead pulls shirts. She also disagreed with the goal getting disallowed last night as she says that kind of shit goes on all the time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 10:45:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:43:30 am
but this goes unpunished every single week


It's shocking and stupid. I agree :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 10:47:25 am »
Just a few points in support of the decision, which I do remain convinced was absolutely correct...

It's really not normal to set up for a free-kick the way Villa did. Those two offside players were solely placed where they were with the intention of disrupting things, and they got their comeuppance for it. If clubs are going to do that, I would have no issue with the opposition getting free-kicks for players deliberately running into them, as it would soon ensure that they stopped doing it. Most teams that do blocking on set pieces have their blockers placed alongside the defensive line, with them then just holding their ground rather than dropping back with the defence. Others set up with players offside but do not have them as blockers, but rather have them in open space for a potential knock down (so their movement is actually towards the goal, rather than back).

However, the reason why players cannot just deliberately run into those offside is that there is no guarantee that this will be classed as interference. If the ball is played nowhere near the area that they are in / going to, no decision will be made, so it would be a risky thing to do. The reason the decision was awarded yesterday was that Cavani was marking the player who won the first ball. And if you look at Cavani, I don't think he does it deliberately as he isn't looking in the offside players direction at any point up until contact.

Take out it being Man United, and take out the farce that was them taking so long to arrive at the decision, and I think it would get a lot more support.

Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:39:09 am
Was about to also post this passage of play, that I had saved from our game v West ham on 7th November.
This was West ham's 2nd goal.
I thought at the time that VVD was blocked and impeded (by the west ham forward in an offside position)
Would VVD have got across? Quite possibly. Look how far out they still were. Would VVD have influenced Fornals shot? Definitely. But he wasn't able to, because he was checked and blocked by a player in an offside position.
I thought this should have been looked at, at the time. I don't believe it was. This, along with the Alisson check, and the tackle on Henderson hugely influenced the result.
You mentioned the NFL blocking. I heard it mentioned that Moyes used to have a few sessions with an NFL coach, about using blocking at set pieces. Not sure if true, but definitely heard it.

I remember thinking this myself, but it was never going to be overturned. There were just too many unknowns as to whether he would have been able to get across, and you can't really take the quality of the defender into account. Yesterday was much more cut and dry in terms of the ball going to the exact area that Cavani was heading.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 10:51:24 am »
A goal that is scandalous, and hasn't been mentioned in this thread that I can see:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59911428

The first for West Ham - Bowen offside, clearly goes for the ball and influences play, no offside given and goal stands, even with VAR. How? Why? What are they seeing there?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 10:54:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:51:24 am
A goal that is scandalous, and hasn't been mentioned in this thread that I can see:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59911428

The first for West Ham - Bowen offside, clearly goes for the ball and influences play, no offside given and goal stands, even with VAR. How? Why? What are they seeing there?

Yep, definitely offside for me.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
What is scandalous is that they wont give a feed of the ref/VAR audio to broadcast.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 10:56:35 am »
Ultimately I have no issue with the Villa goal being cancelled out as it is clear that managers are deliberately asking their players to stand in offside positions to interfere with runs from defenders or to impede the GK.  Once that starts to happen then the rules/ interpretation of offside have to change to adapt, otherwise the whole concept of 'interfering with play' becomes a farce.

The real problem is that this happens in every game, and yet is never punished, so it can't be applied in this game and then forgotten about for the rest of the season.  Again, it is about PGMOL being consistent, so if this is offside then it has to become the default interpretation for all games, or else they should admit that a mistake was made last night.

I also for the life of me can't understand why Villa didn't get a penalty towards the end of the game for Shaw's arm to the face.  He may not have intended it, but he impeded a player that had a good chance of winning the ball and the blood was a clear indication that it wasn't a glancing blow and the Villa player making a meal of it.  How could VAR not even look at it?

I know that we've said it before and will say it again and again, but VAR's biggest problem is the staggering lack of consistency from week to week and even for decisions within the same game.  There is zero excuse for that when you have the ability to look at incidents again from multiple angles rather than just in real time.
