Was about to also post this passage of play, that I had saved from our game v West ham on 7th November.

This was West ham's 2nd goal.

I thought at the time that VVD was blocked and impeded (by the west ham forward in an offside position)

Would VVD have got across? Quite possibly. Look how far out they still were. Would VVD have influenced Fornals shot? Definitely. But he wasn't able to, because he was checked and blocked by a player in an offside position.

I thought this should have been looked at, at the time. I don't believe it was. This, along with the Alisson check, and the tackle on Henderson hugely influenced the result.

You mentioned the NFL blocking. I heard it mentioned that Moyes used to have a few sessions with an NFL coach, about using blocking at set pieces. Not sure if true, but definitely heard it.



Just a few points in support of the decision, which I do remain convinced was absolutely correct...It's really not normal to set up for a free-kick the way Villa did. Those two offside players were solely placed where they were with the intention of disrupting things, and they got their comeuppance for it. If clubs are going to do that, I would have no issue with the opposition getting free-kicks for players deliberately running into them, as it would soon ensure that they stopped doing it. Most teams that do blocking on set pieces have their blockers placed alongside the defensive line, with them then just holding their ground rather than dropping back with the defence. Others set up with players offside but do not have them as blockers, but rather have them in open space for a potential knock down (so their movement is actually towards the goal, rather than back).However, the reason why players cannot just deliberately run into those offside is that there is no guarantee that this will be classed as interference. If the ball is played nowhere near the area that they are in / going to, no decision will be made, so it would be a risky thing to do. The reason the decision was awarded yesterday was that Cavani was marking the player who won the first ball. And if you look at Cavani, I don't think he does it deliberately as he isn't looking in the offside players direction at any point up until contact.Take out it being Man United, and take out the farce that was them taking so long to arrive at the decision, and I think it would get a lot more support.I remember thinking this myself, but it was never going to be overturned. There were just too many unknowns as to whether he would have been able to get across, and you can't really take the quality of the defender into account. Yesterday was much more cut and dry in terms of the ball going to the exact area that Cavani was heading.