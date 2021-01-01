« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Wasn't bent refereeing just fucking completely stupid decision making. At one point Salah was being pulled back so much neither player could move to the ball and the ref just watched on. Cut to later in the gsme Fab goes to make a challenge and thinks better of it, pulls out and Pulisic jumps on the floor expecting to be fouled but not actually being touched, ref blows up. Kovacic then brushes against Keitas knee, goes down, ref blows up. Hudson Odoi goes down under a literal touch on the back, ref blows up. It's just stupid stupid refereeing to be fooled into giving these but playing on when someone is pulled, grabbed or dragged back

Been screaming it for years and I will continue to, they havent got the foggiest what the fuck they're actually supposed to do. Thiago Silva blocked a shot at one point... goal kick. They fuck up so much in games it is unreal.
If you were a bent ref Kev, would you just go nuts on dodgy calls or try and be a bit less obvious?
He's not bent. He's just crap and biased
I wouldn't say the ref was bent today. Less obvious yes but Fabinho got away with a booking when he could had done so, things like that. Just because the odd foul or dive went there way doesn't mean he's bent. Yet at the same time we have pundits etc saying that Mane should had been sent off so how do we win that argument if they are? Everton fans always think they are bent in our favour but they are an odd bunch anyway.
