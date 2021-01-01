and im sure some of them are getting it too. id love to see what kind of a lifestyle they have.



I can only assume its 15 pints of lager and curry every night if youre Jon Moss. Getting yourself into that sort of shape when youre, supposedly, meant to spend your life training and running around a football pitch twice a week is quite some achievement.Imagine being a premier league player, the training you put in and the sacrifices you make in terms of diet in order to be the best you possibly can, and then you see someone in that physical shape wobble out onto the pitch in front of you and realise he has as big an influence on the result of the game youre about to play as anyone.