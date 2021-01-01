« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13440 on: Today at 07:27:22 pm
Loads of people have mentioned it/asked for it. And considering theyre micd in other sports theres so real excuse not to do it in football. If anything it makes it pretty suspicious.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13441 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:25:55 pm


Ive never heard Klopp ask for refs to go give interviews after the game like they do as managers?


Mybe I dreamt it up,pretty sure he has questioned why they're not answerable to anybody.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13442 on: Today at 07:52:55 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:04:26 pm
The inconsistency is down to each individual Ref applying the Laws of the Game as he/she deems is correct.

Not really. There are inconsistencies within games, which is particularly maddening, like today and in our Tottenham match. Then you have the same referees making completely different decisions for similar incidents from game-to-game, as we saw with Tierney and Kavanagh the week after Spurs. A very high bar seemingly got lowered to the ground.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13443 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:48:41 pm

Mybe I dreamt it up,pretty sure he has questioned why they're not answerable to anybody.

Ive heard him ask for an explanation from refs but I figured that was behind closed doors, not get out there and give an interview. Maybe I misunderstood, but I doubt it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13444 on: Today at 09:12:01 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 07:09:42 pm
If I was a ref on £70k a year refereeing players who are on £250k a week, Id be looking for a top up somewhere..

and im sure some of them are getting it too. id love to see what kind of a lifestyle they have.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13445 on: Today at 09:30:45 pm
the media have too much power now. they are directing the game like a movie so they can maximise sales/clicks etc.  Controversy does wonders for them
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13446 on: Today at 09:57:02 pm
During the Arsenal game, Peter Walton was certain there wasn't enough in the Xhaka to overturn the onfield referee.  Half hour later he is trying to justify it over the Arsenal one. Go figure.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13447 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:24:51 pm
I was reading  Hackett having a right pop at Riley last week.
He highlighted the fact that Riley got rid of match assessors.
They are not assessed on their actual performance. I knew a lad who was a ref and after he got too old he became an assessor. They used to sit down after the game and go through the decisions and suggest improvements with the ref.
I read somewhere that they look at data to assess referees performance. I presume this how many cards, how many fouls and how many penalties they give.
I fail to see how you can assess someone by looking at how many penalties they dont give.
A person in a job paying £100k a year, and no performance management


To be fair when they were 'assessed' under Hackett they were still bent as fuck

If you are a kid in this country and interested in football then you are going to support a big side.

The only way past this is to prevent people with a confict of interest from refereeing matches. In this case, English referees have shown themselves up time and again to be a fucking joke.

English referees should not be allowed to ref the English league. Full stop.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13448 on: Today at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13449 on: Today at 10:23:55 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:12:01 pm
and im sure some of them are getting it too. id love to see what kind of a lifestyle they have.

I can only assume its 15 pints of lager and curry every night if youre Jon Moss.  Getting yourself into that sort of shape when youre, supposedly, meant to spend your life training and running around a football pitch twice a week is quite some achievement.

Imagine being a premier league player, the training you put in and the sacrifices you make in terms of diet in order to be the best you possibly can, and then you see someone in that physical shape wobble out onto the pitch in front of you and realise he has as big an influence on the result of the game youre about to play as anyone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13450 on: Today at 10:27:37 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.

On here today?

Yeah I've seen ONE post mentioning that. You claiming that it's everyone then now?

Or just one poster once?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13451 on: Today at 10:36:54 pm
Any mention of the Martinelli miss? That was a terrible piece of refereeing; with goal line technology and VAR there is no excuse for interfering with a player's shot in the box.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13452 on: Today at 10:40:05 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 10:27:37 pm
On here today?

Yeah I've seen ONE post mentioning that. You claiming that it's everyone then now?

Or just one poster once?

2 posts in the last few pages.

And where you get 'everyone' from my post is baffling.
