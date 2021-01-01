« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 626884 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,406
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13400 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Going against the grain is probably a bit of an understatement but I still don't have a problem with it. The problem is and has always been English referees who are either corrupt or, more likely, wildly incompetent.

They need to create three groups in my opinion:
- One group that sets the rules for each season and reviews all performances.
- One group that is solely responsible for VAR. They're reviewed by the above group after every game and have no relationship with the referees. Their only job is to apply the rules of the game.
- Referees. They don't make up the rules they just implement them on the pitch, again they're reviewed by the top group after each game and performances affect their standing, pay and which tier of football they operate in.

Add some actual competition and accountability to officiating and see where it gets us.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13401 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:42:11 pm
Required by who? Why would those who are in charge want to change anything?
You're right. They have zero accountability and will never look themselves in the mirror.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13402 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Going against the grain is probably a bit of an understatement but I still don't have a problem with it. The problem is and has always been English referees who are either corrupt or, more likely, wildly incompetent.

They need to create three groups in my opinion:
- One group that sets the rules for each season and reviews all performances.
- One group that is solely responsible for VAR. They're reviewed by the above group after every game and have no relationship with the referees. Their only job is to apply the rules of the game.
- Referees. They don't make up the rules they just implement them on the pitch, again they're reviewed by the top group after each game and performances affect their standing, pay and which tier of football they operate in.

Add some actual competition and accountability to officiating and see where it gets us.
They could also interview them every game just like players and managers.
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13403 on: Today at 03:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:33:50 pm
Not every time.  There was that one time last year in the derby where Chris Kavanagh was called over to look at the monitor after giving Everton a penalty, and stayed with his on-field decision after spending all of 3 seconds watching the replay.

I think he was called over because they were saying there was a potential red card Alexander-Arnold. He decided not to send him off after reviewing the video.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13404 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:44:36 pm
Almost like theyre making it up as they go along

Yeah it does, it's maddening inconsistency which isn't even evening itself out, as is supposedly meant to happen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13405 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
Said it couple weeks ago. But both the sports I follow the most F1 and football are really shit at the minute. The inconsistencies by the people running them are ruining it all.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13406 on: Today at 04:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 03:47:01 pm
I think he was called over because they were saying there was a potential red card Alexander-Arnold. He decided not to send him off after reviewing the video.

There was definitely one against Fulham where Marriner stuck with his decision not to give them a penalty. That was actually pretty similar to Arsenal's shout today only with an outfield player, possibly Robertson?

The ref hasn't gone against VARs advice once this season though. Pretty sure they decided over the Summer not to do so.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13407 on: Today at 04:11:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:59 pm
Said it couple weeks ago. But both the sports I follow the most F1 and football are really shit at the minute. The inconsistencies by the people running them are ruining it all.

Its been an absolutely grim few months for sporting integrity
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13408 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:07:53 pm
There was definitely one against Fulham where Marriner stuck with his decision not to give them a penalty. That was actually pretty similar to Arsenal's shout today only with an outfield player, possibly Robertson?

Oh yeah, it was Fabinho I think. That the ref got called over in the first place was a farce.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:07:53 pm
The ref hasn't gone against VARs advice once this season though. Pretty sure they decided over the Summer not to do so.

Certainly feels like it. Or maybe it's psychological, in that they think they've been called over so their original decision must be wrong even before they watch it on video?

Whatever the reason, it's so frustrating.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13409 on: Today at 04:28:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:59 pm
Said it couple weeks ago. But both the sports I follow the most F1 and football are really shit at the minute. The inconsistencies by the people running them are ruining it all.

what do you expect when there is so much money and power involved?

people have their head shoved up their ass if they believe that there is no corruption in football.

Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,116
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13410 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:28:01 pm
people have their head shoved up their ass if they believe that there is no corruption in football.

Makes sense as to why I was confused which hole tubby is talking out of when he's in this thread :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • Sound
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13411 on: Today at 04:34:50 pm »
VAR is making clear mistakes, the Kane/Robbo & Cresswell/Hendo are so clear mistakes it does have you questioning the integrity not only the officials, but the whole competition too.
How anyone looks at those fouls & doesn't see reckless & dangerous..for me, is corrupt.
There is no logical explanation to see anything else.
When you see that..and then see others go unpunished from direct rivals..it fucking stinks, fucking stinks at the highest level too.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13412 on: Today at 04:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 04:34:50 pm
VAR is making clear mistakes, the Kane/Robbo & Cresswell/Hendo are so clear mistakes it does have you questioning the integrity not only the officials, but the whole competition too.
How anyone looks at those fouls & doesn't see reckless & dangerous..for me, is corrupt.
There is no logical explanation to see anything else.
When you see that..and then see others go unpunished from direct rivals..it fucking stinks, fucking stinks at the highest level too.
Why do english refs always shaft us? I would like to hear from older fans because I just don't understand.

It doesn't mean that we've not benefitted from good decisions but we play 8 games out of 10 against 12 men.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,365
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13413 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Wow Watford should have had a dead cert penalty. Not given and VAR didnt overturn it.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Up
« previous next »
 