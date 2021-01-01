Going against the grain is probably a bit of an understatement but I still don't have a problem with it. The problem is and has always been English referees who are either corrupt or, more likely, wildly incompetent.



They need to create three groups in my opinion:

- One group that sets the rules for each season and reviews all performances.

- One group that is solely responsible for VAR. They're reviewed by the above group after every game and have no relationship with the referees. Their only job is to apply the rules of the game.

- Referees. They don't make up the rules they just implement them on the pitch, again they're reviewed by the top group after each game and performances affect their standing, pay and which tier of football they operate in.



Add some actual competition and accountability to officiating and see where it gets us.