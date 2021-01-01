« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Good Kekule Wenceslas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 am
Its going to take one of the English golden boys ending up with their foot pointing the wrong way after one of these tackles in order for them to be properly outlawed.  No-ones given a shit about the handful of players who have suffered nasty injuries in the last couple of seasons because either the player committing the foul has not been that sort of player, the person injured has not been important enough or the red card ruined the game (i.e it would have been a bigger story had the side who were reduced to 10 won.)

redgriffin73

  Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 am
« Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 09:20:55 am
There seems to be this thinking between refs / comms that if the man doesnt touch the player then its fine.



Didn't an Arsenal player (Xhaka I'm guessing!) get sent off earlier this season for that exact thing? They make it up as they go along.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Wild Romany Boy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 am
« Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 09:21:52 am
Its going to take one of the English golden boys ending up with their foot pointing the wrong way after one of these tackles in order for them to be properly outlawed.  No-ones given a shit about the handful of players who have suffered nasty injuries in the last couple of seasons because either the player committing the foul has not been that sort of player, the person injured has not been important enough or the red card ruined the game (i.e it would have been a bigger story had the side who were reduced to 10 won.)

Precisely, Scholes got away with a lot because he 'wasn't that sort of player' and it was 'a shame he couldn't tackle'.
JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 am
« Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:47:48 am
Precisely, Scholes got away with a lot because he 'wasn't that sort of player' and it was 'a shame he couldn't tackle'.
He did. Scholes with his clumsy tackles.
harleydanger

  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 am
« Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 am »
great watching the cricket, listening to the VAR talk their way through the decision.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Medellin

  • Sound
Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
« Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 am »
Should be bumped daily with this..

Edit..and this.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

TepidT2O

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
Should be bumped daily with this..

Edit..and this.
For fairness we should have the Morton tackle here too. Although their wasnt VAR was there?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Medellin

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:07:21 am
For fairness we should have the Morton tackle here too. Although their wasnt VAR was there?

Looking at the decisions on those & Rudigers yesterday Morton would have defo seen red if it was used!
We dropped 5pts in those games where we were fucked over with those game changer decisions.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:14:38 am
Looking at the decisions on those & Rudigers yesterday Morton would have defo seen red if it was used!
We dropped 5pts in those games where we were fucked over with those game changer decisions.

Yep.  They are the ones I cannot tolerate.  I can put up with the silly draws and the loss the other night, cause, well, they were on us.

I cannopt tolerate being fucked over by the officials!
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:07:21 am
For fairness we should have the Morton tackle here too. Although their wasnt VAR was there?

Morton should've been a red, but you're right, there was no VAR. That's what makes these other challenges worse. A 2nd ref gets to view them at multiple angles and still comes to the conclusion that they're OK, yet  a red card was dished out to Raul Jimenez against Man City for the heinous crime of standing in front of the ball.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 12:10:07 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
Should be bumped daily with this..

Edit..and this.

Pickford on Virgil still remains the worst.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:35:01 am
Didn't an Arsenal player (Xhaka I'm guessing!) get sent off earlier this season for that exact thing? They make it up as they go along.

Xhaka is a bloody foreigner, though.
Wghennessy

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
« Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm »
That Rudiger tackle is fucking rank. Not having that VAR is favouring certain clubs though as Chelsea should have had a pen and that is never a foul by Mount in the 90th min.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13332 on: Yesterday at 02:13:46 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 12:15:17 pm
That Rudiger tackle is fucking rank. Not having that VAR is favouring certain clubs though as Chelsea should have had a pen and that is never a foul by Mount in the 90th min.

If it's the challenge I'm thinking of, the Chelsea player was already on his way to the ground before any contact. The contact doesn't make him go down. So to me that's a dive
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Medellin

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13333 on: Yesterday at 02:19:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:13:46 pm
If it's the challenge I'm thinking of, the Chelsea player was already on his way to the ground before any contact. The contact doesn't make him go down. So to me that's a dive

https://streamable.com/fvzpzf
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13334 on: Yesterday at 02:27:37 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 02:19:29 pm
https://streamable.com/fvzpzf

Talking about the dive from the Chelsea player for the penalty claim, not that.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Machae

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13335 on: Yesterday at 03:34:29 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
Should be bumped daily with this..

Edit..and this.

West Ham challenge just took the piss. Didn't even get a freekick

I'm gonna have to say there's an element of racial? unconscious bias, because I've seen lesser challenges being a straight red if they're not British (and usually white)
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13336 on: Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:34:29 pm
West Ham challenge just took the piss. Didn't even get a freekick

I'm gonna have to say there's an element of racial? unconscious bias, because I've seen lesser challenges being a straight red if they're not British (and usually white)
Not sure if its racial. Although if Mané makes either of the Cresswell or Kane tackles then he is sent off without a doubt.
Its more likely to just be a Liverpool thing or just diabolical officials.
Machae

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13337 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:19:07 pm
Not sure if its racial. Although if Mané makes either of the Cresswell or Kane tackles then he is sent off without a doubt.
Its more likely to just be a Liverpool thing or just diabolical officials.

Maybe it's harsh to say its racist, but definitely some bias going on. I don't believe its a Liverpool thing, just certain players. I mean I would include Henderson in that list who may have received favouritism in the past. Purely subjective, but would be difficult to find evidence otherwise

Generally refs are less tolerant on foreign players, or players who fit the 'bad boy' image i.e. Joey Barton.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13338 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:21:14 pm
Maybe it's harsh to say its racist, but definitely some bias going on. I don't believe its a Liverpool thing, just certain players. I mean I would include Henderson in that list who may have received favouritism in the past. Purely subjective, but would be difficult to find evidence otherwise

Generally refs are less tolerant on foreign players, or players who fit the 'bad boy' image i.e. Joey Barton.

Ronaldo should've had at least 2 red cards this season. 1 against us, can't remember the other but was also for lashing out. He stayed on the field because the ref in each game didn't have the balls to send him off 
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Pheeny

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13339 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm
I think its more xenophobia than racism.
 
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13340 on: Today at 10:31:25 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:23:31 pm
Ronaldo should've had at least 2 red cards this season. 1 against us, can't remember the other but was also for lashing out. He stayed on the field because the ref in each game didn't have the balls to send him off 

Could even go 3

- Kicking out at Jones 2 or 3 times while he was on the floor
- The second you're probably thinking of was De Bruyne, again already on the floor and Ronaldo comes sliding in with an idiotic 'challenge'
- Then vs Newcastle he came charging in as Fraser was going for the ball, Ronaldo swung rashly completely missing the ball and catching Fraser
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13341 on: Today at 11:30:09 am
It was Newcastle. Have no recollection of the De Bruyne one.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
