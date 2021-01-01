Its going to take one of the English golden boys ending up with their foot pointing the wrong way after one of these tackles in order for them to be properly outlawed. No-ones given a shit about the handful of players who have suffered nasty injuries in the last couple of seasons because either the player committing the foul has not been that sort of player, the person injured has not been important enough or the red card ruined the game (i.e it would have been a bigger story had the side who were reduced to 10 won.)



