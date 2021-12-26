The average age of a Bundesliga ref is mid 30s. Half the PL refs are over 50. It's clearly a factor. Obviously the bigger factor is the poor guidance and not much use to begin with.

If age didn't matter we'd still have Aldo and Rush up front.



If they aren't up to it they need replacing and it's not happening.

Limiting PL to English officials is a ridiculous restriction. Imagine if all the coaches and players had to be English.

It isn't "clearly a factor" at all. Unless you can present actual evidence of DOB being a direct causal factor of referee shiteness, which, generally, you can't. It's just after-the-fact rationalising, looking for pegs to hang your frustrations upon and finding an easy scapegoat answer, which solves nothing. I can pretty much guarantee that if you got your way and an early retirement age was instituted it would solve nothing: we'd still be angry and frustrated and moaning about referees. Until the culture of refereeing changes that will always be the case.Besides, fans in every league moan about their referees, regardless of their age profiles because they see them week-in, week-out. We don't see Buli refs very often and when we do, such as in the CL and tournaments, it's the better ones we see, and even then there are some crazy mavericks who would frustrate the hell out of you if they were on our league games week-in, week-out. There'd be Felix Brych hate-threads guaranteed if he was a regular ref for us.Don't be absurd. Fucks sake!It's true that a lot of them aren't up to it, and need replacing. But they're not up to it because they're shite, not because of their birth certificate. There's no monopoly on fitness. Younger people can be fat, useless lumps as well. There'll always be a natural turnover over time but that shoud be based on abilty not anything else. Some will stay at the top of their gamefor longer than others. A system of assessment and oversight needs to exist to maintain those who are doing well and remove those who aren't. Currently no such system exists. That's a big part of the problems.That's a different issue entirely and there are all sorts of reasons why it is not easy to institute. It's not as easy as just saying let's bring in non-English refs tomorrow. There'll be all sorts of resistence to the idea both here and from the countries and leagues who will be losing their best refs to the PL shilling. There are probably rules that will need changing.I'm not against the notion, but even if there was a genuine appetite for it it's one that will take some time to organise and introduce. Personally I'd also dread some of the absolute fuckwittery that would be aimed at foreign refs when they, too, fail to live up to the perfect standards that fans have for their own teams' games. It would not be pretty.