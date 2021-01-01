I've mentioned before:



Rotate Referees among various Leagues.



English Refs do France.

French Refs do Italy

Italian Refs do Spain.

Spanish Refs do Germany.

German Refs do England.



Rotate every season. So English Refs do France, then Italy, then Spain, then Germany. Then back to France to start the rotation again.



Takes the bias out of doing your home league. Makes Referees better through having to ref changing styles of play.





Edit: and by Refs..I mean the whole team. Ref, Assistants, 4th official, and VAR .



Each League can have a central location to house the crews for the season so they can easily travel to do the matches.

