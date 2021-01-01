« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13280 on: Today at 06:35:29 pm
I've mentioned before:

Rotate Referees among various Leagues.

English Refs do France.
French Refs do Italy
Italian Refs do Spain.
Spanish Refs do Germany.
German Refs do England.

Rotate every season. So English Refs do France, then Italy, then Spain, then Germany. Then back to France to start the rotation again.

Takes the bias out of doing your home league. Makes Referees better through having to ref changing styles of play.


Edit: and by Refs..I mean the whole team. Ref, Assistants, 4th official, and VAR .

Each League can have a central location to house the crews for the season so they can easily travel to do the matches.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13281 on: Today at 06:44:28 pm
Seems unfair on other countries to be landed with our refs to be honest ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13282 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm
And what language should be used to exchange pleasantries with the players?!...  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13283 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm
Atkinson needing VAR to give that Southampton penalty against West Ham is ridiculous
