Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
As someone else said, if you look carefully at the replay you can clearly see it is the England captain fouling the Liverpool player and Scotland captain.

True, very important to consider who was involved. As infuriating as the officiating in that match was, you only have to listen to commentary on any game with an english player doing something wrong to see what the narrative is. It's crazy the way silence falls on the commentary box whenever an english player diving is being replayed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
It's a bit rich of the media (including MOTD) complaining about how Kane gets treated differently because he is England captain.... they themelves are as guilty of it as anyone else, and I can't help but think the preferential treatement he gets from refs is likely in part due to how the refs perceive any treatment of Kane will go down in the media.

The preferential bit is odd and more than annoying. Its shouldnt be hard to be impartial if youre a professional ref.  Perhaps in days gone by it was perceived that anyone who was awarded the captaincy of the National team would naturally be a player of the highest moral integrity. Therefore if they did appear to do something wrong they may have been granted the benefit of the doubt?

Unfortunately they cant be said of Harry Kane. A diving cheat and a proven liar. He was a weird choice for England captain at the time. A selfish striker with no influence anywhere else on the pitch, no commanding presence, no on field voice, poor articulation in front of the media and no history of club success.  Such a shame there wasnt a good alternative such as a highly experienced, well spoken, outstanding influencing midfield captain with a track record in lifting the highest club trophies that they could have picked instead . 🤔
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13202 on: Today at 12:38:30 pm »
I'm not a fan of his, but I do monitor the Dale Johnson twitter thread as he talks about the process of VAR much more than anyone else and so it can sometimes give a bit more of a peek behind the curtain.  This week he is talking about the clear and obvious error bar, and why it is the single biggest cause of most of the bad VAR decisions (or non-decisions).  He describes the process as the referee describing the incident and giving his reasons as to why it was or wasn't a foul/ red card, and if the VAR thinks that can be justified by the replay then they let the on-field decision stand, even if they believe that decision to be wrong.

Now I have two issues with this.  Firstly I think that we can all agree that this is a stupid process.  If a professional referee with the benefit of replays thinks that the referee got the decision wrong then that is all that should matter, and he should advise him to go to the monitor to have a look at the replays.  That shouldn't mean that a overturn is guaranteed like it almost always does today, it should just mean that there is enough of an element of doubt for it to be looked at again.

Let's take the Jota penalty incident.  There the referee presumably says that he thinks that Jota's 'stopping' is a deliberate act to initiate contact, so the VAR looks at the replay and sees that Jota does 'stop' (pause/ slow down/ steady himself are much more accurate) and so there is enough 'evidence' in the replay to confirm what the referee saw and so the high bar has not been cleared.  It doesn't matter than any competent referee sees that it is a clear foul, because that is not how the process is intended to work.  What should obviously happen instead is that the VAR looks at the incident and says that he thinks it is a penalty and so go and have a look on the monitor.

But my second issue with this is less around the (stupid) process, and more about the application.  At what point after the Jota penalty incident does this conversation take place?  I don't remember the game being stopped, so it isn't like the referee has time to chat to the VAR in detail, so is he then describing his decision as he is running up the pitch and should be concentrating on what is going on in front of him rather than describing what just happened?  How detailed is his description?  Does he just blurt out 'Liverpool player stopped and caused the collision' and that is it, or does he talk in detail about what happened and what he saw?  From memory the check was complete very quickly, so I can't believe that that they are having these discussions in much detail, and the less detail that you use the more likely you can fit it to what happened on the replay.

Basically, if that is the process then I just don't believe that the referees and VAR are even applying the process correctly, which is again why these conversations should be recorded and made available after the match.  Edit out everything else and just leave in the decisions around potential VAR overturns.

By the way, I didn't discuss use the Kane incident as an example above as there is no justification for it not clearing a high bar, even if the referee says 'minimal contact' or 'contact too low'.  I actually think that was a worse decision than the Pickford one last season, which is something that I never thought I would say.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13203 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:38:30 pm
I'm not a fan of his, but I do monitor the Dale Johnson twitter thread as he talks about the process of VAR much more than anyone else and so it can sometimes give a bit more of a peek behind the curtain.  This week he is talking about the clear and obvious error bar, and why it is the single biggest cause of most of the bad VAR decisions (or non-decisions).  He describes the process as the referee describing the incident and giving his reasons as to why it was or wasn't a foul/ red card, and if the VAR thinks that can be justified by the replay then they let the on-field decision stand, even if they believe that decision to be wrong.

Now I have two issues with this.  Firstly I think that we can all agree that this is a stupid process.  If a professional referee with the benefit of replays thinks that the referee got the decision wrong then that is all that should matter, and he should advise him to go to the monitor to have a look at the replays.  That shouldn't mean that a overturn is guaranteed like it almost always does today, it should just mean that there is enough of an element of doubt for it to be looked at again.

Let's take the Jota penalty incident.  There the referee presumably says that he thinks that Jota's 'stopping' is a deliberate act to initiate contact, so the VAR looks at the replay and sees that Jota does 'stop' (pause/ slow down/ steady himself are much more accurate) and so there is enough 'evidence' in the replay to confirm what the referee saw and so the high bar has not been cleared.  It doesn't matter than any competent referee sees that it is a clear foul, because that is not how the process is intended to work.  What should obviously happen instead is that the VAR looks at the incident and says that he thinks it is a penalty and so go and have a look on the monitor.

But my second issue with this is less around the (stupid) process, and more about the application.  At what point after the Jota penalty incident does this conversation take place?  I don't remember the game being stopped, so it isn't like the referee has time to chat to the VAR in detail, so is he then describing his decision as he is running up the pitch and should be concentrating on what is going on in front of him rather than describing what just happened?  How detailed is his description?  Does he just blurt out 'Liverpool player stopped and caused the collision' and that is it, or does he talk in detail about what happened and what he saw?  From memory the check was complete very quickly, so I can't believe that that they are having these discussions in much detail, and the less detail that you use the more likely you can fit it to what happened on the replay.

Basically, if that is the process then I just don't believe that the referees and VAR are even applying the process correctly, which is again why these conversations should be recorded and made available after the match.  Edit out everything else and just leave in the decisions around potential VAR overturns.

By the way, I didn't discuss use the Kane incident as an example above as there is no justification for it not clearing a high bar, even if the referee says 'minimal contact' or 'contact too low'.  I actually think that was a worse decision than the Pickford one last season, which is something that I never thought I would say.

The Pickford decision is still comedy (of the darkest nature) - He jumped wildly and took out VVDs knee!

VVD is over 6 feet tall. how far from the ground are his knees - 1.5-2 feet? Fucking Pickford was "flying". All explained away because it was offside or after the play - or some other such BS.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13204 on: Today at 12:50:55 pm »
The clear and obvious rule needs fucking off. If VAR is getting involved it's because the on pitch ref got it wrong, simple as really. It needs to stop being used as a way to back up the on pitch ref and be a system that corrects the on pitch ref.

And fuck it go one step further, have 3 totally separate VAR's. None of them speak to the on pitch ref (seriously they have multiple angles and replays, they don't need their input trying to sway their decision), or each other, they all review the footage at the same time and give their decision with majority rule.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13205 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm »
They really could just learn some lessons from rugby, where the TMO and the ref and the touchline assistants all have a discussion, with mics, while watching the footage, and come to a conclusion together.

They still get it wrong sometimes, and refs in rugby still get criticism from fans, but at least you can hear them reason things out, and they know everyone watching can hear them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13206 on: Today at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281
:lmao
Happy New Year Jurgen Klopp and the rest of you stupid Reds pricks.

Probably the worse decade of officials in my lifetime. Awful bunch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13207 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 01:11:40 pm
:lmao
Happy New Year Jurgen Klopp and the rest of you stupid Reds pricks.

Probably the worse decade of officials in my lifetime. Awful bunch.
Even Graham 3 yellows for a red Poll wasnt as bad as these c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 01:08:00 pm
They really could just learn some lessons from rugby, where the TMO and the ref and the touchline assistants all have a discussion, with mics, while watching the footage, and come to a conclusion together.

They still get it wrong sometimes, and refs in rugby still get criticism from fans, but at least you can hear them reason things out, and they know everyone watching can hear them.


Not only that but the people running the line also have a big part to play in rugby, and the refs will involve them as well as the TMO in audible/transparent discussions. Its rare in football for the ref to ask a lino for an opinion and Im not sure that anyone has ever seen a lino call out when a footie ref screws up!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

This isn't "failing up" this like going from Postman to CEO of Royal Mail in terms of fuck ups.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Shearer and Jenas gave it to the officials

But Nicol and Burley rip nice guy Kane a new arsehole on ESPN

What ever games Tierney and that bellend on Var get in the coming weeks those PL teams should say no thanks
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:50:55 pm
The clear and obvious rule needs fucking off. If VAR is getting involved it's because the on pitch ref got it wrong, simple as really. It needs to stop being used as a way to back up the on pitch ref and be a system that corrects the on pitch ref.

And fuck it go one step further, have 3 totally separate VAR's. None of them speak to the on pitch ref (seriously they have multiple angles and replays, they don't need their input trying to sway their decision), or each other, they all review the footage at the same time and give their decision with majority rule.
[/quote
Yep. The clear and obvious serves no purpose but to protect the referees decision making
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

That would have been done on purpose to get under Klopp's skin. I am telling you now they will make an example of us (again) over the next couple of weeks. Stand by for some truly awful decisions. The referee's clique works like a cartel.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 01:40:53 pm »
Re Mike Riley and his cabal doubling down saying they are magnificent at what they do - when are the FA or the PL going to say well yus can fuck off because you're making a mockery of our game you twats.
It's so annoying they are all continuously unaccountable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 01:40:53 pm
Re Mike Riley and his cabal doubling down saying they are magnificent at what they do - when are the FA or the PL going to say well yus can fuck off because you're making a mockery of our game you twats.
It's so annoying they are all continuously unaccountable.

I thought the VVD injury would have made them do it, but it was forgotten about within a few days it seemed. I genuinely don't get how the PL owners aren't all up in arms about the standard of refs in this country, and ultimately if they are, and they control the PL, then things should change.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

Alright, we'll have to play against 13 men again. That's fine, hardly the first time it happens. Still backing our lads to get a result.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

Do they normally announce officials three games in advance?  What if someone has a nightmare in one of the previous matches, fucks up royally on live telly and has to be demoted :mooncat

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm »
I have never seen such a shambolic system in all my life. Bunch of mates who don't want to to make each other look bad by saying they got something wrong and over ruling it incase their mate doesn't speak to them on their next night out. Never mind the Kane tackle the challenge by Ederson where Newcastle didn't get a penalty is up with the worst decisions I have ever seen. It's not that hard. VAR idiot over-rules the decision, they're a Premier League ref with multiple angles to look at, how can they not have the final say ?
The best thing I seen in the Euro's was not the football but the good quality refereeing, made such a refreshing change to watching a game of football.
It's never going to change if everyone looks out for themselves though is it. Liverpool or Newcastle complaining about decisions they did not get will just get ignored or considered as bad losers. A complaint from Man City or Spurs about decisions that should have went against them would do far more. The game of football is rotten to the core these days.
I can't for the life of me understand how or why the clubs haven't made a bigger noise about it all or at least not publicly. Even the other day, take Klopp and Conte. Klopp was fantastic as usual. Robbo's red, fair enough but be fair. Conte ?  Ask him about Kane and he brings up a foul on their player and a penalty they should have.
Good old honest Harry Kane will be more of a man though and admit he should of walked, nah he got the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
I'm Ok with Kane's challenge actually**




** On the understanding that some dickhead jumps in like he did and he keeps his leg firmly planted and that's him done****



**** And the referee says it's not even a booking because Kane didn't try and jump out of the way*******



****** And then Kane gets hit on the noggin by a meteorite while being stretchered off**********

********** And then his ambulance crashes into a tree




Merry Christmas Kane!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13219 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Do they normally announce officials three games in advance?  What if someone has a nightmare in one of the previous matches, fucks up royally on live telly and has to be demoted :mooncat



Not usually but I suspect with the games coming on top of each other and the Covid issues they need to sort it in advance
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13220 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm »
The fact Klopp didn't even get a slap on the wrist for his comments to Tierney says all you need to know about that shitshow of an officiating performance
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13221 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:16:23 pm
The fact Klopp didn't even get a slap on the wrist for his comments to Tierney says all you need to know about that shitshow of an officiating performance

I'm sure the punishment will be handed out in a different way.  Let's see how we get as officials for the next 3 or 4 games..........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13222 on: Today at 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:16:23 pm
The fact Klopp didn't even get a slap on the wrist for his comments to Tierney says all you need to know about that shitshow of an officiating performance

More worryingly that tells me that Tierney did infact to say to Klopp that the reason for no pen was that Jota stopped which is just mental. (I have no reason to doubt what Klopp said of course)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13223 on: Today at 02:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:32 am
To make matters worse, Tierney has been allocated VAR duties for our game with Chelsea with Anthony Taylor the ref  :butt

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2414281

Here comes the punishment beating for speaking out about PGMOL
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm »
Is it VAR that is the problem? Is it the officials in charge of VAR? Is it the technicians operating VAR?

Here's a televised experiment I'd like to see. Two 'teams' are given the VAR controls and told to present the images that will help a group of pundits in the TV studio make the decisions for a contested offside, a suspected hand ball and a possible piece of serious foul play. Team A is instructed to make the best case they can to show (i) it was not offside (ii) it was not hand ball (iii) it was not serious foul play. Team B is instructed to show the opposite. Both teams obviously have to operate within the limits of what VAR technology can do.

Would such an experiment produce a consensus in the TV studio? Would all the pundits arrive at the same decision?

Hopefully they would, and then we could all relax, but I very much doubt it. I suspect the choice of camera angles and the use of slo-mos will guide the pundits in a certain direction. And above all the choice of when to freeze the action will determine whether the pundits think a goal is offside or not.

I could be wrong, but I think my suspicion is shared by most football supporters. That's why we need an experiment like this, to at least see where we are with VAR and to discover how much latitude it currently gives the human beings operating the system.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 02:37:00 pm »
VAR isn't a "thing" or a computer program.

It's a ref assisted by video. That's it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
They should have me on VAR doing Man U
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 03:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 03:12:57 pm
They should have me on VAR doing Man U

And broadcast the decision making process live, a bit like when they used to have Fanzone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:13:35 pm
And broadcast the decision making process live, a bit like when they used to have Fanzone.

Clear dive from that diving twat Ronaldo. (Furious typing of keys as the image is hacked). 'Ref! Ref!! Red card that mate!"

(Proceeds to send Ronaldo off for diving, Fernandes for looking like a novelty gremlin puppet and MacGuire for having a head the size of an Antarctic ice shelf)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Before the conspiracy theorists get going..

The Referees and their teams for match days 18-19-20, were all posted on the Premier Leagues website before match day 17.
