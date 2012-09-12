I'm not a fan of his, but I do monitor the Dale Johnson twitter thread as he talks about the process of VAR much more than anyone else and so it can sometimes give a bit more of a peek behind the curtain. This week he is talking about the clear and obvious error bar, and why it is the single biggest cause of most of the bad VAR decisions (or non-decisions). He describes the process as the referee describing the incident and giving his reasons as to why it was or wasn't a foul/ red card, and if the VAR thinks that can be justified by the replay then they let the on-field decision stand, even if they believe that decision to be wrong.



Now I have two issues with this. Firstly I think that we can all agree that this is a stupid process. If a professional referee with the benefit of replays thinks that the referee got the decision wrong then that is all that should matter, and he should advise him to go to the monitor to have a look at the replays. That shouldn't mean that a overturn is guaranteed like it almost always does today, it should just mean that there is enough of an element of doubt for it to be looked at again.



Let's take the Jota penalty incident. There the referee presumably says that he thinks that Jota's 'stopping' is a deliberate act to initiate contact, so the VAR looks at the replay and sees that Jota does 'stop' (pause/ slow down/ steady himself are much more accurate) and so there is enough 'evidence' in the replay to confirm what the referee saw and so the high bar has not been cleared. It doesn't matter than any competent referee sees that it is a clear foul, because that is not how the process is intended to work. What should obviously happen instead is that the VAR looks at the incident and says that he thinks it is a penalty and so go and have a look on the monitor.



But my second issue with this is less around the (stupid) process, and more about the application. At what point after the Jota penalty incident does this conversation take place? I don't remember the game being stopped, so it isn't like the referee has time to chat to the VAR in detail, so is he then describing his decision as he is running up the pitch and should be concentrating on what is going on in front of him rather than describing what just happened? How detailed is his description? Does he just blurt out 'Liverpool player stopped and caused the collision' and that is it, or does he talk in detail about what happened and what he saw? From memory the check was complete very quickly, so I can't believe that that they are having these discussions in much detail, and the less detail that you use the more likely you can fit it to what happened on the replay.



Basically, if that is the process then I just don't believe that the referees and VAR are even applying the process correctly, which is again why these conversations should be recorded and made available after the match. Edit out everything else and just leave in the decisions around potential VAR overturns.



By the way, I didn't discuss use the Kane incident as an example above as there is no justification for it not clearing a high bar, even if the referee says 'minimal contact' or 'contact too low'. I actually think that was a worse decision than the Pickford one last season, which is something that I never thought I would say.