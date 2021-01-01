It's a bit rich of the media (including MOTD) complaining about how Kane gets treated differently because he is England captain.... they themelves are as guilty of it as anyone else, and I can't help but think the preferential treatement he gets from refs is likely in part due to how the refs perceive any treatment of Kane will go down in the media.



The preferential bit is odd and more than annoying. Its shouldnt be hard to be impartial if youre a professional ref. Perhaps in days gone by it was perceived that anyone who was awarded the captaincy of the National team would naturally be a player of the highest moral integrity. Therefore if they did appear to do something wrong they may have been granted the benefit of the doubt?Unfortunately they cant be said of Harry Kane. A diving cheat and a proven liar. He was a weird choice for England captain at the time. A selfish striker with no influence anywhere else on the pitch, no commanding presence, no on field voice, poor articulation in front of the media and no history of club success. Such a shame there wasnt a good alternative such as a highly experienced, well spoken, outstanding influencing midfield captain with a track record in lifting the highest club trophies that they could have picked instead . 🤔