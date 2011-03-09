That's because VAR didn't ask the ref to have a look at it. But if it is a review, the ref has to look at it, it doesn't matter what the VAR says. I think if Tierney saw those replays in front of everyone and still didn't give the red, he will look even more daft than he is looking now, plus the media will be on to him even more than what it is now.



So, if a ref is in doubt, getting a manager to ask the ref to review is likely to give better outcomes, considering the ref is being made to see it again without just relying on another person, and there would be even more scrutiny of wrong decisions, if the ref saw it and again and still gave a wrong decision.



Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.It's a bloody stupid idea.