« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 613241 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13080 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
To maintain that, the PGMOL decided to abandon a plan their fortnightly meeting at St Georges Park last week, which was scheduled to be topped off with a festive turkey dinner.

Instead, the get-together was held virtually and the referees kept the conversation to business  there wasnt even a Christmas quiz.

On the agenda was whose turn it was to fuck over Liverpool

https://theathletic.com/3025315/2021/12/20/ornstein-newcastle-granted-permission-to-talk-to-ashworth-congerton-to-atalanta-lingard-staying-kanes-tackle-explained/?source=emp_shared_article

"While most pundits complained about inconsistency, The Athletic understands the main reason for the VAR not punishing Kane more was that Robertson was jumping when fouled  meaning the England captain did not catch him as badly as Robertson did Royal."

Laughable defense
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:22 am by cdav »
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,117
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13081 on: Today at 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:11:31 am
To maintain that, the PGMOL decided to abandon a plan their fortnightly meeting at St Georges Park last week, which was scheduled to be topped off with a festive turkey dinner.

Instead, the get-together was held virtually and the referees kept the conversation to business  there wasnt even a Christmas quiz.

On the agenda was whose turn it was to fuck over Liverpool

https://theathletic.com/3025315/2021/12/20/ornstein-newcastle-granted-permission-to-talk-to-ashworth-congerton-to-atalanta-lingard-staying-kanes-tackle-explained/?source=emp_shared_article

"While most pundits complained about inconsistency, The Athletic understands the main reason for the VAR not punishing Kane more was that Robertson was jumping when fouled  meaning the England captain did not catch him as badly as Robertson did Royal."

Laughable defense

Can you not post shite from that cesspit on here please
Logged
I like cats

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13082 on: Today at 10:17:43 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:28:43 am
The game has been fucked up by the introduction of VAR, so let's add another layer of fuckery? When does the challenge happen? Spurs would have challeneged for their 'penalty' which would have stopped the game and we wouldn't have scored.

And do you homnestly think Tierney would have changed his mind if Klopp challenged his decision? It just fucks up the game even more.

My thoughts too. How much do people want to contort the game just so we can get correct decisions? Football is supposed to be a free-flowing sport, trying to turn it into cricket or rugby defeats the point.

We're never going to get consistency and ruining the spirit of the game to try to achieve that feels like some weird dystopian experiment. VAR has failed because it's shown that rules are applied subjectively, with or without technology.

Personally I was happier when the rules were applied subjectively but you could forgive the referee a little for not spotting everything whilst the game is played at 100 miles per hour around him. Now they get things wrong with the benefit of hindsight, and you have to wait 3 minutes before you can actually celebrate a goal, and they let offside chances play out when they know the player is offside, and then they tell you a player is offside because the badge on his shirt is a millimetre ahead of the last defender.

The fabric of the game has been ruined enough as it is, pushing on even further down this rabbit hole will be fruitless and only lead to more frustration.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,117
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13083 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:06 am
It didn't. Refereeing wasn't perfect but 99% of us got in with it and enjoyed the game. The ref's got most decisions right but when they didn't we moaned and moved on. Football was a fast flowing game where there was always an element of discretion and imperfection in the way it was referereed.

It was the idea that there was some way of taking that great but imperfect game and ironing out the small number of decisions that were wrong. The TV pundits and phone-in hosts banged on endlessly about how "we needed technology"

Those of us who said VAR would be shite said so because it was obviously a myth that perfection could be achieved and that it would remove the controversy by having 'accurate' decisions.

And we've been proved right. VAR hasn't improved anything. Instead of talking about referees, we talk about referees and VAR.

I haven't got time to go into a full rant but I think VAR should be binned. Without VAR both Kane and Robertson wouyd have been on the pitch for 90 minutes. Would we have had the penalty? Who knows? The rules are being changed season by season and week by week to suit VAR.

I fucking hate VAR and would rather have the imperfect game back than this bullshit.

Refereeing has been shocking in this country for decades.

Something needed to be done and VAR is a good idea.

The problem is that we have PGMOL who aren't incompetant run by Mike Riley who isn't incompetant.

I could handle people not being good at their jobs.

But that's not been happening for decades. There is clear, obvious and consistent bias present.

When VAR was introduced the clear, obvious and consistent bias followed it

The sheer number of penalties for Manchester United didn't dry up because of improvements in their process - they dried up because every single media source were calling them out.

That's not professiona and it's not honest.

Correct decisions are correct decisions. Even with VAR (or especially with VAR) - incorrect decisions just match the mindset of the officials.


There is only one way to corrct this; Sack all the referees. Sack Mike Riley. Appoint competant referees and sack them if they are dishonest. Mistakes are fine. Concerted mistakes to fill an agenda is not.
Logged
I like cats

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13084 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13085 on: Today at 10:23:07 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:06 am
It didn't. Refereeing wasn't perfect but 99% of us got in with it and enjoyed the game. The ref's got most decisions right but when they didn't we moaned and moved on. Football was a fast flowing game where there was always an element of discretion and imperfection in the way it was referereed.

It was the idea that there was some way of taking that great but imperfect game and ironing out the small number of decisions that were wrong. The TV pundits and phone-in hosts banged on endlessly about how "we needed technology"

Those of us who said VAR would be shite said so because it was obviously a myth that perfection could be achieved and that it would remove the controversy by having 'accurate' decisions.

And we've been proved right. VAR hasn't improved anything. Instead of talking about referees, we talk about referees and VAR.

I haven't got time to go into a full rant but I think VAR should be binned. Without VAR both Kane and Robertson wouyd have been on the pitch for 90 minutes. Would we have had the penalty? Who knows? The rules are being changed season by season and week by week to suit VAR.

I fucking hate VAR and would rather have the imperfect game back than this bullshit.

Oh how we long for technology to sort all our problems and take us to the promised land free from pain and sorrow. VAR in football is this longing applied to football. And you're totally right, it's a myth.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,117
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13086 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:07 am
Oh how we long for technology to sort all our problems and take us to the promised land free from pain and sorrow. VAR in football is this longing applied to football. And you're totally right, it's a myth.


VAR done correctly would be brilliant.

There is no need for delays.

Referee gives what he wants to give.

VAR checks it in the background.

If an penalty was to be awarded, let the game continue and then give the penalty the next time the ball goes out of play.

If a red card is to be awarded. Let play continue. Give it when the ball goes out of play.

If it's whatever. Let the game continue.


Why not? Obviously some gobshite will say "What if there is a goal scored by someone who should be sent off and the like..."

If the rules are the same for everyone then who cares? Let the game continue. Ref gets told if he fucks up.

Make offside 'daylight' and make it AI - they have the tech to do it now and it has the advantage of not being decided by some cheating c*nt from Manchester refereeing their hated rivals as we see every week.
Logged
I like cats

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 505
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13087 on: Today at 10:32:31 am »
The really massive thing about these VAR mistakes is that they will directly impact the result of the title.  Last weekend City are gifted a penalty in a 1-0 win, and this week we are denied the chance of playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in a game that we dropped points.  I won't throw in the ridiculous decision to not award Newcastle a penalty yesterday as I think City win that game regardless, but you could definitely add in the Cresswell non-red card in the game we lost to West Ham (after 15 minutes) and maybe also the overturn of the Southampton penalty against City (although again I still think City would have got something out of the game).

Now, for balance we should add the non-second yellow card for Milner against City, but ultimately that wasn't a VAR mistake, it was just an on-field mistake.  And for balance on that one the ridiculous first yellow card for Jimenez was ultimately the cause of his sending off.  Yellow card mistakes happen and VAR can't correct those, but they could have corrected (or left alone) all of the ones above and all of which were in City's favour.

Again, where is the accountability?  Where is the punishment for incompetent referees?  And where is the pressure for PGMOL or the PL to make changes to how referees are trained and/ or VAR is implemented?

If one good thing comes of this weekend it will be that surely the amount of over-whelming criticism of referees and VAR has got to lead to some kind of change.  I've never seen every pundit agree that two huge mistakes were made in the same game before, and never seen the reaction of ex-players like Shearer on MOTD2 be so damning.  But no doubt fixtures will be cancelled after the meeting today and everyone's attention will shift to that and this will all be forgotten by the time we return.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13088 on: Today at 10:35:13 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:37 am
I’ve yet to see any ref say that this match was refereed correctly. I accept the ref on the pitch getting it wrong, he sees it once, not always clearly .  The VAR ref? No excuses.
Agreed.

Also, we should stop talking about the VAR ref without naming them - have to start shaming them too and using their names with the VAR part in parentheses ie Chris Kavanagh (VAR) - using just VAR makes it far too impersonal.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13089 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:32:31 am
The really massive thing about these VAR mistakes is that they will directly impact the result of the title.  Last weekend City are gifted a penalty in a 1-0 win, and this week we are denied the chance of playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in a game that we dropped points.  I won't throw in the ridiculous decision to not award Newcastle a penalty yesterday as I think City win that game regardless, but you could definitely add in the Cresswell non-red card in the game we lost to West Ham (after 15 minutes) and maybe also the overturn of the Southampton penalty against City (although again I still think City would have got something out of the game).

Now, for balance we should add the non-second yellow card for Milner against City, but ultimately that wasn't a VAR mistake, it was just an on-field mistake.  And for balance on that one the ridiculous first yellow card for Jimenez was ultimately the cause of his sending off.  Yellow card mistakes happen and VAR can't correct those, but they could have corrected (or left alone) all of the ones above and all of which were in City's favour.

Again, where is the accountability?  Where is the punishment for incompetent referees?  And where is the pressure for PGMOL or the PL to make changes to how referees are trained and/ or VAR is implemented?

If one good thing comes of this weekend it will be that surely the amount of over-whelming criticism of referees and VAR has got to lead to some kind of change.  I've never seen every pundit agree that two huge mistakes were made in the same game before, and never seen the reaction of ex-players like Shearer on MOTD2 be so damning.  But no doubt fixtures will be cancelled after the meeting today and everyone's attention will shift to that and this will all be forgotten by the time we return.
The decision was at a key point in the game though. It is always harder once you are level than if you are already up.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 505
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13090 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:36:06 am
The decision was at a key point in the game though. It is always harder once you are level than if you are already up.

City were 2-0 up at the time.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13091 on: Today at 10:57:32 am »
Just come across this, end of the clip is Madison winning a penalty against Newcastle last week. Paul Tierney is VAR and thinks this is enough to be a penalty.

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1470711269103570946?t=fPii_GN0IpuSGLD5IFxZEw&s=19

Now the excuse for Jota was he slowed down for contact, which is bollocks but let's assume that's what Tierney thought and that's how he's always going to judge decisions. Yet last week Madison is clearly jumping in to the defender to initiate contact. So same ref applying his views differently in the space of a week. Is anyone going to put this to him, Riley or whoever for an answer, I'm guessing not
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:09 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13092 on: Today at 10:59:49 am »
Im sure every club has been done by VAR but its simply not doing the job it's supposed to be doing.

I dont watch a lot of other clubs these days unless they are playing us but that was definitely a sending off and a blatant penalty.

I know this, you know this and everyone on the planet who saw them know it - well apart from the ref and the VAR dood

We do live in strange times
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13093 on: Today at 11:04:01 am »
So if an attacker slows down in the box, the defender is allowed to volley him to the floor.

And two footed assaults are ok if the player is trying to jump.

Think I've got it..
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13094 on: Today at 11:07:36 am »
Robbo needed to do at least 3 rolls and obviously his scream wasn't high pitched enough either. The idea that your leg has to be broke and you're punished for taking evasive action is news to anyone who follows football. That was nearly worse than the derby last year.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,751
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13095 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
So ref watch:

Gallagher - decision on Robertson was correct & wasn't surprised it went to review screen.
On Kane: He was "lucky". Height of the boot is a possible reason it was yellow. VAR referees have same "training".

No mention on Jota penalty.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13096 on: Today at 11:46:15 am »
The reasoning behind not giving the penalty on Jota and the red card to Kane is some of the dumbest shit I've ever read. They should just admit they got both decisions wrong instead of coming out with complete bollocks to justify them.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,497
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13097 on: Today at 11:48:46 am »
Fucking hell seeing the incidents again on ref watch has got me livid. Add that to the other shockers this weekend then how the fuck are these refs getting away with this on a weekly basis?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,751
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13098 on: Today at 11:49:02 am »
VAR decided with referee that Newcastle game wasn't a penalty. Gallagher thought it was a penalty.

Gallagher thinks Jota challenge was a penalty.

So the question is what is the recourse for this? A brush under the carpet and carry on?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,950
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13099 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:46:15 am
The reasoning behind not giving the penalty on Jota and the red card to Kane is some of the dumbest shit I've ever read. They should just admit they got both decisions wrong instead of coming out with complete bollocks to justify them.

It's like when a kid tells lies to try to stay out of trouble. Their lie is pathetic, but they try to tell more lies to back up the initial lie, tying themselves up in knots because the more they lie, the more pissed off you get.
Yet when they just tell the truth from the outset, the consequences of what they did is never as severe as they think it will be.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13100 on: Today at 11:51:41 am »
You could tell Dermot didn't really believe what he was saying there.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • 27 years...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13101 on: Today at 11:57:08 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:46:15 am
The reasoning behind not giving the penalty on Jota and the red card to Kane is some of the dumbest shit I've ever read. They should just admit they got both decisions wrong instead of coming out with complete bollocks to justify them.
It's horribly embarrassing, isn't it?

There is no humility, no accountability and absolutely no reflective practice, and this is why nothing changes.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13102 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm »
So the onus is now on the player being tackled to get out of the way in order to protect themselves, and not on the officials to stamp out horrendous tackles that have the potential to injure in the first place? 

You can go flying into tackles as hard as you like in an attempt to intimidate players off the ball, and its the opponents fault if they get injured and you get sent off, not your fault for endangering his safety?  I suppose the two red cards in the league for our opponents were only, reluctantly, given as our lads were being stretchered off.

Its fucked up.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13103 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:42:47 am
That's because VAR didn't ask the ref to have a look at it. But if it is a review, the ref has to look at it, it doesn't matter what the VAR says. I think if Tierney saw those replays in front of everyone and still didn't give the red, he will look even more daft than he is looking now, plus the media will be on to him even more than what it is now.

So, if a ref is in doubt, getting a manager to ask the ref to review is likely to give better outcomes, considering the ref is being made to see it again without just relying on another person, and there would be even more scrutiny of wrong decisions, if the ref saw it and again and still gave a wrong decision.
Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.

The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.

Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.

And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.

Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.

Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.

It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.

Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.

And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.

It's a bloody stupid idea.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13104 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.

The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.

Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.

And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.

Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.

Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.

It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.

Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.

And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.

It's a bloody stupid idea.
Could not agree more.
Is it just too much to ask that the officials just ref the game fairly and consistently? It would seem so. The level of officiating in our game is incompetent at best; biased and corrupt at worst. It genuinely puts me off watching the game. Between the greed, sportswashing and officials, there are so many reasons to walk away from the game. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13105 on: Today at 12:58:50 pm »
The thing that pisses me off is you don't celebrate now after goals because you're waiting to see if someone's left bollock was offside or some such bollocks, yet the pay off is supposed to be that the ref fucks up at least VAR can intervene. Two blatant errors ignored in one half.

I hate VAR and would get rid of it tomorrow, but clear and obvious errors is literally its modus operandi. When it can't even provide that then someone needs to be held accountable. Where is the accountability?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,529
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13106 on: Today at 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:58:50 pm
The thing that pisses me off is you don't celebrate now after goals

I def do.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,241
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13107 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:09:58 am
That's because it's being checked by someone who is only a helper, or an assistant, if I may add. The on field ref makes the decisions. The ref who makes the decisions MUST be made to view the incident in front of everyone, it has changed things in other sports.

In cricket, if referred, it is the third umpire who makes decisions when the incident is clearly shown on the big screen in the ground. If the referee, who makes the decisions is made to view the incident along with the crowd, media and tv audiences, I'm sure it is going to change things. Just limit it to a couple of incorrect referrals and managers will only refer when necessary.

What if there are three bad decisions? How on earth would the manager know when it's 'necessary?'

And please can we stop discussing what happens in other sports that are completely different? Video review works in stop-start sports where there is a clear break in play and it works for binary, factual decisions.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,241
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13108 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.

The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.

Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.

And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.

Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.

Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.

It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.

Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.

And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.

It's a bloody stupid idea.


On the money.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13109 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:53:16 pm
Could not agree more.
Is it just too much to ask that the officials just ref the game fairly and consistently? It would seem so. The level of officiating in our game is incompetent at best; biased and corrupt at worst. It genuinely puts me off watching the game. Between the greed, sportswashing and officials, there are so many reasons to walk away from the game. 
Exactly. Refereeing is the referee's job, not the manager's job.

Any challenge system essentially turns managers into co-referees, playing  a part in deciding when a refereeing event happens, or whether it happens or not.

And yes, that applies to all current sports that use a challenge system as well. I'm not in favour of it there either, but it's too late there. At least we can still save football from going down that route.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,861
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13110 on: Today at 01:09:05 pm »
Giving the managers challenges doesnt change the fundamental issue, the refs reviewing are still incompetent.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,241
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13111 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:49:41 am
It's like when a kid tells lies to try to stay out of trouble. Their lie is pathetic, but they try to tell more lies to back up the initial lie, tying themselves up in knots because the more they lie, the more pissed off you get.
Yet when they just tell the truth from the outset, the consequences of what they did is never as severe as they think it will be.

There are no consequences. It's all done - we get a draw and Robertson suspended for a game. Tierney and Kavanagh continue to referee Premnier League matches.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13112 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:10:57 pm
There are no consequences. It's all done - we get a draw and Robertson suspended for a game. Tierney and Kavanagh continue to referee Premnier League matches.

Yep, Kavanagh gets to stay home for christmas as he does Man City v Leicester on boxing day and Tierney is on VAR this time. Good luck Leicester, you'll need lots of it!
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13113 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
Newcastle have put in an official complaint about the standards of refereeing. I think we should join them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13114 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:15:21 pm
Newcastle have put in an official complaint about the standards of refereeing. I think we should join them.

We should do our own complaint. Don't want to see the name of our club next to those journalist-murdering, LGBT-stoning c*nts.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,529
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13115 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:15:21 pm
Newcastle have put in an official complaint about the standards of refereeing. I think we should join them.

Local Saudi consulate is putting on a Christmas lunch for all the refs I heard.
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13116 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:48:46 am
Fucking hell seeing the incidents again on ref watch has got me livid. Add that to the other shockers this weekend then how the fuck are these refs getting away with this on a weekly basis?

According to Hackett when he was heading the referees they all had to have a review on their performances, any mistakes were looked at and referees would drop down out of matches if they did really badly. Hackett claims on his twitter one of the first things Riley did was to do away with reviews into refs performances, claims he runs them like a holiday camp now. It would certainly explain the lack of accountability which exists there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,670
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13117 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.

The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.

Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.

And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.

Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.

Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.

It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.

Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.

And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.

It's a bloody stupid idea.

You've put more thought into this than I intended to do.

I did say 2 unsuccessful challenges, so it's not like you refer twice and then it's over. And the VAR is not going to go completely. It's like the umpire can also refer to the third umpire, not just the captains. It's just a way to additionally challenge the referee by teams as they don't have any say currently.

But then, yeah, it puts the referee in scrutiny in some ways, but takes away the pressure in other ways. The previous system was not working with one on-field referee with this set of abysmal referees. The current system with VAR is not working, although the being miles offside and goals being given has been cut out. Who knows whatever the next system is, that might work with this set of officials or not? Meh.

If the people running the game are not bothered, all this is just a nice story and things will move on.
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,922
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13118 on: Today at 01:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Ok, so Klopp has two challenges and he uses them in the first half for two blatent instances where the ref doesn't give something and he thinks the ref needs to see the offence on the screen. The ref looks...maybe he gives them our way, maybe he doesn't. But our two challenges are used up. The opposition know that. The referee knows that too.

The rest of the game has six more instances where a challenge might have been used but it's too late, we've used up our challenges. The oppos know that, the referee knows that, and so we have to sit on our hands if the ref doesn't give it.

Golden opportunities to get a penalty or an opposition player sent off may not go our way because we have used up our challenges and the referee, knowing he won't be called to the monitor any more will relax in his decision making or, annoyed at having been made to go to the screen when he ddin't want to, and made to look a prick because his initial decision was shown to be wrong, won't give them.

And the opposition, knowing we have no more challenges left, will go in harder and more borderline than they migt have because they know we have no challenges left and that the ref will probably be simmering and so will be lenient on them beause he, too, knows Klopp has no challenges left so can't call him to the screen.

Meanwhile shithouse managers like Mourinho will use the challenge system to break up the game and waste time at exactly the right time for him, and the wrong time for us.

Players will behave differently, managers will behave differently, referees will behave differently, all depending upon whether we have challenges left or not.

It's a farce in the making and what you will essentially be doing is taking away the expectation that EVERY decision should be called right by the referee and replacng it with a situation where challenges will have to be used in order to get correct decisions. Clubs, managers, players and viewers should expect 100% identical and fully professional scrutiny and decision-making from referees whether it's in minute 1 or minute 95, whether there's been one contentious incident already or ten, or more. All should be treated the same and all made of the ref's own volition and not because they have been forced to look again by managers.

Yet your idea will do away with that and put the onus into the hands of managers instead to make the right call re using challenges. If they don't then pundits and other viewers will just say 'Tough shit, Klopp should have used his challenge there, but he didn't so too bad". It may not start out like that but that's the way it will go.

And therein lies another fault; the game will become about testing how well managers use their challenges. If they use them up too soon, there'll be no sympathy for later instances where there are no challenges left. And so the manager will worry about using them too soon, and let game changing incidents go by unchallenged because he worries he may need the challenge later. And refs won't bother so hard to make the right call each time, esp. early on, because they'll leave it up to managers to issue challenges if they (the managers) think a call is wrong.

It's a bloody stupid idea.


Personally, I think you misrepresent the idea a little. I will accept some arguments can be made against bringing in a 'managers challenge' but I think a lot of the criticism you make would turn out to be unfounded if were to be implemented properly. The how it is implemented would be the caveat, video tech and the challenge principle work successfully in other sports I see no reason why it can't work in football.     

Firstly, I think you overestimate the number of incident's that occur in game that could potentially generate review by the ref from the monitor if were simply limited to potential pens, red cards and goals. 

Why would players and coaches behave differently? All the challenge principle does is give some latitude to each respective bench for when the ref comes over to the monitor to review specific incidents.

Does anyone really expect 100% consistency? I don't think so but most would expect and the on field and VAR to able to call the Jota pen and the Kane red card. I honestly believe if the on field sees those incidents again he changes his mind. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Up
« previous next »
 