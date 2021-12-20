The game has been fucked up by the introduction of VAR, so let's add another layer of fuckery? When does the challenge happen? Spurs would have challeneged for their 'penalty' which would have stopped the game and we wouldn't have scored.
And do you homnestly think Tierney would have changed his mind if Klopp challenged his decision? It just fucks up the game even more.
My thoughts too. How much do people want to contort the game just so we can get correct decisions? Football is supposed to be a free-flowing sport, trying to turn it into cricket or rugby defeats the point.
We're never going to get consistency and ruining the spirit of the game to try to achieve that feels like some weird dystopian experiment. VAR has failed because it's shown that rules are applied subjectively, with or without technology.
Personally I was happier when the rules were applied subjectively but you could forgive the referee a little for not spotting everything whilst the game is played at 100 miles per hour around him. Now they get things wrong with
the benefit of hindsight, and
you have to wait 3 minutes before you can actually celebrate a goal, and
they let offside chances play out when they know the player is offside, and
then they tell you a player is offside because the badge on his shirt is a millimetre ahead of the last defender.
The fabric of the game has been ruined enough as it is, pushing on even further down this rabbit hole will be fruitless and only lead to more frustration.