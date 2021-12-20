« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13080 on: Today at 10:11:31 am
To maintain that, the PGMOL decided to abandon a plan their fortnightly meeting at St Georges Park last week, which was scheduled to be topped off with a festive turkey dinner.

Instead, the get-together was held virtually and the referees kept the conversation to business  there wasnt even a Christmas quiz.

On the agenda was whose turn it was to fuck over Liverpool

https://theathletic.com/3025315/2021/12/20/ornstein-newcastle-granted-permission-to-talk-to-ashworth-congerton-to-atalanta-lingard-staying-kanes-tackle-explained/?source=emp_shared_article

"While most pundits complained about inconsistency, The Athletic understands the main reason for the VAR not punishing Kane more was that Robertson was jumping when fouled  meaning the England captain did not catch him as badly as Robertson did Royal."

Laughable defense
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13081 on: Today at 10:15:29 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:11:31 am
To maintain that, the PGMOL decided to abandon a plan their fortnightly meeting at St Georges Park last week, which was scheduled to be topped off with a festive turkey dinner.

Instead, the get-together was held virtually and the referees kept the conversation to business  there wasnt even a Christmas quiz.

On the agenda was whose turn it was to fuck over Liverpool

https://theathletic.com/3025315/2021/12/20/ornstein-newcastle-granted-permission-to-talk-to-ashworth-congerton-to-atalanta-lingard-staying-kanes-tackle-explained/?source=emp_shared_article

"While most pundits complained about inconsistency, The Athletic understands the main reason for the VAR not punishing Kane more was that Robertson was jumping when fouled  meaning the England captain did not catch him as badly as Robertson did Royal."

Laughable defense

Can you not post shite from that cesspit on here please
Koplass

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13082 on: Today at 10:17:43 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:28:43 am
The game has been fucked up by the introduction of VAR, so let's add another layer of fuckery? When does the challenge happen? Spurs would have challeneged for their 'penalty' which would have stopped the game and we wouldn't have scored.

And do you homnestly think Tierney would have changed his mind if Klopp challenged his decision? It just fucks up the game even more.

My thoughts too. How much do people want to contort the game just so we can get correct decisions? Football is supposed to be a free-flowing sport, trying to turn it into cricket or rugby defeats the point.

We're never going to get consistency and ruining the spirit of the game to try to achieve that feels like some weird dystopian experiment. VAR has failed because it's shown that rules are applied subjectively, with or without technology.

Personally I was happier when the rules were applied subjectively but you could forgive the referee a little for not spotting everything whilst the game is played at 100 miles per hour around him. Now they get things wrong with the benefit of hindsight, and you have to wait 3 minutes before you can actually celebrate a goal, and they let offside chances play out when they know the player is offside, and then they tell you a player is offside because the badge on his shirt is a millimetre ahead of the last defender.

The fabric of the game has been ruined enough as it is, pushing on even further down this rabbit hole will be fruitless and only lead to more frustration.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13083 on: Today at 10:20:46 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:06 am
It didn't. Refereeing wasn't perfect but 99% of us got in with it and enjoyed the game. The ref's got most decisions right but when they didn't we moaned and moved on. Football was a fast flowing game where there was always an element of discretion and imperfection in the way it was referereed.

It was the idea that there was some way of taking that great but imperfect game and ironing out the small number of decisions that were wrong. The TV pundits and phone-in hosts banged on endlessly about how "we needed technology"

Those of us who said VAR would be shite said so because it was obviously a myth that perfection could be achieved and that it would remove the controversy by having 'accurate' decisions.

And we've been proved right. VAR hasn't improved anything. Instead of talking about referees, we talk about referees and VAR.

I haven't got time to go into a full rant but I think VAR should be binned. Without VAR both Kane and Robertson wouyd have been on the pitch for 90 minutes. Would we have had the penalty? Who knows? The rules are being changed season by season and week by week to suit VAR.

I fucking hate VAR and would rather have the imperfect game back than this bullshit.

Refereeing has been shocking in this country for decades.

Something needed to be done and VAR is a good idea.

The problem is that we have PGMOL who aren't incompetant run by Mike Riley who isn't incompetant.

I could handle people not being good at their jobs.

But that's not been happening for decades. There is clear, obvious and consistent bias present.

When VAR was introduced the clear, obvious and consistent bias followed it

The sheer number of penalties for Manchester United didn't dry up because of improvements in their process - they dried up because every single media source were calling them out.

That's not professiona and it's not honest.

Correct decisions are correct decisions. Even with VAR (or especially with VAR) - incorrect decisions just match the mindset of the officials.


There is only one way to corrct this; Sack all the referees. Sack Mike Riley. Appoint competant referees and sack them if they are dishonest. Mistakes are fine. Concerted mistakes to fill an agenda is not.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13084 on: Today at 10:21:30 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13085 on: Today at 10:23:07 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:06 am
It didn't. Refereeing wasn't perfect but 99% of us got in with it and enjoyed the game. The ref's got most decisions right but when they didn't we moaned and moved on. Football was a fast flowing game where there was always an element of discretion and imperfection in the way it was referereed.

It was the idea that there was some way of taking that great but imperfect game and ironing out the small number of decisions that were wrong. The TV pundits and phone-in hosts banged on endlessly about how "we needed technology"

Those of us who said VAR would be shite said so because it was obviously a myth that perfection could be achieved and that it would remove the controversy by having 'accurate' decisions.

And we've been proved right. VAR hasn't improved anything. Instead of talking about referees, we talk about referees and VAR.

I haven't got time to go into a full rant but I think VAR should be binned. Without VAR both Kane and Robertson wouyd have been on the pitch for 90 minutes. Would we have had the penalty? Who knows? The rules are being changed season by season and week by week to suit VAR.

I fucking hate VAR and would rather have the imperfect game back than this bullshit.

Oh how we long for technology to sort all our problems and take us to the promised land free from pain and sorrow. VAR in football is this longing applied to football. And you're totally right, it's a myth.
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13086 on: Today at 10:30:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:07 am
Oh how we long for technology to sort all our problems and take us to the promised land free from pain and sorrow. VAR in football is this longing applied to football. And you're totally right, it's a myth.


VAR done correctly would be brilliant.

There is no need for delays.

Referee gives what he wants to give.

VAR checks it in the background.

If an penalty was to be awarded, let the game continue and then give the penalty the next time the ball goes out of play.

If a red card is to be awarded. Let play continue. Give it when the ball goes out of play.

If it's whatever. Let the game continue.


Why not? Obviously some gobshite will say "What if there is a goal scored by someone who should be sent off and the like..."

If the rules are the same for everyone then who cares? Let the game continue. Ref gets told if he fucks up.

Make offside 'daylight' and make it AI - they have the tech to do it now and it has the advantage of not being decided by some cheating c*nt from Manchester refereeing their hated rivals as we see every week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13087 on: Today at 10:32:31 am
The really massive thing about these VAR mistakes is that they will directly impact the result of the title.  Last weekend City are gifted a penalty in a 1-0 win, and this week we are denied the chance of playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in a game that we dropped points.  I won't throw in the ridiculous decision to not award Newcastle a penalty yesterday as I think City win that game regardless, but you could definitely add in the Cresswell non-red card in the game we lost to West Ham (after 15 minutes) and maybe also the overturn of the Southampton penalty against City (although again I still think City would have got something out of the game).

Now, for balance we should add the non-second yellow card for Milner against City, but ultimately that wasn't a VAR mistake, it was just an on-field mistake.  And for balance on that one the ridiculous first yellow card for Jimenez was ultimately the cause of his sending off.  Yellow card mistakes happen and VAR can't correct those, but they could have corrected (or left alone) all of the ones above and all of which were in City's favour.

Again, where is the accountability?  Where is the punishment for incompetent referees?  And where is the pressure for PGMOL or the PL to make changes to how referees are trained and/ or VAR is implemented?

If one good thing comes of this weekend it will be that surely the amount of over-whelming criticism of referees and VAR has got to lead to some kind of change.  I've never seen every pundit agree that two huge mistakes were made in the same game before, and never seen the reaction of ex-players like Shearer on MOTD2 be so damning.  But no doubt fixtures will be cancelled after the meeting today and everyone's attention will shift to that and this will all be forgotten by the time we return.
Rush 82

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13088 on: Today at 10:35:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:37 am
I’ve yet to see any ref say that this match was refereed correctly. I accept the ref on the pitch getting it wrong, he sees it once, not always clearly .  The VAR ref? No excuses.
Agreed.

Also, we should stop talking about the VAR ref without naming them - have to start shaming them too and using their names with the VAR part in parentheses ie Chris Kavanagh (VAR) - using just VAR makes it far too impersonal.
Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13089 on: Today at 10:36:06 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:32:31 am
The really massive thing about these VAR mistakes is that they will directly impact the result of the title.  Last weekend City are gifted a penalty in a 1-0 win, and this week we are denied the chance of playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in a game that we dropped points.  I won't throw in the ridiculous decision to not award Newcastle a penalty yesterday as I think City win that game regardless, but you could definitely add in the Cresswell non-red card in the game we lost to West Ham (after 15 minutes) and maybe also the overturn of the Southampton penalty against City (although again I still think City would have got something out of the game).

Now, for balance we should add the non-second yellow card for Milner against City, but ultimately that wasn't a VAR mistake, it was just an on-field mistake.  And for balance on that one the ridiculous first yellow card for Jimenez was ultimately the cause of his sending off.  Yellow card mistakes happen and VAR can't correct those, but they could have corrected (or left alone) all of the ones above and all of which were in City's favour.

Again, where is the accountability?  Where is the punishment for incompetent referees?  And where is the pressure for PGMOL or the PL to make changes to how referees are trained and/ or VAR is implemented?

If one good thing comes of this weekend it will be that surely the amount of over-whelming criticism of referees and VAR has got to lead to some kind of change.  I've never seen every pundit agree that two huge mistakes were made in the same game before, and never seen the reaction of ex-players like Shearer on MOTD2 be so damning.  But no doubt fixtures will be cancelled after the meeting today and everyone's attention will shift to that and this will all be forgotten by the time we return.
The decision was at a key point in the game though. It is always harder once you are level than if you are already up.
