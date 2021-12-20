The really massive thing about these VAR mistakes is that they will directly impact the result of the title. Last weekend City are gifted a penalty in a 1-0 win, and this week we are denied the chance of playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in a game that we dropped points. I won't throw in the ridiculous decision to not award Newcastle a penalty yesterday as I think City win that game regardless, but you could definitely add in the Cresswell non-red card in the game we lost to West Ham (after 15 minutes) and maybe also the overturn of the Southampton penalty against City (although again I still think City would have got something out of the game).



Now, for balance we should add the non-second yellow card for Milner against City, but ultimately that wasn't a VAR mistake, it was just an on-field mistake. And for balance on that one the ridiculous first yellow card for Jimenez was ultimately the cause of his sending off. Yellow card mistakes happen and VAR can't correct those, but they could have corrected (or left alone) all of the ones above and all of which were in City's favour.



Again, where is the accountability? Where is the punishment for incompetent referees? And where is the pressure for PGMOL or the PL to make changes to how referees are trained and/ or VAR is implemented?



If one good thing comes of this weekend it will be that surely the amount of over-whelming criticism of referees and VAR has got to lead to some kind of change. I've never seen every pundit agree that two huge mistakes were made in the same game before, and never seen the reaction of ex-players like Shearer on MOTD2 be so damning. But no doubt fixtures will be cancelled after the meeting today and everyone's attention will shift to that and this will all be forgotten by the time we return.