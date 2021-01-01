VAR is not the issue, its the people sitting behind it using it. The first season it was introduced was a farce with how frequently they were stopping the game for checks, then the checks themselves were taking way too long. They solved that but the overall flaws remain:



- a referees checks and balance on VAR is their mate.

- they make the rule clear and obvious error. What does that mean in a game full of opinions. Your mate is gonna stick behind you if you fuck up and declare it not clear and obvious.

- theres inconsistencies in what they look for in detail. Its all so random.



If you look at other sports utilizing video replay, its very black and white as to whether the decision was correct or not. With cricket, the ball is going to hit the wicket, or its not. In American football, the players foot is either on the line or not (Im sure theres examples that are subjective but majority seem objective). Video replays are designed to keep the game honest, not be the main talking point.



There should at the very least be an independent body on VAR so its not a ref protecting another ref. Until then, there will be controversy after controversy. Too much incompetence that ruins supporters experience.