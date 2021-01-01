« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 611262 times)

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
Dermot Gallagher will be out tomorrow making excuses & even if he isn't there really isn't any punishment so to speak for that particular association.

Also hate the term clear & obvious error. It's just something to hide behind.

Fully expecting him to say VAR is not there to re-referee the game. The ref saw the incident and decided it was only worthy of a yellow. VAR cant then get involved in those circumstances.

Of course when asked about Robertsons hell do a 180 and say that the ref gave a yellow card but the replays showed it was worse than first thought so they were right to take a second look.

He will maintain that this view, and the behaviour of the officials, is perfectly consistent and the game was officiated perfectly.  Riley will have had him on the phone and memorising the script since about 8 oclock this evening.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,277
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm
It would appear that Keith Hackett has no love for Riley.

He doesn't and hasn't for years
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,091
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Kinda meaningless but the two yellows near the end annoyed me a lot. Kane has a gob on all game, half the spurs team surrounded the ref for our second goal yet the moment naby complains he gets a yellow. Just acknowledge the foul and move on. If tsmikias is time wasting (he wasn't) just add extra time on. It makes no sense both of those "offences" has the same punishment as a potential leg breaker. Smacks of a ref who has no authority on the game and no working relationship with the players
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,183
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Why are people still debating the Kane incident? It's not a red card. Here it is from the horse's mouth:

Asked if he was worried he would be sent off, Kane told Sky Sports: "No, definitely not. I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball, although I've not seen it back.

"When you are playing against top sides and fighting for points, there are going to be strong tackles. They checked it and it stayed as a yellow card and we move on.

"It didn't feel like it [a red card] and Andy Robertson said I just caught his foot. When you slow stuff down in football it makes it look worse than what it is. But that's why VAR is there."

End of the debate, now we have a conclusive confirmation even though he didn't swear on his daughter's life.

When they come out with blatant shite like this they should then make them stand and watch it back and ask them the question again.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm »
Thread Title needs changing

Its the absolute drooling morons running it.

VAR had to be brought in because they couldnt do their job

In any other business in the world if such a wholesale change was made due to ineptness, the new software brought in to correct said ineptness would not be getting run by the same idiots that made it necessary

Theyre still fucking it up

How todays decisions can get through Var is an absolute scandal
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,417
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
There will be no statement/reaction/change from this game. Tierney will referee another big fixture in a few days and so will Kavanagh. They'll have a little chuckle about it amongst themselves and Riley, and forget about it.

Tierney's never struck me as a good referee. Bottles a lot of decisions. Never looks in control of games. He's got 3 big decisions wrong.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,953
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:01:10 am
There will be no statement/reaction/change from this game. Tierney will referee another big fixture in a few days and so will Kavanagh. They'll have a little chuckle about it amongst themselves and Riley, and forget about it.

Tierney's never struck me as a good referee. Bottles a lot of decisions. Never looks in control of games. He's got 3 big decisions wrong.
Coincidentally, all three decisions were against Liverpool. Sheer coincidence.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm
When they come out with blatant shite like this they should then make them stand and watch it back and ask them the question again.

They did with him after one game he dived to win a penalty, it might have been a North London derby.  They showed him the footage of him flopping under zero contact. He looked at it and brazened it out by saying something like yeah definite foul there, hes clipped me. When it showed no such thing.

Shameless liar. I touched it, he fouled me, I won the ball and Robbo said it was fine... Ive got a gentlemans agreement.  Quite the potted history of self serving blatant lies to the media.

Edit: found it.  He didnt win it, he tried to but the ref didnt buy it. 1:17 here

https://youtu.be/r9NAWknXxpc

Clearly jumps into the Arsenal player and flops.  Claims its a tired tackle and that hes shielding the ball. Utterly shameless.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:39 am by Good Kekule Wenceslas »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 01:10:50 am »
i've said what i had to say in the match thread about our game, so looking at the newcastle Ryan Fraser incident....  :lmao - what is the fucking reasoning on that? cos a city lad is carrying the ball away you can do what the fuck you want to opposing players? this lot are a fucking joke, so all those body check fouls etc they give in the middle of the pitch where the punished player is taking out someone who doesn't have the ball for some reason requires different rules?

it's a fucking pen all day every day, a blatant error, clanger, clusterfuck of a decision which the ref was shite on and VAR guy has clearly gone for a piss

just get rid of it now, it's useless in the hands of twats, like most things
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 02:33:45 am »
VAR is not the issue, its the people sitting behind it using it. The first season it was introduced was a farce with how frequently they were stopping the game for checks, then the checks themselves were taking way too long. They solved that but the overall flaws remain:

- a referees checks and balance on VAR is their mate.
- they make the rule clear and obvious error. What does that mean in a game full of opinions. Your mate is gonna stick behind you if you fuck up and declare it not clear and obvious.
- theres inconsistencies in what they look for in detail. Its all so random.

If you look at other sports utilizing video replay, its very black and white as to whether the decision was correct or not. With cricket, the ball is going to hit the wicket, or its not. In American football, the players foot is either on the line or not (Im sure theres examples that are subjective but majority seem objective). Video replays are designed to keep the game honest, not be the main talking point.

There should at the very least be an independent body on VAR so its not a ref protecting another ref. Until then, there will be controversy after controversy. Too much incompetence that ruins supporters experience.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 02:55:30 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm
Kinda meaningless but the two yellows near the end annoyed me a lot. Kane has a gob on all game, half the spurs team surrounded the ref for our second goal yet the moment naby complains he gets a yellow. Just acknowledge the foul and move on. If tsmikias is time wasting (he wasn't) just add extra time on. It makes no sense both of those "offences" has the same punishment as a potential leg breaker. Smacks of a ref who has no authority on the game and no working relationship with the players


Yes. The time wasting one was really fucking petty. I mean how many times are they dished out? Against Wolves, Villa, Burnley etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 