« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 606082 times)

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12840 on: December 11, 2021, 04:21:34 pm »
Within one minute, Cash hangs on Robbo's arm for 10 seconds and wrestles him to the ground. No foul. Villa's number 8 under pressure loses control of the ball and jumps sideways into Henderson. Foul and Villa relieve pressure.

Nothing to see here.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12841 on: December 11, 2021, 04:29:04 pm »
I really hope one of the players or Klopp takes the fine after this game and lays into Atwell. He has been a disgrace.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12842 on: December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 11, 2021, 03:58:37 pm
It was theatre. I went in with a gameplan." - Mark Clattenburg

It's not a conspiracy, we have seen time and time again referees that in a high profile match ref the narrative around the game rather than the game itself. The obvious narrative here being, "Gerrard returns to Anfield and stops Liverpool".

The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,039
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12843 on: December 11, 2021, 05:11:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm
The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.

You must have missed the four stonewallers that he didn't give or the several late fouls that he gave the other way?

Very strange performance by a supposedly professional referee.
Logged
I like cats

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12844 on: December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 11, 2021, 05:11:02 pm
You must have missed the four stonewallers that he didn't give or the several late fouls that he gave the other way?

Very strange performance by a supposedly professional referee.

Yep, he was doing as he was told by his paymasters early on but then forgot to stay on message at the end, he'll be sacrificed for it, no doubt.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12845 on: December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm
The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.

You mean the stonewall penalty for us when Mings fouled Salah twice and then Alisson clearly getting to the ball before Ings? We've all seen the "refereeing" performance by Atwell, everyone can make up their mind on what happened.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,938
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12846 on: December 11, 2021, 05:21:05 pm »
tubby's like a pig in shit today :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,607
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12847 on: December 11, 2021, 05:27:03 pm »
Must say that the penalty for City today was very strange - how the VAR didn't tell Moss to go have a look (or just plain overturn) boggles the mind
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12848 on: December 11, 2021, 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm
Yep, he was doing as he was told by his paymasters early on but then forgot to stay on message at the end, he'll be sacrificed for it, no doubt.
Nah, he was making it too obvious in the first half so was given a bollocking and had to provide some negative evidence for the files. ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12849 on: December 11, 2021, 06:33:03 pm »
They are doing everything what's in their power to keep it entertaining and interesting for the audience. What's better than a three horse race!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12850 on: December 12, 2021, 10:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on December 11, 2021, 05:27:03 pm
Must say that the penalty for City today was very strange - how the VAR didn't tell Moss to go have a look (or just plain overturn) boggles the mind

Official line was that they couldnt find an angle that definitively showed it to be an error. On MOTD they found two angles that clearly showed it wasnt a penalty.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,748
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12851 on: December 13, 2021, 03:26:59 am »
The penalty against Newcastle :lmao :lmao

The fuck does VAR do nowadays.
Logged
:D

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12852 on: December 13, 2021, 07:42:52 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm
You mean the stonewall penalty for us when Mings fouled Salah twice and then Alisson clearly getting to the ball before Ings? We've all seen the "refereeing" performance by Atwell, everyone can make up their mind on what happened.

Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12853 on: December 13, 2021, 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 13, 2021, 07:42:52 am
Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty

It believe it does when its the keeper - unless the challenge is reckless or dangerous. He got the ball before Ings fell and it wasnt reckless or dangerous.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 09:11:12 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12854 on: December 13, 2021, 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 13, 2021, 07:42:52 am
Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty

Getting the ball means a lot.

Ings shoved Matip into Alisson in the first place. That's a foul.
Alisson then takes the ball before Ings gets to it. That's not a foul.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,654
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12855 on: Yesterday at 12:25:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 13, 2021, 09:26:13 am
Getting the ball means a lot.

Ings shoved Matip into Alisson in the first place. That's a foul.
Alisson then takes the ball before Ings gets to it. That's not a foul.

Mark Clattenberg on ESPN, said in his opinion the foul on Matip should have meant a defensive free kick. Penalty or not was then a moot point.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12856 on: Yesterday at 07:05:23 am »
As a rule getting the ball first doesn't matter, I'm happy if someone can point me to the laws of the game that mean it's irrelevant for a goalie.

We really shouldn't be using Clatts opinion for anything.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12857 on: Yesterday at 07:43:34 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:05:23 am
As a rule getting the ball first doesn't matter, I'm happy if someone can point me to the laws of the game that mean it's irrelevant for a goalie.

We really shouldn't be using Clatts opinion for anything.

I think it does in the case of impeding a player. Maybe youre conflating it with dangerous play where getting the ball first doesnt matter
Logged
Believer

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12858 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:05:23 am
As a rule getting the ball first doesn't matter, I'm happy if someone can point me to the laws of the game that mean it's irrelevant for a goalie.

We really shouldn't be using Clatts opinion for anything.

He's right though. It was a blatant foul on Matip.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12859 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:47:55 am
He's right though. It was a blatant foul on Matip.

But he didn't give it. If they look and say "look we think it's a pen, but there was a foul leading up. Take a look" then so be it.

They didn't to my knowledge and I'm saying if the roles were reversed I'd want to know what happened. Maybe Dale Johnson will cover it today in his VAR thread on twitter.

It's contentious enough to warrant an explanation.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12860 on: Yesterday at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:54:53 am
But he didn't give it. If they look and say "look we think it's a pen, but there was a foul leading up. Take a look" then so be it.

They didn't to my knowledge and I'm saying if the roles were reversed I'd want to know what happened. Maybe Dale Johnson will cover it today in his VAR thread on twitter.

It's contentious enough to warrant an explanation.

But all that would happen in that scenario is that the VAR will see the foul in the build-up and then stay with the on-field decision. So there's no way of saying that isn't what happened, regardless of the actual "foul" not being clear and obvious error given that Alisson did get a touch on the ball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12861 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:35:09 am
But all that would happen in that scenario is that the VAR will see the foul in the build-up and then stay with the on-field decision. So there's no way of saying that isn't what happened, regardless of the actual "foul" not being clear and obvious error given that Alisson did get a touch on the ball.

A little clarity would be great. That's all I'd like to see. It's piss poor that we have to wait for an ESPN journalist to provide clarity on this stuff rather than second guessing about the laws.

Interesting that I still can't find any exemption for a goalkeeper if he gets the ball first in the process of bringing a player down.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12862 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:39:19 am
A little clarity would be great. That's all I'd like to see. It's piss poor that we have to wait for an ESPN journalist to provide clarity on this stuff rather than second guessing about the laws.

Interesting that I still can't find any exemption for a goalkeeper if he gets the ball first in the process of bringing a player down.

You're not going to find a list of things in the laws of the game that aren't a foul. This being one of them.

Even without the foul on Matip, I still don't think it's a penalty. Alisson gets to the ball first and clears it away from Ings. In the process of doing so, he makes contact with Ings' leg. That's no different really to Henderson winning the ball in midfield and his challenge causing the opposition player to fall over. Just because the opposition player fell, it doesn't make it a foul.

I'm surprised there hasn't been more discussion about the 2 penalty shouts on Robertson and why they were deemed acceptable. Then there's the one in the West Ham game when Burnley player wiped someone out in the box and that was deemed acceptable despite there being literally zero attempt to play the ball.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:36 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,654
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12863 on: Yesterday at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:54:53 am
But he didn't give it. If they look and say "look we think it's a pen, but there was a foul leading up. Take a look" then so be it.

They didn't to my knowledge and I'm saying if the roles were reversed I'd want to know what happened. Maybe Dale Johnson will cover it today in his VAR thread on twitter.

It's contentious enough to warrant an explanation.

Ref didn't give the pen against Ali.

VAR did not see any clear and obvious error.

End of.

They don't need to explain anything just because you want clarity about the possibility of the foul on Matip ...IF... the Ref would have given the pen or if VAR would have thought no pen as it is a clear and obvious error for the pen to be awarded in the first place.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12864 on: Yesterday at 05:30:27 pm »
Interestingly, Dale Johnson doesn't just think it wasn't a penalty, he thinks it would have been overturned by VAR if a penalty was awarded given that Alisson got the ball first.

Other than that - he thinks City's penalty was incorrect, and Leicester's.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12865 on: Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:30:27 pm
Interestingly, Dale Johnson doesn't just think it wasn't a penalty, he thinks it would have been overturned by VAR if a penalty was awarded given that Alisson got the ball first.

Other than that - he thinks City's penalty was incorrect, and Leicester's.

It's just strange that this is being applied but it's not in the rules. They are very methodical applying "the letter of the law" and it just seems there's certain elements that don't fall under that.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12866 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm
It's just strange that this is being applied but it's not in the rules. They are very methodical applying "the letter of the law" and it just seems there's certain elements that don't fall under that.

Why are you so hung up on it being in the rules? Is it in the rules that a player can score with their left foot? I mean, unless it specifically states it, why is it being allowed to happen?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12867 on: Today at 12:10:49 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:05:23 am
As a rule getting the ball first doesn't matter, I'm happy if someone can point me to the laws of the game that mean it's irrelevant for a goalie.

We really shouldn't be using Clatts opinion for anything.

In this case, him getting to the ball in a manner consistent with how a GK would do it means it wasnt careless, reckless or dangerous. While no mention is made in the rules, the contact in this case helps the ref determine it wasnt careless.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,862
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12868 on: Today at 06:55:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
Why are you so hung up on it being in the rules? Is it in the rules that a player can score with their left foot? I mean, unless it specifically states it, why is it being allowed to happen?

Why are you being so obtuse about it? It's about what they can't do.
Also we don't constantly hear commentators banging on about "he's played it with his right, just there the faintest of nicks"

It's important as you can't win the ball and follow through fouling someone. People quote "he won the ball first" as if it's a golden goose. It isn't, and is applied at the discretion of the ref.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 