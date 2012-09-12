A little clarity would be great. That's all I'd like to see. It's piss poor that we have to wait for an ESPN journalist to provide clarity on this stuff rather than second guessing about the laws.



Interesting that I still can't find any exemption for a goalkeeper if he gets the ball first in the process of bringing a player down.



You're not going to find a list of things in the laws of the game that aren't a foul. This being one of them.Even without the foul on Matip, I still don't think it's a penalty. Alisson gets to the ball first and clears it away from Ings. In the process of doing so, he makes contact with Ings' leg. That's no different really to Henderson winning the ball in midfield and his challenge causing the opposition player to fall over. Just because the opposition player fell, it doesn't make it a foul.I'm surprised there hasn't been more discussion about the 2 penalty shouts on Robertson and why they were deemed acceptable. Then there's the one in the West Ham game when Burnley player wiped someone out in the box and that was deemed acceptable despite there being literally zero attempt to play the ball.