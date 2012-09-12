It was theatre. I went in with a gameplan." - Mark ClattenburgIt's not a conspiracy, we have seen time and time again referees that in a high profile match ref the narrative around the game rather than the game itself. The obvious narrative here being, "Gerrard returns to Anfield and stops Liverpool".
The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings. They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.
You must have missed the four stonewallers that he didn't give or the several late fouls that he gave the other way?Very strange performance by a supposedly professional referee.
Yep, he was doing as he was told by his paymasters early on but then forgot to stay on message at the end, he'll be sacrificed for it, no doubt.
Must say that the penalty for City today was very strange - how the VAR didn't tell Moss to go have a look (or just plain overturn) boggles the mind
You mean the stonewall penalty for us when Mings fouled Salah twice and then Alisson clearly getting to the ball before Ings? We've all seen the "refereeing" performance by Atwell, everyone can make up their mind on what happened.
Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty
Getting the ball means a lot. Ings shoved Matip into Alisson in the first place. That's a foul. Alisson then takes the ball before Ings gets to it. That's not a foul.
As a rule getting the ball first doesn't matter, I'm happy if someone can point me to the laws of the game that mean it's irrelevant for a goalie.We really shouldn't be using Clatts opinion for anything.
He's right though. It was a blatant foul on Matip.
