« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 605303 times)

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12840 on: December 11, 2021, 04:21:34 pm »
Within one minute, Cash hangs on Robbo's arm for 10 seconds and wrestles him to the ground. No foul. Villa's number 8 under pressure loses control of the ball and jumps sideways into Henderson. Foul and Villa relieve pressure.

Nothing to see here.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,455
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12841 on: December 11, 2021, 04:29:04 pm »
I really hope one of the players or Klopp takes the fine after this game and lays into Atwell. He has been a disgrace.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,943
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12842 on: December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 11, 2021, 03:58:37 pm
It was theatre. I went in with a gameplan." - Mark Clattenburg

It's not a conspiracy, we have seen time and time again referees that in a high profile match ref the narrative around the game rather than the game itself. The obvious narrative here being, "Gerrard returns to Anfield and stops Liverpool".

The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,029
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12843 on: December 11, 2021, 05:11:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm
The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.

You must have missed the four stonewallers that he didn't give or the several late fouls that he gave the other way?

Very strange performance by a supposedly professional referee.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,943
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12844 on: December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 11, 2021, 05:11:02 pm
You must have missed the four stonewallers that he didn't give or the several late fouls that he gave the other way?

Very strange performance by a supposedly professional referee.

Yep, he was doing as he was told by his paymasters early on but then forgot to stay on message at the end, he'll be sacrificed for it, no doubt.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12845 on: December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:09:33 pm
The Cabal need to up their game, the narrative was set and the ref goes and fucks it up by giving us a pen and then nothing for Alisson on Ings.  They had the perfect opportunity there and heads will roll at the PGMOL for getting it wrong.

You mean the stonewall penalty for us when Mings fouled Salah twice and then Alisson clearly getting to the ball before Ings? We've all seen the "refereeing" performance by Atwell, everyone can make up their mind on what happened.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,919
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12846 on: December 11, 2021, 05:21:05 pm »
tubby's like a pig in shit today :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,607
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12847 on: December 11, 2021, 05:27:03 pm »
Must say that the penalty for City today was very strange - how the VAR didn't tell Moss to go have a look (or just plain overturn) boggles the mind
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12848 on: December 11, 2021, 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm
Yep, he was doing as he was told by his paymasters early on but then forgot to stay on message at the end, he'll be sacrificed for it, no doubt.
Nah, he was making it too obvious in the first half so was given a bollocking and had to provide some negative evidence for the files. ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12849 on: December 11, 2021, 06:33:03 pm »
They are doing everything what's in their power to keep it entertaining and interesting for the audience. What's better than a three horse race!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,759
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12850 on: December 12, 2021, 10:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on December 11, 2021, 05:27:03 pm
Must say that the penalty for City today was very strange - how the VAR didn't tell Moss to go have a look (or just plain overturn) boggles the mind

Official line was that they couldnt find an angle that definitively showed it to be an error. On MOTD they found two angles that clearly showed it wasnt a penalty.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,748
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12851 on: Yesterday at 03:26:59 am »
The penalty against Newcastle :lmao :lmao

The fuck does VAR do nowadays.
Logged
:D

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12852 on: Yesterday at 07:42:52 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 11, 2021, 05:12:09 pm
You mean the stonewall penalty for us when Mings fouled Salah twice and then Alisson clearly getting to the ball before Ings? We've all seen the "refereeing" performance by Atwell, everyone can make up their mind on what happened.

Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,759
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12853 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:42:52 am
Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty

It believe it does when its the keeper - unless the challenge is reckless or dangerous. He got the ball before Ings fell and it wasnt reckless or dangerous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:11:12 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12854 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:42:52 am
Getting the ball means nothing. If it was the other end I'd have wanted a penalty

Getting the ball means a lot.

Ings shoved Matip into Alisson in the first place. That's a foul.
Alisson then takes the ball before Ings gets to it. That's not a foul.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12855 on: Today at 12:25:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:26:13 am
Getting the ball means a lot.

Ings shoved Matip into Alisson in the first place. That's a foul.
Alisson then takes the ball before Ings gets to it. That's not a foul.

Mark Clattenberg on ESPN, said in his opinion the foul on Matip should have meant a defensive free kick. Penalty or not was then a moot point.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 