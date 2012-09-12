Newcastle v NorwichNewcastle get a penalty for the incident below:Hard to argue due to the height of the arm and the fact that the ball is going towards the goal, but you could certainly say that the defender is very close, that his arm is close to his body, and that his silhouette is only marginally bigger as a result.Either way Dermot Gallagher says it is a clear penalty.He then gets asked about the incident below in the first half when a goal bound header from a Norwich player is blocked by the arm of the Newcastle defender:Now again, the player is very close, but the ball is going towards the goal and I would personally say that the outstretched arm is making his silhouette much bigger than natural. For me this is just as much of a penalty as the one above.Dermot Gallagher on the other hand said (and I kid you not ) that this was an easy one as the arm is close to the body and so VAR was correct not to intervene and quickly moved on.In what way is an outstretched arm close to the body, especially when it hits the very extremity of the outstretched arm?!PGMOLs PR man is certainly earning his money today.