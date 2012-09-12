« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 603772 times)

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,393
  • Sound
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12800 on: November 12, 2021, 08:33:11 pm »
Last season..

Liverpool had most decisions against: 13
Most VAR incidents: 20
Most total disallowed goals for: 7
Zero penalties FOR, 3 penalties AGAINST

No VVD review there neither.

We always get the decisions eh..LiVARpool   ::)
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12801 on: November 12, 2021, 09:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on November 12, 2021, 08:33:11 pm
Last season..

Liverpool had most decisions against: 13
Most VAR incidents: 20
Most total disallowed goals for: 7
Zero penalties FOR, 3 penalties AGAINST

No VVD review there neither.

We always get the decisions eh..LiVARpool   ::)

By the end of this season, we'll look back fondly on these numbers. The fix is in.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12802 on: November 12, 2021, 11:23:17 pm »
Certain refs in the PL are, quite simply, outright cheats.

It's high time they got called out on it
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,315
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12803 on: November 24, 2021, 08:55:10 pm »
No idea what they took Manes position from but seemed to be his wrist as it certainly wasnt a point on his upper arm.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12804 on: November 24, 2021, 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 24, 2021, 08:55:10 pm
No idea what they took Manes position from but seemed to be his wrist as it certainly wasnt a point on his upper arm.
i know yeah, mad.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12805 on: November 24, 2021, 10:01:12 pm »
A tale of two decisions for VAR. The one in the first half is why it's utterly shit and the pen overturn is how it works well - overturning an obviously bad call, rather than disallowing goals over bullshit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 478
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12806 on: November 27, 2021, 02:52:25 pm »
Obviously not quite VAR related as it is in the Championship, but Preston just scored a very strange goal against Fulham. 

Corner is swung in and a Preston player pays no interest in the ball at all and instead decides to grapple with (and IMO obstruct) the goalkeeper, including what looks like an arm in the face.  Meanwhile another Preston player (Evans) jumps uncontested for the ball and has a free header from 3 yards. His header travels about a yard before hitting the outstretched arm of the player who is grappling with the GK, before deflecting back onto Evans arm and going into the goal.

I honestly think that the goal could have been ruled out for 3 separate offences, but instead it is given and then the studio pundits both think it is a good goal.  I have no idea what would have happened if VAR would have been in use.

52 seconds into the video below.

https://youtu.be/i1CRxYn6jfA
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12807 on: November 27, 2021, 03:13:51 pm »
Fucking useless and Marriner yet again letting someone off after a horror challenge on one of ours.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12808 on: November 27, 2021, 03:15:36 pm »
no more lines..probably would have counted if you replace mane with ronaldo.

the wankfest will be wild saying his experience kept him onside
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12809 on: November 27, 2021, 03:29:33 pm »
How he wasn't off for that challenge on Mane, Greater Manchester residing Lee Mason on Var today.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12810 on: November 27, 2021, 04:03:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 27, 2021, 03:29:33 pm
How he wasn't off for that challenge on Mane, Greater Manchester residing Lee Mason on Var today.

Gets worse on each viewing - https://twitter.com/LFCBantz1/status/1464623968799772680
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12811 on: November 27, 2021, 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 27, 2021, 04:03:52 pm
Gets worse on each viewing - https://twitter.com/LFCBantz1/status/1464623968799772680

We are going to have at least one more bad injury this season, and it'll be thanks to these fuckers!
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12812 on: November 28, 2021, 08:21:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 27, 2021, 05:21:12 pm
We are going to have at least one more bad injury this season, and it'll be thanks to these fuckers!
Hopefully not on Wednesday night!

You are probably right tho.
I dont know what is going on, with yesterdays and Cresswells recent one ,its like the officials have set a different bar for red cards when the tackle is on a Liverpool player. Are we still suffering from daring to criticise the officials after the assault on VVD last season?
« Last Edit: November 28, 2021, 08:51:17 am by JRed »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12813 on: November 28, 2021, 12:02:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 28, 2021, 08:21:11 am
Hopefully not on Wednesday night!

You are probably right tho.
I dont know what is going on, with yesterdays and Cresswells recent one ,its like the officials have set a different bar for red cards when the tackle is on a Liverpool player. Are we still suffering from daring to criticise the officials after the assault on VVD last season?

It a Liverpool player's lower leg dangles perpendicular to the rest of their leg after not blowing for a foul, the ref will give a red, at least we know that.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12814 on: November 28, 2021, 08:28:10 pm »
Starting to think that football needs something similar to what rugby has ie the ability to cite a player player after the game
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 478
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12815 on: December 1, 2021, 11:43:47 am »
Newcastle v Norwich

Newcastle get a penalty for the incident below:



Hard to argue due to the height of the arm and the fact that the ball is going towards the goal, but you could certainly say that the defender is very close, that his arm is close to his body, and that his silhouette is only marginally bigger as a result.

Either way Dermot Gallagher says it is a clear penalty.

He then gets asked about the incident below in the first half when a goal bound header from a Norwich player is blocked by the arm of the Newcastle defender:



Now again, the player is very close, but the ball is going towards the goal and I would personally say that the outstretched arm is making his silhouette much bigger than natural.  For me this is just as much of a penalty as the one above.

Dermot Gallagher on the other hand said (and I kid you not) that this was an easy one as the arm is close to the body and so VAR was correct not to intervene and quickly moved on.

In what way is an outstretched arm close to the body, especially when it hits the very extremity of the outstretched arm?!

PGMOLs PR man is certainly earning his money today.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12816 on: December 1, 2021, 10:19:08 pm »
Is it not within the VAR remit to look at incidents like the Robertson yellow? It was a clear dive but went unpunished. Game was stopped so theres no excuse. Thankfully, it was only Everton and we ended up scoring 2 mins later.
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,928
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12817 on: December 2, 2021, 12:09:07 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  1, 2021, 10:19:08 pm
Is it not within the VAR remit to look at incidents like the Robertson yellow? It was a clear dive but went unpunished. Game was stopped so theres no excuse. Thankfully, it was only Everton and we ended up scoring 2 mins later.
Nope. They only look at fouls if there's a potential red card or penalty
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12818 on: December 2, 2021, 12:25:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  1, 2021, 10:19:08 pm
Is it not within the VAR remit to look at incidents like the Robertson yellow? It was a clear dive but went unpunished. Game was stopped so theres no excuse. Thankfully, it was only Everton and we ended up scoring 2 mins later.

Nah - they could... but decided it may somehow undermine the on-field referee if they started getting things right - and also clamped down on players diving.

It is almost like they have the means & technology to do just this - address the diving in the game - and the match itself could flow and go on whilst the VAR officials look at these type of incidents behind the scenes whilst the games goes on. But nah... they don't want to make the ref look bad, or actually help him, or prevent or discourage players diving from happening in the game. Or, do not seem concerned with punishing players who have actually done nothing wrong - and have basically been cheated.

« Last Edit: December 2, 2021, 01:14:01 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,928
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12819 on: December 2, 2021, 12:53:18 am »
It's true that VAR could do a lot more than they currently do, but then we might be moaning about the amount of time given over to VAR in a game.


In any case at the moment the rules stipulate that VAR can only intervene on four things:


Potential offside or foul in the build up to a goal
Potential penalty
Potential red card
Possible mistaken identity (e.g. if the ref sends off the wrong player)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,643
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12820 on: December 2, 2021, 01:25:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  1, 2021, 10:19:08 pm
Is it not within the VAR remit to look at incidents like the Robertson yellow? It was a clear dive but went unpunished. Game was stopped so theres no excuse. Thankfully, it was only Everton and we ended up scoring 2 mins later.

Inside the box..yes.

Outside the box..no.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12821 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »

Manolo Gabbiadini scores a perfectly legit goal but ruled offsides. He is then substituted. A very long VAR review follows and then the goal is given.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t29DJS9sx3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t29DJS9sx3E</a>
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12822 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm »
What is that handball about in the City game?

It's hit his chest and maybe grazed the arm on the way back. Even if it did his arm, its not intentional and its definitely not below his t-shirt line which is the new rule.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,930
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12823 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:10:15 pm
What is that handball about in the City game?

It's hit his chest and maybe grazed the arm on the way back. Even if it did his arm, its not intentional and its definitely not below his t-shirt line which is the new rule.

VAR official is Andre Marriner, explains it all.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12824 on: Today at 03:12:58 pm »
If that Wolves 'handball' is a penalty then the 'foul' on Mane surely fucking is. VAR really is the biggest load of wank.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12825 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
Think this is another day where we are going to get royally fucked by the officials!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,756
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12826 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
Bent as fuck
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,756
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12827 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm »
And again. Fuck off
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12828 on: Today at 03:36:07 pm »
Just criminal "refereeing" by Atwell. Relentlessly giving Villa every single decision. It cannot possibly be in good faith, it defies statistics and probability.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 