Yer man Dale Johnson from ESPN explains this:



*snip*



At least all that 🔼 🔼 🔼 up there is the supposed official interpretation.

Thanks for that, was waiting to see what he thought. Ultimately that is one of my frustrations with VAR. If you are going to have an off-field review system then the most important thing is for it to be consistently applied, and so it seems silly for two almost identical situations to have different outcomes in different games. Yes some decisions are subjective, but we also must remember that sometimes the on-field referees do not have all of the information and may have a very different opinion if they were to see the video. Define what is offside and when a player is interfering and then make sure those interpretations are applied consistently, and if that means over-ruling the on-field referees then so be it. Or of course just remove that element from VAR's remit entirely and let all on-field decisions stand. I don't think that these middle ground grey areas are the answer.As to these particular offside decisions, it is clearly now being used as a tactic by clubs and so the rules need to adapt. I've always felt that offside should have a 'memory' component so that you can't benefit from being in an offside position in the lead up to a goal even if you are technically onside when you receive the ball. An example would be a player standing 5 yards offside in the middle of the penalty area and another player (in an onside position) being passed to running into the penalty area who then squares it to the offside player who is then technically onside. That player gained a massive advantage from being in an offside position and so should not be able to benefit IMO. The same would apply for the situations above. If you are interfering with the goalkeeper while in an offside position then you are offside, even if you are not in the line of sight when the ball is headed towards goal.Final thought. I don't personally buy that the Watkins decision was a subjective one. He is literally touching the keeper when the ball is headed towards goal, so how is it subjective as to whether he is impacting the goalkeepers ability to play the ball? The Barnes one was much more subjective because he had moved away before the header and so there was clear daylight between him and the keeper.