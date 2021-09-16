Been meaning to ask, the other day in the Milan game there was an offside for Mane and I am confused about the rules.



I thought if a player in an offside position gets the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball then it is not considered offside.



Like the one with Lovren against Spurs a few years ago and there was a few last year where VAR zoomed in to see if a defender touched it which would make the player onside.



In the Milan game, a ball was played to Mane from Robbo (I think) and he was clearly in an offside position. He doesn't fight for the ball with the defender really but the defender panicked and headed the ball past their keeper. If the play had continued then Mane was through on goal. Surely this is the wrong call as the defender deliberately headed it which makes Mane then not offside as he is receiving it from a deliberate touch from the opposition?



