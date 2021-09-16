« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
September 16, 2021, 09:20:36 am
Peter Walton saying the penalty decision was absolutely correct last night. I could swear that when we were denied exactly the same penalties against Southampton and Chelsea last season he and his mates were telling us that those decisions were absolutely correct, too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
September 16, 2021, 09:55:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on September 16, 2021, 09:09:44 am
Watching the equaliser tonight it looked like Salah wouldn't celebrate because he feared it'd be taken off him. The kind of one the PL would rule out last season.

I barely even celebrated that goal due to his reaction. I thought his hand gesture meant the lino had raised his flag and he made that gesture because he was only marginally off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
September 16, 2021, 12:36:57 pm
He's done it a few times when he thinks he might be off. Southampton at home in the title winning season and Burnley this season (when he was off) ring a bell.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
September 18, 2021, 05:25:04 pm
Good day for VAR today - so far
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
September 19, 2021, 11:02:01 am
Referee was beyond shite in the Liverpool v Palace game today.

I'm surprised that more people haven't pulled Madley or the first half lino (Palace attacking) up.

All sorts of stuff that can get glossed over on the telly (Not seen the TV replay yet, but will be watching LFCTV GO in a bit) - really does push home the difference between people that go and people that watch it on the telly - you miss more than half the game because you see what the director wants you to see.

That rugby tackle on Mane and the two-footed lunge later on when added to all the dubious 50/50s that were all going Palaces way built up and built quite an angry atmosphere at Anfield. Even people that don't usually moan about the ref were angry.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:56:40 am
Been meaning to ask, the other day in the Milan game there was an offside for Mane and I am confused about the rules.

I thought if a player in an offside position gets the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball then it is not considered offside.

Like the one with Lovren against Spurs a few years ago and there was a few last year where VAR zoomed in to see if a defender touched it which would make the player onside.

In the Milan game, a ball was played to Mane from Robbo (I think) and he was clearly in an offside position. He doesn't fight for the ball with the defender really but the defender panicked and headed the ball past their keeper. If the play had continued then Mane was through on goal. Surely this is the wrong call as the defender deliberately headed it which makes Mane then not offside as he is receiving it from a deliberate touch from the opposition?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:10:26 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:56:40 am
Been meaning to ask, the other day in the Milan game there was an offside for Mane and I am confused about the rules.

I thought if a player in an offside position gets the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball then it is not considered offside.

Like the one with Lovren against Spurs a few years ago and there was a few last year where VAR zoomed in to see if a defender touched it which would make the player onside.

In the Milan game, a ball was played to Mane from Robbo (I think) and he was clearly in an offside position. He doesn't fight for the ball with the defender really but the defender panicked and headed the ball past their keeper. If the play had continued then Mane was through on goal. Surely this is the wrong call as the defender deliberately headed it which makes Mane then not offside as he is receiving it from a deliberate touch from the opposition?



There was one like this in the Brentford (?) game at the weekend. The defender tried to clear it as it came through, miskicked it so it ran through to the offside Striker. It was called as the Striker was in an offside position when the ball was played through.

City and Spurs seem to be the only teams I can remember benefitting from the "player tried to play the ball" rule.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:29:49 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:10:26 am
There was one like this in the Brentford (?) game at the weekend. The defender tried to clear it as it came through, miskicked it so it ran through to the offside Striker. It was called as the Striker was in an offside position when the ball was played through.

City and Spurs seem to be the only teams I can remember benefitting from the "player tried to play the ball" rule.

This goes against the Law. I remember kicking off like mad over the Spurs one and PoP (Phase of Play) took great pains to put me straight on the law and that once a player attempts to play the ball, its a new phase of play. Its not actually illegal to be in an offside position, so receiving a through ball from a teamate, where the ball has then come off an opponent that has deliberately played it, is fine.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:17:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:49 am
This goes against the Law. I remember kicking off like mad over the Spurs one and PoP (Phase of Play) took great pains to put me straight on the law and that once a player attempts to play the ball, its a new phase of play. Its not actually illegal to be in an offside position, so receiving a through ball from a teamate, where the ball has then come off an opponent that has deliberately played it, is fine.

That's what I thought, as that is what we told for Kane a few years ago. But I keep seeing this rule interpreted differently by the referees.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:33:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:49 am
This goes against the Law. I remember kicking off like mad over the Spurs one and PoP (Phase of Play) took great pains to put me straight on the law and that once a player attempts to play the ball, its a new phase of play. Its not actually illegal to be in an offside position, so receiving a through ball from a teamate, where the ball has then come off an opponent that has deliberately played it, is fine.
I was thinking about that rule on the disallowed third Milan goal against us.  I was half-expecting Hendo's miskick to have nullified the offside and the goal to stand.  Clearly Hendo didn't meant to square the ball across his own six yard box but he did intend to kick it.  I'm guessing we were fine because the offside came in the pass before that during the short-corner routine?!

Anyway, a mate just showed me the disallowed Leicester goals.  I'd be mad as hell if we had the first disallowed and I think I'd be in hospital with a brain aneurism if we had the second disallowed.  What VAR saw to rule Barnes was obstructing the goalkeeper's view on the Ndidi header is beyond me.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:14 pm by thaddeus »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:50:25 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:33:58 pm
Anyway, a mate just showed me the disallowed Leicester goals.  I'd be mad as hell if we had the first disallowed and I think I'd be in hospital with a brain aneurism if we had the second disallowed.  What VAR saw to rule Barnes was obstructing the goalkeeper's view on the Ndidi header is beyond me.

I have zero issue with either of those goals being ruled out as Leicester were looking to gain an advantage by having Barnes interfere with the GK's position and either distract him or stop him getting a clear run at the ball.  Once you do that you run the risk of being given offside and the simple solution is not to do it in the first place rather than complaining when a goal is disallowed because your striker is standing in an offside position in the middle of the 6 yard box.   
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 03:54:47 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:50:25 pm
I have zero issue with either of those goals being ruled out as Leicester were looking to gain an advantage by having Barnes interfere with the GK's position and either distract him or stop him getting a clear run at the ball.  Once you do that you run the risk of being given offside and the simple solution is not to do it in the first place rather than complaining when a goal is disallowed because your striker is standing in an offside position in the middle of the 6 yard box.
I take your point about Barnes deliberately interfering with the goalkeeper when the corners were swung in and in some ways it is karma.  By the time the attempts were made on goal though he wasn't close enough to the goalkeeper to interfere with either his movement or his line of sight so he shouldn't have been offside.

If Barnes is over-stepping the mark with his interference then the referee should call it a foul and award a free-kick on that basis.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 04:48:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:54:47 pm
I take your point about Barnes deliberately interfering with the goalkeeper when the corners were swung in and in some ways it is karma.  By the time the attempts were made on goal though he wasn't close enough to the goalkeeper to interfere with either his movement or his line of sight so he shouldn't have been offside.

If Barnes is over-stepping the mark with his interference then the referee should call it a foul and award a free-kick on that basis.

He wasn't fouling the keeper so the referee cannot give a free kick, but he can be interfering with the keeper while in an offside position, which would then make him offside.  You shouldn't be able to stand in front of the keeper until just before contact and then suddenly move out of the way and claim that you weren't blocking his view.  If you want to do that then you have to make sure that you get back onside before contact, which Barnes did not.
