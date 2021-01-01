Garth Crooks take on it in his weekly column of shite? Thats football, Im afraid.
In the last 2 or 3 years weve had Gomez break his leg at Burnley, just an accident , Van Dijk and Thiago out for months at Goodison, but the Everton players didnt mean it, Elliot out for months innocuous, thats just football.
I cant help but think that if one of a handful of other clubs had, in recent seasons, lost two very promising young English players, arguably the best player in his position in Europe, and a newly signed superstar that everyone was excited to see to nasty tackles there would be a slightly different conversation being had.
It might just be because they make claims about our squad depth and want to be seen to be correct. So theyre happy for players to severely injured because then they can continue to be paid for parroting the same line instead of having to think up something more original.
I cannot stomach mainstream football coverage and you've given another good example why.
I'd like to see some broader stats on how many long term injuries from dangerous tackles other clubs have had, but that's 3 for us in 12 months.
"That's football" and "he didn't men to injure him" are not good enough from supposed football professionals.
When there's laws specifically written to punish dangerous play, then "he didn't mean it" just doesn't wash I'm afraid. The very acts of tackling from behind, leaving the ground, lunging and scissoring legs around an opponent mean the tackler isn't in full control. Which means that irrespective of intent to injure, his actions have significantly increased the risk of injury.
No doubt on the rare occasion that one of our players makes a poor tackle, we'll have the full force of the commentariat telling us how it should be a red because he endangered an opponent and under the laws it's a red. Wait a minute, that happened with Mane v City didn't it.
Just fucking judge us by the same standards you shower of hypocritical wankers.