Of course he's right. This whole thing is becoming last years VAR. Which naively I thought had been sorted until that ridiculous check for Fabinho's goal.

Tactics evolve as do counter tactics and I've long thought that the counter to our press was for the opposition to fall under no pressure. So in theory this should help us?



Of course not. On the evidence of this season we still get a foul against when we breath on the opposition, but the kicker is that the opposition are virtually empowered to fly into dangerous tackles.



I said last night that the Burnley game indirectly led to the Elliot's injury. Until refs start actually applying the laws and dickehead managers and pundits are allowed to get away with ignorance of the laws and outright hypocrisy we will have the current mess.



Endangering an opponent, use of excessive force, reckless play, being out of control are all covered by the laws. So why the fuck are challenges that tick these boxes waived away by refs and then explained away by pundits as being part of "letting the game flow"



It's bullshit and is making the game as unwatchable as last seasons self inflicted farce - which on the evidence of yesterday has still not gone away.



Garth Crooks take on it in his weekly column of shite? Thats football, Im afraid.In the last 2 or 3 years weve had Gomez break his leg at Burnley, just an accident , Van Dijk and Thiago out for months at Goodison, but the Everton players didnt mean it, Elliot out for months innocuous, thats just football.I cant help but think that if one of a handful of other clubs had, in recent seasons, lost two very promising young English players, arguably the best player in his position in Europe, and a newly signed superstar that everyone was excited to see to nasty tackles there would be a slightly different conversation being had.It might just be because they make claims about our squad depth and want to be seen to be correct. So theyre happy for players to severely injured because then they can continue to be paid for parroting the same line instead of having to think up something more original.