Ahh I see it ignored Walker on Rashica aswell. Conveniently ignored by MOTD and the like.
Has anyone got a capture of the Fernandez offside against Leeds with the lines. That looked a pretty similar level of offside to Mo's. If there is a specific guideline they are following (on MOTD last night night they suggested that if the lines were overlapping, then it's considered on, for example, and the lines being thicker to account for error margin) then I am happy with that.

I can't shake the feeling that it's more like a classic FA/PGMOL thing, whereby in a high profile Man Utd game they're like "look, we didn't bother drawing the lines cos it was so close, see how we've changed, aren't we great", then the very next weekend the lines come out for all the other teams.

Like when they resolved Man U and Chelsea players hounding referees by sending Masch off for swearing at the ref at Old Trafford, then never did it again. Or when they decided that you can't touch the player while making a tackle so as to give Shef Utd a pen against Fabinho, a rule that has literally never been seen again. Or  when a pass through to an offside player deflects off a defenders foot so is deemed onside, for literally one match (Kane at Anfield).

If it's a sensible rule applied consistently, then I'm all for it. If it's a shit rule applied consistently, then its shit. If it's a sensible rule applied inconsistently, then what's the point of VAR?
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside. It should be Ashley Barnes with his WWE impression on Matip. What a fucking joke that was.


https://twitter.com/biggies_maiis/status/1429184783700135953?s=21

What the fuck is this? We literally have a referee watching replays and he gets away with a triple H special?

Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?
Quote from: Crimson on August 22, 2021, 09:47:55 am
Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?

Out of interest, why does the official Liverpool twitter feed, or anyone official attached to the club, forward that video to the MOTD twitter feed. The way it's been left, and will be left, is that Klopp is a paranoid twat manager, trying to play mind games, and nothing untoward was done by Burnley. This is the sort of unaccountable bollocks that, in other parts of life, is driving this country into the ground and costing thousands of lives. Why do people in positions of strength/power not do anything.

If I was Klopp watching MOTD last night, I'd be personally sending videos of that shit to their twitter feed and demanding a public reply, and threatening to take them to court for the "mind games" slander. Tossers  :no
Quote from: Crimson on August 22, 2021, 09:47:55 am
Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?

No cards all game. Walker with an elbow wasnt punished either. Joke
Is it me or did Jesus look very offside for City's first goal? Where are they drawing the lines from this year as the top of his arm was definitely off.

Also that was never a penalty for Everton yesterday. Calvert Lewin grabbed the Leeds player's shirt and then threw himself to the ground.

The ref in our game was a joke. So much time wasting from them and no yellows without even talking about Barnes. Don't mind the old school centre forward but it is pathetic that he goes down the second anyone breathes on him.
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside.

Out of interest, how do you know that it was clearly offside?
Quote from: Avens on August 22, 2021, 10:46:11 am
Out of interest, how do you know that it was clearly offside?

Because the replays show it was clearly offside?

Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 11:28:53 am
Because the replays show it was clearly offside?

Based on the frame that was arbitrarily chosen as the moment the ball was played then. It's frustrating for the point I've made to be dismissed as "he was clearly offside" when it's anything but clear. I'd suggest you haven't read my actual posts and just dismissed it as complaining about an offside against us when I'm actually highlighting a fundamental problem with the system.
Quote from: farawayred on August 21, 2021, 03:03:56 pm
Why are you looking for a calf under a bull? It was offside however you draw the lines. Nothing to complain here.

I wasn't complaining - was explaining to a previous poster.
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside. It should be Ashley Barnes with his WWE impression on Matip. What a fucking joke that was.


https://twitter.com/biggies_maiis/status/1429184783700135953?s=21

What the fuck is this? We literally have a referee watching replays and he gets away with a triple H special?

Not within VAR's remit to bother unless it was a red card offence missed or inside the box. VAR is not there to re-referee the match.

Should have been a yellow that Dean just looked the other way on.
Quote from: farawayred on August 21, 2021, 03:03:56 pm
Why are you looking for a calf under a bull? It was offside however you draw the lines. Nothing to complain here.

Dredging this discussion up again but I just want to clarify the issue here - I think it gets lost in all the talk about where or how thick the lines are being drawn. That doesn't really matter, the issue is that there are still a number of frames that could be chosen as the moment the ball is played.

The Premier League themselves state that they use cameras running 50 frames per second to make the offside calls. Players moving at full speed can cover about 20 cm between frames and it is extremely difficult (or impossible) at 50 fps to identify the specific point that the ball has been played. Therefore, it is still a guess which frame to use to then make the millimetre-based decisions that offsides often are.

Again, it's not specific to this offside, or to Liverpool of course, but it is a fundamental flaw that isn't getting enough attention. Until it's fixed, every single marginal offside is a matter of contention.
