Has anyone got a capture of the Fernandez offside against Leeds with the lines. That looked a pretty similar level of offside to Mo's. If there is a specific guideline they are following (on MOTD last night night they suggested that if the lines were overlapping, then it's considered on, for example, and the lines being thicker to account for error margin) then I am happy with that.



I can't shake the feeling that it's more like a classic FA/PGMOL thing, whereby in a high profile Man Utd game they're like "look, we didn't bother drawing the lines cos it was so close, see how we've changed, aren't we great", then the very next weekend the lines come out for all the other teams.



Like when they resolved Man U and Chelsea players hounding referees by sending Masch off for swearing at the ref at Old Trafford, then never did it again. Or when they decided that you can't touch the player while making a tackle so as to give Shef Utd a pen against Fabinho, a rule that has literally never been seen again. Or when a pass through to an offside player deflects off a defenders foot so is deemed onside, for literally one match (Kane at Anfield).



If it's a sensible rule applied consistently, then I'm all for it. If it's a shit rule applied consistently, then its shit. If it's a sensible rule applied inconsistently, then what's the point of VAR?