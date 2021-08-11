« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 563450 times)

Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 11, 2021, 09:43:30 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on August 11, 2021, 08:49:36 pm
I have a feeling this will not stop the real scourge on football the last few seasons, namely where the attacker throws himself at the defender/defender's leg in an effort to win a penalty. I know it wasn't a penalty in the end, but I'm thinking of the Harvey Barnes v Thiago type incidents. United players are absolute experts at winning those. I think the ones that we will see being overturned are the ones where the player actually is fouled but makes a meal of it going to the ground e.g. Salah v West Ham (I think) last season. I hope I'm wrong.

Depending on who the player is and his club and nationality.
Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 12, 2021, 05:29:00 pm
Here's the summary of changes from Dale Johnson with examples via links to his twitter feed.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4451570/var-offsidepenaltieshandball-whats-new-in-the-premier-league-for-2021-22

This set off a subset of Everton fans to say the least


Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
·
Aug 9
Worth noting that Virgil van Dijk would have been onside against Everton.

That would have definitely resulted in a penalty for Liverpool, and as such the red card for Jordan Pickford would not have been missed as a full pitchside review would have been required.
Agent99

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 12, 2021, 05:45:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iKrt9DJyCyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iKrt9DJyCyI</a>
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 13, 2021, 12:54:46 am
Mike Riley looks shite in that vid.
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:23:40 am
Are we keeping score of clear errors / missed decisions by VAR this season? They are already on -2 after one game if so.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 11:23:40 am
Andy's objective analysis is over here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348997

The first game of La Liga last night was worse, though. They're still consistently giving penalties for players breathing in each other's vicinity, and a player was sent off after being fouled himself because the other guy screamed louder (second yellow, so I guess VAR couldn't get involved). I think the ref was one of those who got sent home early from the Euros.
Phil M

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 12:42:20 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 11:23:40 am
What were the two incidents? The possible foul on the keeper for Bees 2nd and?
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 01:14:36 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 12:42:20 pm
Foul on Balogun in the first half.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:47:18 pm
Confused is VAR not being used this year?

Didn't give Norwich a bullshit pen tonight, must be broken...
Morgana

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:47:18 pm
Didn't give Norwich a bullshit pen tonight, must be broken...
Let's just enjoy its invisibility / competence while it lasts. It's bound to go thermonuclear soon enough.
kopite77

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:36:34 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm
Yes, as soon as someone goes within 30 feet of Jack Grealish and he falls over and gets a penalty!
MBL?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:39:16 pm
If it works as its supposed to with regards to how contact should be reffed around the pitch we will steam roll most teams. The amount of times fouls were given against us last season for little contact when pressing was a joke.
