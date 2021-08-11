I have a feeling this will not stop the real scourge on football the last few seasons, namely where the attacker throws himself at the defender/defender's leg in an effort to win a penalty. I know it wasn't a penalty in the end, but I'm thinking of the Harvey Barnes v Thiago type incidents. United players are absolute experts at winning those. I think the ones that we will see being overturned are the ones where the player actually is fouled but makes a meal of it going to the ground e.g. Salah v West Ham (I think) last season. I hope I'm wrong.
Are we keeping score of clear errors / missed decisions by VAR this season? They are already on -2 after one game if so.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
What were the two incidents? The possible foul on the keeper for Bees 2nd and?
Confused is VAR not being used this year?Didn't give Norwich a bullshit pen tonight, must be broken...
Let's just enjoy its invisibility / competence while it lasts. It's bound to go thermonuclear soon enough.
