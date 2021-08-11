« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 562252 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,277
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12360 on: August 11, 2021, 09:43:30 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on August 11, 2021, 08:49:36 pm
I have a feeling this will not stop the real scourge on football the last few seasons, namely where the attacker throws himself at the defender/defender's leg in an effort to win a penalty. I know it wasn't a penalty in the end, but I'm thinking of the Harvey Barnes v Thiago type incidents. United players are absolute experts at winning those. I think the ones that we will see being overturned are the ones where the player actually is fouled but makes a meal of it going to the ground e.g. Salah v West Ham (I think) last season. I hope I'm wrong.

Depending on who the player is and his club and nationality.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm »
Here's the summary of changes from Dale Johnson with examples via links to his twitter feed.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4451570/var-offsidepenaltieshandball-whats-new-in-the-premier-league-for-2021-22

This set off a subset of Everton fans to say the least


Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
·
Aug 9
Worth noting that Virgil van Dijk would have been onside against Everton.

That would have definitely resulted in a penalty for Liverpool, and as such the red card for Jordan Pickford would not have been missed as a full pitchside review would have been required.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iKrt9DJyCyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iKrt9DJyCyI</a>
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,078
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 12:54:46 am »
Mike Riley looks shite in that vid.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 